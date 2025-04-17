This is not a survey of errors, nor a tally of inflammatory headlines. It is a study of structure, a close reading of the quiet mechanics by which one of Europe’s most influential newspapers has, over time, rendered the Israeli–Palestinian conflict as a moral drama with a pre-assigned villain. The archive under examination spans more than a decade of El País coverage, beginning with the Gaza war of 2014 and continuing through the escalations of 2021 and 2023. The sources are drawn directly from the original Spanish. The patterns are not always explicit. That is precisely the point.

The analysis that follows is anchored in five areas: terminology and tone, headline construction, source selection, narrative emphasis, and the slippage between reportage and editorial voice. It is not that El País lies. It does not need to. The distortion lies elsewhere: in the grammar of sympathy, in the way acts of terror are softened into “militia operations,” in the headline that reverses cause and effect, or the quote that is allowed to stand without challenge. Hamas is granted rationale. Israel is granted scrutiny.

What emerges is not a propaganda campaign but something more insidious: a style of reporting that flattens complexity while feigning neutrality, a structure in which Israeli action becomes the story, and Palestinian suffering its inevitable consequence.

Word Choice and Tone

The language of El País is calm, measured, and, at first glance, neutral. But neutrality is not merely a matter of diction. It is a matter of structure: of what is named, and what is evaded.

One of the most consistent linguistic patterns in the newspaper’s coverage of the Israel–Palestine conflict is the strategic softening of violence when it originates from Palestinian actors, particularly Hamas. The most telling marker of this is the systematic avoidance of the word “terrorist”, even in cases where the acts in question, such as mass killings of civilians, kidnappings, targeted executions, fall squarely within internationally accepted definitions of terrorism. Instead, El País favours euphemistic alternatives: “milicias palestinas” (“Palestinian militias”), “milicianos” (“militiamen”), “grupos armados” (“armed groups”). These are not inaccuracies; they are deliberate understatements.

This linguistic restraint is not applied universally. When reporting on ETA, the Basque group responsible for over 800 deaths in Spain, El País routinely referred to it as a “banda terrorista” (literally, “terrorist gang”) without qualification or euphemism. The contrast is instructive: where national trauma is concerned, the paper does not hesitate to assign moral clarity. But when the violence targets Israelis, the language shifts and becomes neutralised, contextualised, and, at times, abstracted entirely.

On 7 October 2023, after Hamas murdered more than 1,100 Israeli civilians in a coordinated cross-border assault, the paper ran the following subheadline:

“Las milicias palestinas matan al menos a 250 personas al infiltrar decenas de milicianos…”

(“Palestinian militias kill at least 250 people by infiltrating dozens of fighters…”)

The sentence reads like a routine report from a conflict zone. It drains the massacre of its specificity. There is no mention of civilians, no indication of the horror inflicted on the ground, no use of terms such as “terrorism,” “atrocity,” or “massacre.” The vocabulary of El País renders the event a skirmish between equals, rather than what it was: a pogrom.

This euphemistic tendency is not confined to that day. During the 2014 and 2021 Gaza conflicts, Hamas and Islamic Jihad were referred to repeatedly as “armed groups” or “militias,” with parenthetical notes that these organisations are “considered terrorist by the EU and the U.S.” This is a construction that outsources the moral judgment to others, while keeping the reporter’s voice antiseptic and uncommitted. Nowhere does the paper adopt the term on its own authority, even in the face of attacks aimed deliberately at civilians.

This linguistic insulation functions as a kind of rhetorical buffer. Hamas’s aims and methods are backgrounded, defused by institutional vagueness. Israeli action, by contrast, is brought forward, described in precise terms and often in close association with civilian harm. The Israeli army is called “el Ejército israelí” or “las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel”, terms that carry the formal legitimacy of a state. Yet when these forces act, El País makes sure the results are not abstracted. Civilian casualties are named, counted, detailed. The grammar of responsibility is active, direct, and vivid.

Meanwhile, Palestinian violence —whether rocket fire, stabbings, hostage-takings— is frequently described without the same human dimension accorded to its victims. Numbers are cited, yes, but rarely with the kind of imagery that animates Gaza’s suffering. Israeli civilians are sometimes said to have been “asesinados en las calles de Sderot” (“murdered in the streets of Sderot”), but these deaths appear in terse, affectless phrasing, with no lingering on names, faces, or family grief.

The contrast becomes unavoidable in moments of emotive description. When El País covers the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike, the tone shifts: it becomes suddenly intimate, cinematic, sorrowful:

“Docenas de vecinos y familiares escarbaban… entre los escombros, buscando el cadáver… de Omar… Entre sus hermanos muertos había varias chicas menores de edad.”

(“Dozens of neighbours and relatives dug through the rubble, searching for the corpse… of Omar… Among his dead siblings were several underage girls.”)

This is not faulty journalism. It is evocative writing. But it is asymmetrically deployed. There are no parallel scenes. No grieving Israeli parents, no testimony from survivors of the Nova music festival, no children hiding in safe rooms in Be’eri or Nir Oz. Palestinian suffering is made visible. Israeli suffering is merely noted.



The editorial voice of El País expresses itself not through overt opinion but through choice of register, structure of attribution, and emotional asymmetry. By refusing to call Hamas terrorists, even when reporting acts of unambiguous terror, and by softening or anonymising Israeli grief, the paper participates in a quiet editorial discipline: the erosion of moral clarity through the language of balance. The result is not neutrality.

It is a posture of neutrality that, over time, performs something else entirely.

Headline Framing

If language defines the tone of coverage, headlines define its direction. They are the first lens through which a reader encounters a story, and often the last. In El País, headline construction during periods of escalation in Israel and Gaza reveals not an accident of style but a consistent narrative logic: Israeli actions are placed in the foreground, often as agents of violence; Palestinian violence is backgrounded, delayed, or softened. If it appears at all.

A simple pattern emerges:

When Israel strikes, the effect is emphasised.

When Hamas strikes, the cause is emphasised.

Take this headline from the early days of the 2014 war:

“La franja de Gaza se resigna a una larga ofensiva de Israel”

(“The Gaza Strip resigns itself to a prolonged Israeli offensive”)

Here, Gaza is personified and passive, like a figure of resignation. Israel is the grammatical subject, the actor. The subheadline continues the framing:

“Son ya 88 los muertos en cuatro jornadas de ataques aéreos.”

(“There are already 88 dead in four days of airstrikes.”)

No mention is made of the rocket attacks that preceded the Israeli response. The entire causative chain is erased. Violence arrives without origin. The moral emphasis falls on Israeli agency and Palestinian suffering, with Hamas omitted from the narrative frame.

Even when Hamas initiates bloodshed on an unprecedented scale, El País’s headline structure tends toward symmetry rather than clarity. On 7 October 2023, as civilians were slaughtered en masse, the headline read:

“Hamás lanza contra Israel un ataque sorpresa y sin precedentes desde Gaza”

(“Hamas launches a surprise and unprecedented attack against Israel from Gaza”)

The subheadline continued:

“Las milicias palestinas matan al menos a 250 personas… Netanyahu declara: ‘Estamos en guerra’… antes de que el Ejército matara a 232 palestinos…”

(“Palestinian militias kill at least 250 people… Netanyahu declares: ‘We are at war’… before the army killed 232 Palestinians…”)

Here, the structure invites equivalence: the killing of civilians on both sides is placed side by side, without pause, as if part of a single event. The reader is presented with a massacre and a counteroffensive, equalised through rhythm. One is a terrorist attack, the other a state’s military response, but the grammar smooths that distinction into reciprocal bloodletting. The moral hierarchy collapses under the weight of numbers.

This pattern repeats in formulaic constructions. A 2021 headline offers the structure in pure form:

“Un bombardeo de Israel tras el lanzamiento de cohetes hacia Jerusalén causa al menos 24 muertos en Gaza”

(“An Israeli bombing, after the launch of rockets toward Jerusalem, causes at least 24 deaths in Gaza”)

The rocket fire is there, but grammatically subordinate, tucked away in a dependent clause. The main clause assigns agency and consequence to Israel: it bombs, and people die. For readers scanning headlines, the sequence is simplified: Israeli action, Palestinian casualties. The provocation is acknowledged, but its linguistic positioning renders it secondary, even optional.

In contrast, when Palestinians die in Israeli strikes, the headline often centers the victims, not the actors:

“Mueren 12 palestinos en un ataque israelí”

(“12 Palestinians die in an Israeli attack”)

This agentless construction quietly alters the frame. The subject is death itself: 12 Palestinians, dying. The cause is abstracted, the escalation’s origin left implied or omitted altogether.

When Hamas fires rockets that cause no fatalities, whether due to interception, geography, or chance, El País headlines tend to minimise them. But when Israel responds, the consequences are immediately measured in blood. The cumulative effect is one of disproportionate spectacle: Israeli actions are counted in corpses; Hamas actions are contextualised or reframed.



The headlines of El País do not misrepresent facts. They reorder them. They present events with the appearance of balance but an underlying structural tilt: Israel as actor, Palestine as recipient; Hamas as context, not cause. In this narrative choreography, the function of the headline is not merely to inform. It is to prepare the reader to absorb civilian death as the result of Israeli agency, regardless of what triggered it.

The bias is not in what is said, but in what is said first.

Source Selection and Balance

At first glance, El País appears to respect the conventions of balance. Its reporting includes statements from Israeli officials (military spokespeople, the Prime Minister’s office), as well as from Palestinian ministries, Hamas representatives, and international observers. There is no overt censorship. But the presence of sources is not the same as the equitable distribution of authority.

The deeper asymmetry lies in function. Israeli voices appear primarily in two roles: to justify the mechanics of military action (“we targeted a weapons depot”), or to account for their own casualties. Palestinian voices, by contrast, are narrative-bearing: they explain, accuse, contextualise. They do not just report events; they shape their meaning.

A 2014 article offers the template. The death toll is attributed to:

“el Ministerio de Sanidad de Gaza”

(“Gaza’s Ministry of Health”)

While Hamas is described as:

“considerado terrorista por la UE y EE UU”

(“considered a terrorist group by the EU and U.S.”)

The key word here is “considered.” Responsibility is deferred outward, toward international bodies, while the reporter avoids stating the designation independently. Israeli sources, by contrast, are forced into an evidentiary role. They must provide data, precision, verification, and are often immediately countered by Palestinian or international voices.

During the 2021 conflict, El País wrote:

“Hamás pide la retirada de los soldados de la mezquita Al Aqsa e Israel quiere finalizar su ofensiva contra los mandos de las milicias…”

(“Hamas asks for withdrawal of troops from the Al Aqsa Mosque and Israel wants to conclude its offensive against the militia leadership…”)

This gives the illusion of balance: one sentence, two demands. But it collapses moral asymmetry: a terrorist organisation’s conditions are presented on par with those of a democratic state responding to rocket attacks. The flatness of the construction elides the difference in legitimacy, and in doing so, reframes the conflict as a contest of equally situated grievances.

Even when El País includes dissenting Israeli voices, whether from Haaretz, television commentary, or opposition leaders, it is not to broaden the reader’s understanding of Israeli complexity, but to reinforce external critique. In 2014, a ceasefire article quoted Israeli media describing the truce as:

“a political defeat,” and highlighted a Haaretz headline:

“Hamás 1, Israel 0”

These quotes were not contextualised as examples of internal pluralism. They were recruited into the article’s framing logic, offering Israeli self-reproach as confirmation of the newspaper’s own editorial position.

Palestinian actors, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, are quoted with minimal scrutiny. Their justifications are often presented without interrogation, as in:

“Hamás justifica el ataque por ‘los crímenes de la ocupación’.”

(“Hamas justifies the attack by ‘the crimes of the occupation’.”)

No attempt is made to cross-reference this with evidence of Hamas’s own conduct. Its use of civilian shields, its chartered antisemitism, its attacks on non-combatants. The result is a kind of asymmetric credibility: Palestinian claims are permitted to stand; Israeli claims are required to withstand.

The same pattern extends to international sources. UN officials, European diplomats, and NGOs are quoted frequently, usually to condemn Israeli actions, call for restraint, or quantify civilian suffering. Their interventions are not illegitimate, but their placement, stacked atop Israeli military justifications, reinforces the sense of Israel as the party under perpetual moral review.

El País does not silence Israeli sources. It subordinates them. Their role is largely transactional: explaining strikes, naming casualties. Palestinian sources are allowed to define meaning, to narrate injustice, to frame the war. What emerges is not an imbalance of voices, but an imbalance of moral function, a hierarchy of authority disguised as balance. The result is a journalism that performs neutrality while directing the reader, quietly but persistently, toward one side.

Coverage Emphasis and Thematic Focus

In El País, the emotional architecture of the Israel–Palestine conflict is constructed with meticulous consistency. Palestinian suffering occupies the foreground; Israeli grief appears in the margins. This is not a matter of omission. It is a matter of weight and duration, of which experiences are permitted to linger, and which are allowed to vanish after the dateline.

Across the 2014, 2021, and the ongoing 2023 wars, El País exhibits a recurring editorial rhythm: Gazan casualties are detailed with demographic precision, often in the opening paragraphs. One 2014 report offers a representative formula:

“Entre las víctimas mortales figuran al menos 22 niños, 15 mujeres y 12 ancianos.”

(“Among the fatalities are at least 22 children, 15 women, and 12 elderly.”)

Such accounting is rarely applied to Israeli victims, even in instances of mass slaughter. The issue is not numerical disparity, as more Palestinians do die in these conflicts, but one of narrative priority: Palestinian death is named, visualised, and made intimate; Israeli death is tabulated, often reduced to brief references such as “killed in rocket fire” or “murdered by infiltrators.” One death is individualised; the other is incidental.

This asymmetry is temporal as well as tonal. On 7 October 2023, El País reported Hamas’s massacre of civilians at the Nova music festival, in kibbutzim, and in Israeli towns. The coverage was immediate, factual, and graphic. But as the war progressed, the centre of narrative gravity shifted back to Gaza, with daily casualty updates, hospital scenes, and descriptions of shattered infrastructure. The more than 1,100 Israeli dead remained in the past tense. Palestinian loss became a live feed.

That asymmetry shapes the reader’s perception. Israeli grief appears as rupture, a tragedy that occurred once and does not deserve reminding us of. Palestinian suffering appears as continuity, a condition of existence. The difference is not only visual but structural: one is episodic, the other systemic.

The humanitarian framing is further reinforced by repeated references to Gaza’s blockade, described as:

“imposed by Israel since 2007”

and its effect: economic devastation, fuel shortages, hospital collapse. A 2014 article estimates Gaza would need

“no menos de 4.500 millones de euros”

(“no less than €4.5 billion”)

to rebuild after Israeli airstrikes. Alongside this, El País reports that

“las milicias palestinas lanzaron 4.562 cohetes”

(“Palestinian militias fired 4,562 rockets”)

but even here, the framing dilutes the impact. The rockets are mentioned as data; the airstrikes are framed in economic and human cost.

Where Palestinian attacks are acknowledged, the phrasing often minimises consequence:

“Han causado daños menores…”

(“They have caused only minor damage…”)

This line appears frequently in 2021 and 2023 reports. It is not inaccurate. But it functions rhetorically: to contrast the impotence of Hamas with the destructiveness of Israel. The narrative becomes one of asymmetric capability, where one side fires indiscriminately but ineffectively, and the other responds with power that must therefore be morally suspect.

Nowhere is this clearer than in juxtapositions such as:

“470 cohetes palestinos… solo han causado heridos y daños poco reseñables… Israel lo impide con [la] Cúpula de Hierro. Los palestinos… encadenaban bombardeos masivos sin alarmas, refugios ni protección.”

(“470 Palestinian rockets… have caused only minor injuries… Israel prevents worse with Iron Dome. Palestinians endure massive bombardments without alarms, shelters or protection.”)

The subtext is moral as much as logistical: Israeli defence systems become part of the accusation, not the solution. The capacity to protect civilians becomes evidence of indifference to others.

Even when El País notes that Hamas launches rockets from civilian areas or uses human shields, these details are often buried mid-text, hedged with qualifiers, or left undeveloped. The structural cause of the conflict, i.e. Hamas’s rejectionist ideology, its embedded military presence among civilians, its strategic cultivation of suffering, is rarely explored in any sustained way. It is acknowledged, but not narrativised.

The editorial emphasis is not incidental. It reveals a framework in which Israeli military force is presented as morally questionable by default, while Palestinian suffering is accepted as morally legitimate and narratively central. The facts may be accurate, but the emphasis is selective, and the repetition is not without consequence. Over time, El País constructs a moral geography: one side acts and inflicts; the other suffers and endures.



That is not reporting.

That is storytelling.

News Reporting vs. Editorials and Opinion

The formal division between El País’s news and opinion content remains intact, but the distinction is performative. The moral asymmetries found in the editorials do not merely coexist with the reporting. They validate it. They offer the ideological logic that underwrites the tone and framing found throughout the paper’s conflict coverage.

Editorial Stance

Official editorials, whether unsigned or attributed to the institutional voice of El País, express a worldview in which Israel’s culpability is fixed, and Hamas’s violence is reactive. Even when that violence is unspeakable.

A May 2021 editorial, responding to Hamas rocket fire and Israeli airstrikes, offered the following:

“el lanzamiento indiscriminado de cohetes… que es el detonante… Hamás emprende una acción sin escrúpulos para capitalizar la ira palestina”

(“the indiscriminate launching of rockets… which is the trigger… Hamas undertakes an unscrupulous action to capitalise on Palestinian anger”)

Yet in the same piece, the deeper moral weight is redirected:

“no puede ocultar… las graves responsabilidades del Gobierno de Benjamín Netanyahu”

(“[this] cannot hide… the serious responsibilities of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government”) “ocupación y discriminación… han agravado considerablemente la frustración palestina”

(“[his policies of] occupation and discrimination… have considerably aggravated Palestinian frustration”)

This is the editorial pattern: a ritual acknowledgement of Hamas’s amorality, followed by a decisive pivot toward Israeli guilt. The condemnation of terrorism is always paired, almost compulsively, with a structural critique of Israel, as if no Palestinian atrocity can be permitted to stand alone, without being balanced by reference to checkpoints, settlements, or American protection.

By April 2024, six months into the Gaza war, El País dropped even the pretext of qualification. In a lead editorial, it described the situation as:

“la masacre de la población civil palestina”

(“the massacre of the Palestinian civilian population”)

No attribution, no quotation marks, no ambiguity. The language is declarative, not interpretive. Yet no equivalent editorial headline was used to describe the events of October 7, the massacre of the Israeli civilian population, despite the facts being plain. The asymmetry is not just lexical. It is moral.

References to Israeli hostages, or civilian trauma, appear in editorials from time to time, but they are almost always brief, often introductory, and quickly subordinated to the main thesis: that Israel bears ultimate responsibility. They function less as moral concern than as rhetorical preamble.

Opinion Columns ( Tribunas )

Individual contributors are permitted a wider tonal range, but the direction of emphasis is largely consistent. A 2014 column by Jesús A. Núñez Villaverde offered the following assessment:

“Israel sabe que tiene que actuar rápida y contundentemente (lo que significa un absoluto desprecio por la vida de civiles)… le basta con golpear brutalmente de vez en cuando, confiado en que puede sobrepasar cualquier límite legal o moral mientras Estados Unidos le cubra las espaldas”

(“Israel knows it must act quickly and forcefully [which means a complete disregard for civilian life]… it is content to strike brutally from time to time, confident it can exceed any legal or moral limit so long as the United States has its back.”)

The framing is not critical but accusatory. It renders Israel as a rogue actor with no ethical restraint, shielded by geopolitical immunity. Hamas is mentioned in the same article, but only to note its tactical failure. Not its genocidal ideology or targeting of civilians.

Though the opinion section hosts a nominal range of contributors, the dominant tendency is to re-centre the narrative around Palestinian victimhood and Israeli transgression. Even when Hamas is criticised, it is usually to underscore its strategic shortsightedness or political manipulation. Not to interrogate its stated aims or foundational commitments.

Contrasts in Language and Tone

The tonal difference between the news pages and the opinion section is clear. But it is not absolute. Headlines in straight reporting use language such as:

“Israel lanza una ofensiva a gran escala contra Gaza”

(“Israel launches a large-scale offensive against Gaza”)

Editorial and opinion headlines, by contrast, are prescriptive, often unambiguously accusatory:

“Hamás reta a Israel”

(“Hamas challenges Israel”)

or

“Joe Biden debe presionar”

(“Joe Biden must apply pressure”)

These titles perform a kind of narrative realignment. “Challenge” sanitises the nature of Hamas’s assault; “pressure” assumes that Israel is the obstacle to peace. The linguistic tilt is not incidental. It is habitual.

Even in rare moments of direct condemnation, El País tends to pair or dilute its judgments: Hamas is brutal, but the roots lie elsewhere; terrorism is regrettable, but occupation is the deeper offense. This structure leaves the reader with an impression of shared guilt but unequal responsibility, where Israel’s actions are scrutinised through a lens of ethical obligation and Hamas’s through a lens of historical grievance.

While El País’s reporting maintains the appearance of restraint, its opinion and editorial pages establish the moral framework in which that reporting is interpreted. Israel is the actor to be judged. Hamas, the actor to be explained. The language of outrage —massacre, brutality, disregard for civilian life— is used freely in reference to Israel. For Hamas, the terms are clinical, caveated, or outsourced to third parties.

This is not commentary.

It is doctrine, rendered in columns.

Final Thoughts

Is there anti-Israel bias in El País’s coverage of the Israel–Palestine conflict from 2010 to 2025? The answer lies not in any single distortion, but in the accumulation of asymmetries: in language, framing, emotional weight, and moral attribution. Over fifteen years, El País has constructed a mode of reporting that claims neutrality but performs alignment. The surface is factual. The architecture is not.

Israeli military actions are dissected in granular and often emotive detail. Palestinian attacks —even mass atrocities, such as the October 7 pogrom— are reported in softened register: explained, contextualised, or euphemised. The term “terrorism” is largely avoided. The effect is not the fabrication of events, but the manipulation of their moral geometry: Israeli trauma is bureaucratised; Palestinian suffering is individualised and elegised.

This pattern extends across the paper. Editorials accuse Israel of massacre and moral failure. Columns adopt a tone of righteous certainty. The news reporting, formally restrained, echoes the same framing through lexical choices, headline sequencing, sourcing structures, and emotional asymmetry. Hamas’s genocidal charter and use of civilians as shields are noted, but rarely explored. Israeli operations are endlessly scrutinised; Hamas’s motivations are presumed.

The question sharpens when ownership is considered. As of the most recent disclosures, Qatari investors—among them Sheikh Khalid Al-Thani, a member of Qatar’s royal family—hold a minority stake (approximately 3.35%) in PRISA, the parent company of El País. In 2016, that figure reportedly reached 8.17%. While this does not constitute a controlling interest, it remains one of the largest minority holdings. There is no evidence of direct editorial interference. But the structural alignment raises a legitimate question: Can a newspaper partially owned by a state that funds, shelters, and legitimises figures linked to Hamas credibly claim the moral neutrality it performs?

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a recognition of structure and alignment, of soft power, narrative privilege, and the silent convergence between editorial posture and geopolitical interest. When a publication consistently privileges the grievances of one actor, while applying a different ethical threshold to another, and when that alignment mirrors the interests of a politically invested stakeholder, the claim to impartiality becomes a matter of performance, not of substance.

El País does not falsify the record. It curates it. Through editorial selectivity, euphemism, omission, and repetition, it produces a version of the conflict in which one side is humanised, the other analysed. This is not journalism in the traditional sense. It is narrative with an ethic. Deliberate. Accumulated. Structurally embedded.

It is bias.

And it is designed.

Author’s Note:

For readers unfamiliar with Spain’s media landscape, it is worth underscoring the central position El País occupies in the Spanish-speaking world. Founded in 1976 during Spain’s transition to democracy, El País has long served as the country’s establishment newspaper of record. It is often likened to The New York Times in the United States or The Times in the UK, an institution associated with progressive liberalism, intellectual prestige, and editorial authority. As the flagship publication of Grupo PRISA, it remains the most influential Spanish-language newspaper, with significant reach not only in Spain, but across Latin America and within diaspora communities worldwide.

Because of this stature, El País plays a formative role in shaping public discourse well beyond national borders. It sets the narrative terms for how conflicts, crises, and moral frameworks are interpreted across the Spanish-speaking world. That is precisely why its coverage of the Israel–Palestine conflict warrants close, critical attention.

It is the newspaper most often cited by diplomats, academics, and international correspondents. It holds symbolic and practical influence at the highest levels of public life. Its editorial choices reverberate, especially in a conflict as morally fraught as this one. That same prominence also makes it an attractive node for those seeking to shape global narratives. As explored in The Quiet Engine, Qatar has increasingly pursued soft power not only through sports diplomacy and think-tank funding, but also via strategic investment in media ecosystems. The partial acquisition of PRISA shares by Qatari interests, including members of the Al-Thani royal family, must be seen within that context. Not as evidence of direct editorial interference, but as part of a broader influence strategy: one aimed at securing favourable framing and narrative insulation in key global arenas.

To be clear, El País is not unique in displaying a slanted editorial line. Anti-Israel bias is widespread in the Spanish-language press, particularly in outlets shaped by a legacy of anti-colonial ideology and 20th-century leftist romanticism. From La Jornada in Mexico to Página/12 in Argentina, one finds similar narrative habits: Palestinian actors are granted historical legitimacy; Israeli actions are portrayed as excessive by default.

But El País remains the standard-bearer. It is the most institutionally trusted outlet among political and cultural elites, and it is the one most likely to shape Spanish-speaking perceptions of Middle Eastern affairs. This report begins with El País not because it is the only offender, but because it is the clearest mirror of how elite Spanish-language journalism frames (and distorts) the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

