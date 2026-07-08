The Lantern and The Void

The Lantern and The Void

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Just Some Guy's avatar
Just Some Guy
Jul 11

Any given story may be true. Still, my observation over the last six decades or so is that the top two exports of Palestine have been murder and lies, so credulity of the kind extended by the UN, the NYT, and others who know better doesn't help anyone.

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Pebbles's avatar
Pebbles
Jul 8

Sterling work.

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