Pure Jewish Anger is exactly what it says it is. Daniel Clarke-Serret has not arranged eighteen indictments inside a book in order to soothe anyone.

The world is in the dock.

First comes the Middle East, then what he calls the «Far (W)est»: the United Nations, universities, the BBC, the political movements that have gathered around Palestine and much of the language through which Israel is now discussed. Finally comes «Defendant C: Us», and the prosecution turns around.

I did not quite realise at first how much that order matters. Daniel begins with those he believes have harmed, lied about or abandoned the Jewish people. He ends up looking much closer to home.

He calls the form «poetry-prose». In his preface he makes an enormous claim for it. Argument and analysis can tell us what a writer thinks, but Daniel wants something closer to direct transmission, what he calls a «Vulcan Mind Meld»: as little distance as literature allows between what is happening inside the writer and what reaches the reader.

There is something very Daniel about that ambition.

Poetry is often accused of making communication harder. Daniel wants to use it to do the opposite. No riddles, no professorial decoding and no hiding behind literary mist. In The Art of Communication, he reduces writing to the apparently obvious question: «What is the purpose of communication? To communicate of course!»

The opening statement, I’m a Jew who likes irony, shows what he means.

The Jew is a «rich, greedy banker» and a «poor, dirty immigrant». A capitalist who caused the financial crisis and a revolutionary Marxist. A disloyal citizen who is somehow also the secret ruler of his own country. An «olive-skinned white supremacist» and a «subhuman non-aryan». A Polish Jew told to go back to Palestine, followed by an Israeli Jew told to go back to Poland.

Daniel does not need to explain the contradictions. He puts them next to one another until the whole thing begins to collapse under its own absurdity.

Then he finishes:

I’m a Jew who likes irony;

that alone is true.

It is funny because it is ridiculous, and bleak because the ridiculousness has survived for centuries.

That combination of fury, mockery and accumulation runs through the book.

Daniel’s first defendant is the Middle East, and one demand returns repeatedly: agency.

The title Palestinians are human beings, therefore... contains most of the argument already. To treat Palestinians as human beings means refusing to treat them as passive objects pushed endlessly around by history. Human beings make decisions, possess moral responsibility and can choose badly.

Daniel’s anger is directed at Palestinian violence, but also at a kind of Western pity he regards as dehumanising. Israeli actions are endlessly examined as choices, while Palestinian actions are too often dissolved into context. He will have none of it.

From there the book moves westwards.

The United Nations is judged against Isaiah, whose vision of beating swords into ploughshares appears outside its headquarters. Universities are judged against the idea of the university itself, a place where truth is pursued rather than announced in advance. The language of war is put on trial, along with the flags and slogans that have become part of the Western landscape since 7 October.

Again and again, Daniel takes an institution at its own word and asks what remains when its behaviour is measured against the ideals it claims to represent.

The Great Betrayal is ostensibly about the BBC, but it begins with a life.

There is Today on the radio, PM, Question Time and Newsnight, alongside Doctor Who, test cricket, John Humphrys and election night. The BBC has been there, «omnipresent», through childhood and adulthood. Daniel remembers collecting Doctor Who videos, searching HMV and sitting in front of the television every Saturday.

«How much?» he asks.

«All I had.»

Only then does the accusation come.

You cannot feel betrayed by something that never mattered to you.

The BBC here is something Daniel once regarded as his, woven into his memory of Britain and into his own formation. His anger at what he believes it has become carries grief for what he thought it was.

By the end, all of that has been reduced to an envelope and a television licence.

«Do I pay?»

It is a wonderfully ordinary question on which to hang something much larger.

A lot of Pure Jewish Anger works in this way. Daniel can be absolutely furious with something because, somewhere underneath, he still expects better from it. That is true of the BBC and the universities, but it becomes even more obvious when he turns towards Israel and the Jewish world itself.

That becomes unavoidable when the book reaches «Defendant C: Us».

Daniel has already indicted Palestinians, international institutions, academia and much of the anti-Israel movement. He could have stopped there and written a much easier book.

He does not.

The outside world, in his telling, has failed the Jews. But «moving to Israel» offers no simple escape. Daniel is deeply troubled by what he calls the «right-wing transformation of Zion». The same writer who praises Netanyahu’s warnings about Iran, his approach to Hezbollah and his role in the Abraham Accords also condemns his domestic political conduct, the attack on judicial independence and the alliances that have brought figures such as Ben Gvir and Smotrich into power.

Daniel refuses the choice he is so often presented with, between attacking Israel whatever it does and defending an Israeli government whatever it does. Israel matters too much to him for either.

The question he keeps returning to is whether it remains «a strong democracy where all citizens are equal, protected and worthy of rights», and a place that Jews of different backgrounds can genuinely call home.

In The Liberal Jew is officially homeless, the title says almost everything.

The liberal Jew looks outwards and sees institutions Daniel believes have become obsessively hostile to Israel. He looks towards Israel and finds a political direction he cannot accept. There is nowhere obvious to deposit unquestioning faith.

«I feel at home in no part of this world», Daniel writes, before naming Israel, New York, Britain and Spain.

He ends the poem here:

I take refuge in no human institution;

only in the words that will outlive this horror to present its plea to history.

The writing itself has become somewhere to put the things for which Daniel can find no political home.

The question of belonging becomes more personal still in Matrilineal Descent Has Got to Go.

Daniel writes about people with Jewish fathers and grandparents who tie their fate to the Jewish people but remain outside traditional definitions of Jewish status. He turns the Jewish experience of gates slammed shut back towards the Jewish community itself.

Then his daughter asks:

«If I am not a Jew, what am I?»

I am not ashamed to say that the tears forced me to take a break.

There are arguments about descent, law, conversion and peoplehood that can fill books. But suddenly none of that is abstract. It is a child asking her father where she belongs.

By the eighteenth and final indictment, Daniel has reached Ha’Ger (The Stranger).

It begins with language. Guerre in French means war. Shalom in Hebrew carries hello, goodbye and peace. Then there is ger: convert, foreigner, stranger.

Daniel writes from Spain, conscious of Solomon Ibn Gabirol, the great Jewish poet who lived in Zaragoza a thousand years before him. He describes the difference between being a stranger in a strange land and being a stranger somewhere that should, somehow, be your own.

The latter hurts more.

He asks why the Jewish story speaks to him so powerfully even when he feels distant from parts of Jewish communal and religious life. His answer lies in the experience of the stranger: Egypt, exile and the command to remember the stranger because you were strangers yourselves.

Daniel affirms Jewish self-determination, a Jewish flag and a Jewish national home, but he also insists that Jewish memory creates obligations. A state with a Jewish character must understand «the anguish of an Egyptian slave’s cry». A people formed by exclusion cannot simply forget the excluded.

The final lines are just beautiful and touching:

To those who sit alone,

I sit with you.

And together we are home.

It is an unexpected destination for eighteen indictments, but not, by then, an inexplicable one.

By this point, I think the pattern is clear. Daniel is angriest about the things he has not given up on. That includes Israel, liberal democracy and the Jewish world itself, which is why some of the harshest passages in the book are directed not outwards but inwards.

That is why the book can move from «The world is taking the fucking piss» to «And together we are home» without ceasing to be the same book. The targets change, but the attachment underneath them does not.

Daniel closes the collection with Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil, a visual statement about the moral distinctions he believes have been blurred since 7 October. The Art of Communication then brings him back to the reason for choosing this strange hybrid form in the first place: to communicate.

And I think Pure Jewish Anger does.

I began reading it expecting the anger. I was less prepared for how much of the book would be about belonging, or about what happens when the places in which you expected to belong begin to fail you.

Daniel would probably say that this is exactly why he chose poetry-prose in the first place. He wanted us to feel it.

I did.