On 29 June, readers around the world were introduced to Saleem, or Salim, Khader al-Ashqar: a Palestinian goalkeeper, newly married, soon to be a father, reportedly killed by Israeli fire while trying to obtain a gas cylinder in Al-Qarara, near Khan Younis.

It is a devastating story. Precisely because it is so compelling, it demands unusual evidential care.

Within days, al-Ashqar had become more than a reported casualty. He had been folded into the Palestinian Football Association's claim that 567 members of the Palestinian football community had been killed since October 2023. His death travelled through sports pages, activist media and social platforms as a compact moral indictment: footballer, pregnant wife, first child, Gaza hospital collapse, Israel, FIFA silence.

That combination is emotionally powerful. It is also exactly the sort of story that should make us slow down.

I approached it backwards. Instead of asking whether the story was plausible, I asked where each detail first entered the public record.

I searched in Arabic, English, Hebrew, French, Spanish, Turkish and Russian. I reviewed local Gaza Telegram channels, Facebook posts, WAFA, AP, Reuters, Anadolu, Al Jazeera, The New Arab, QudsNet, Palsawa, 4DPal, Israeli media, IDF material, football databases, club pages, archived websites, the Wayback Machine, reverse image searches, and even attempted to reconstruct Khadamat Khan Younis' goalkeeper roster season by season in order to identify the player independently of the public narrative.

The point was never to prove or disprove the death.

It was to separate what can actually be established from what has simply been repeated.

What emerged was not a clean contradiction, but something more interesting: a real casualty record sitting beneath a much more elaborate football narrative.

There is good evidence that someone was killed in or around Al-Qarara on 29 June. Local Telegram channels reported an injury and later a death. WAFA reported that an unnamed citizen had been killed by Israeli gunfire in Al-Qarara. AP and Al Jazeera reported that Nasser Hospital had recorded the death of a recently married 31-year-old man whose wife was pregnant. Funeral photographs and video later showed a funeral for a man publicly identified as Saleem al-Ashqar.

That is the firmer layer of the story.

The weaker layer begins when the casualty becomes a footballer.

The Palestinian Football Association named him as Salim Khader al-Ashqar, described him as a 32-year-old goalkeeper for Khadamat Khan Younis, listed previous clubs, and incorporated him into its running total of 567 members of the Palestinian football community said to have been killed. The PFA may well have access to internal club and federation records that are not publicly visible. It is the governing body of Palestinian football, so its attribution is not meaningless. But institutional knowledge is not the same thing as independently checkable evidence.

From there, the story moved outward. Other outlets repeated the football identity. Some added relatives. Others added medical drama. Others quietly changed details.

The repetition created the impression of corroboration.

But repetition is not corroboration.

The football career itself remains difficult to verify independently. I could not find a publicly retrievable pre-death squad list, player registration, match report, team photograph, league archive, goalkeeper roster or club page linking the name Saleem al-Ashqar to Khadamat Khan Younis before the reports of his death.

I also tried the reverse route.

Rather than searching for his name, I reconstructed the club's publicly available goalkeeper history, match reports, Facebook material and historical references, attempting to identify the player in the now-famous yellow-shirt photographs independently of the PFA.

That exercise also failed to produce an independent identification.

The photographs are important, but not in the way many readers would assume. They look like genuine football photographs. They were almost certainly taken before his death. Someone in those images is wearing what appears to be Khadamat Khan Younis kit.

But the evidential question is narrower.

Can those photographs be shown to have been publicly associated with the name Saleem al-Ashqar before the PFA announcement?

So far, no.

All publicly retrievable evidence linking the name Saleem or Salim Khader al-Ashqar to a football career, or to the circulated football photographs, appears after the public reports of his death.

That does not prove the PFA was wrong.

It does mean that the football identity currently rests on institutional attribution rather than independently recoverable pre-event documentation.

The personal details are similarly uneven. The recent marriage and pregnant wife appear in more than one attribution chain, including AP's report via Nasser Hospital. But the more granular story becomes unstable.

Was he 31 or 32?

Was he hit by gunfire, tank fire, artillery or an airstrike?

Was he on a bicycle or a motorcycle?

Was he going for gas, returning from work or transporting a neighbour's cylinder?

Did he die on Monday, as most reports say, or on Tuesday, as Anadolu later reported?

Was he taken first to a Red Crescent facility and then to Nasser Hospital, or only to Nasser?

Some of those differences may ultimately be reconcilable. War reporting is messy. Gaza's medical and media environment is chaotic.

But they cannot simply be smoothed away because the final story is emotionally satisfying.

The same problem applies to the number 567.

The PFA may maintain an internal tally. It may even be broadly accurate by its own criteria. But I could not locate the underlying database, list of names, methodology, audit trail, duplicate checks or even a clear definition of who counts as part of the "football community".

Anadolu later reported that the category includes players, coaches, referees and administrators, which is already rather different from the impression created by the word "footballers".

Again, the issue is not that the number is necessarily false.

The issue is that it is routinely presented as though it were independently established.

Timing matters in journalism. Stories are not selected only because they happen. They are also selected because editors know when audiences are most likely to receive them.

As football became another arena for the politics of Israel and Gaza, the death of an obscure goalkeeper offered a compelling narrative.

A footballer.

A pregnant wife.

A gas cylinder.

The 567th member of Palestinian football.

Every element reinforced the emotional architecture of the story.

At the same time, football itself was already politically charged. International debates around FIFA, the Club World Cup, and the visibility of Egyptian football all meant that a story linking Gaza and football had an audience waiting for it. Novara did not create that atmosphere, but it recognised it. The story arrived at precisely the moment when football, Gaza and international politics were already colliding, making it unusually attractive as a vehicle for a much wider argument.

This was the atmosphere into which Novara published its article.

And this is where the evidential weakness becomes editorial failure.

Novara does not present al-Ashqar as someone identified by the Palestinian Football Association as a goalkeeper.

It presents him as a goalkeeper.

It does not present the 567 figure as an unaudited institutional claim.

It presents it as established fact.

It does not explain that the football identity, the gas-cylinder story, the hospital chronology and many of the most emotionally resonant details all sit on a remarkably narrow attribution chain.

The seams disappear.

A casualty becomes a footballer.

A footballer becomes a symbol.

A symbol becomes evidence.

That is how narrative laundering works.

The problem is not sympathy for Palestinian civilians.

Nor is it that every detail must be assumed false unless verified by Israel.

That would be absurd.

The problem is that Novara takes a case full of evidential caveats and presents it in the flattened grammar of certainty.

It never tells readers which claims come from hospital-linked reporting, which come from the Palestinian Football Association, which come from relatives, which come from later activist media, and which have no independently recoverable documentary support at all.

That omission is not incidental.

It is what allows the article to work.

A reader who sees the evidential seams may still be moved by the death of Saleem al-Ashqar. They may still conclude that the PFA's account is entirely accurate.

But they will also understand which parts are independently supported and which parts rely on institutional assertion.

A reader who is never shown those seams receives something else entirely: a complete morality play presented as though every element carried the same evidential weight.

This is why the case matters beyond one reported death.

Wartime information rarely arrives as an obvious fabrication.

More often it begins with a real event and gradually accumulates additional details, each individually plausible, until the finished narrative appears seamless.

By the time it reaches readers, the distinction between independently verified facts and repeated institutional claims has disappeared.

None of this diminishes the tragedy of a man's death or the grief of those who loved him.

It limits only what responsible journalism may claim with confidence.

The responsible conclusion is therefore narrower than many published accounts.

A man publicly identified as Saleem or Salim al-Ashqar appears to have been killed after Israeli fire in or near Al-Qarara.

A funeral took place.

Palestinian football institutions identified him as a goalkeeper and incorporated him into their wartime accounting.

But the football career, the exact biography, the gas-cylinder story, the detailed hospital chronology, the public provenance of the football photographs, and the 567 figure remain much less independently established than Novara's article allows.

That distinction is not pedantry.

It is the whole business of journalism.

Because in war, the greatest danger is often not outright falsehood.

It is when stories built upon partial evidence quietly acquire the authority of certainty simply because enough people repeat them.

Thanks for reading

The Lantern and The Void.

Please support my work.

Buy Me a Coffee