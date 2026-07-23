The Lantern and The Void

The Lantern and The Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tobias Gisle's avatar
Tobias Gisle
Jul 24

Thank you. This is so touching. As a goy in Israel this is very personal to me too. The disjointed world obsessed about a distorted vision of Israel. But also an Israel that does not always meet the challenge or manage to be true to it's democratic principles or the tolerance it so desperately needs.

I look forward to reading the book.

Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Francisco J. Bernal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture