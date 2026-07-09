The new middle category

A new category has entered British law.

It sits in the space between open politics and covert state activity: the organisation that looks domestic, speaks the language of civil society, operates through familiar British forms, but may serve a foreign power’s hostile purpose. It may not steal secrets itself. It may not carry out sabotage itself. Its value may lie in access, legitimacy, publicity, money, infrastructure or deniability.

That is the space Britain is now trying to legislate for.

The National Security (State Threats) Act 2026 gives the Home Secretary a proscription-like power for bodies involved in foreign power threat activity. Once a body is designated, support, assistance and material benefit can become criminal questions. The point is not merely to punish spies after the fact, but to disrupt the layer around them: the cut-outs, service providers, front organisations and useful institutions through which hostile states can act without appearing to act.

This is where the Palestine protest ecosystem becomes interesting.

The public debate usually offers two lazy answers. One says the whole thing is foreign-directed. The other says it is ordinary civil society and any scrutiny is a smear. Both answers arrive too quickly.

The public record shows something more complicated and more useful. It shows mass mobilisation, political-Islam inheritance, advocacy media, charitable vehicles, private companies, dissolved corporate shells, opaque accounts, foreign-state amplification and a repeated reliance on soft institutional language: human rights, dialogue, journalism, grassroots campaigning, civil liberties.

None of that is enough, by itself, to prove hostile-state proxy status.

But it is enough to make the innocence story look rehearsed.

The new law asks whether activism has become agency. The evidence currently available to the public does not answer that question in the way some critics would like. It does not produce a chain of command from Tehran, Doha or Ankara into the British protest coalition. What it does produce is a map of infrastructure: the organisations that mobilise, legitimise, narrate, defend, amplify and obscure.

That distinction matters.

A map is not a command structure. But if a command structure exists, this is the kind of map on which it would appear.

The easiest mistake is to treat the new law as if it were simply a sharper word for extremism. It is not. The new regime is concerned with relationships, functions and benefits. It asks whether a body is involved in foreign power threat activity, and whether support, assistance or material benefit then flows around that body in ways the law can reach. The Home Office factsheet puts the designation test in those terms: reasonable belief that a body is or has been involved in foreign power threat activity, plus necessity for the safety or interests of the UK.

That is why this subject is difficult to write about without either exaggerating or flinching.

If one begins with slogans, the whole thing becomes too easy. The slogans at the marches are ugly enough. The obsession with Israel is plain enough. The foreign-media amplification is visible enough. The coalition overlaps are real enough. The language of resistance, decolonisation, apartheid and Zionist power travels from activist placards to NGO statements to media commentary with very little friction.

But the law is not triggered by atmosphere but by evidence. And yet atmosphere is not irrelevant. Atmosphere tells you where to look. It tells you which institutions are supplying legitimacy, which organisations are moving bodies into the street, which media platforms are laundering advocacy into analysis, which charities and companies provide legal form, which words make the machinery sound harmless.

This is where Palestine Action is useful, precisely because it is not the same case.

Palestine Action’s supporters wanted the public to see a civil-disobedience movement. The state, and eventually the Court of Appeal, saw something else: an organisation whose methods had crossed into the territory of terrorism proscription. The Court of Appeal judgment in June 2026 addressed the lawfulness of the Home Secretary’s decision to proscribe Palestine Action under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000, and concluded that the proscription struck a fair balance between rights under Articles 10 and 11 and the interests of national security and the wider community.

That does not settle every civil-liberties argument about the case. It does settle something important for this discussion. The state did not need to prove that Palestine Action was operating on behalf of Iran, Qatar, Turkey or any other foreign power. It had a different route. It had conduct: break-ins, criminal damage, covert organisation, repeated targeting and an organisational method that the Home Secretary argued ordinary criminal law could not adequately disrupt.

The distinction matters because it stops the whole argument from sliding into fog.

Palestine Action is the case where the rhetoric of protest failed to protect the method. The wider Palestine coalition is the harder case because the method is usually different. It is not usually a break-in at a military site. It is a march, a briefing, a campaign, a petition, a parliamentary submission, a student event, a media article, a legal challenge, a fundraising drive, a coalition statement.

That is why the public record sits mostly in the lower and middle rungs. It shows advocacy, alignment, coalition, publicity, mobilisation and opacity. It does not yet show, in public, the foreign-power agency the new law would require.

But those lower and middle rungs still matter.

The machinery around the march

Take the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. It is not a hidden cell. It is a company limited by guarantee, incorporated in 2004, with its public Companies House entry sitting in the open. Its role is also not obscure. It mobilises. It lobbies. It supplies the respectable front of the national protest coalition. It speaks the language of human rights and peaceful assembly, and much of what it does plainly belongs to ordinary democratic politics.

That should be said plainly because accuracy matters.

Then the next sentence should also be said plainly: ordinary democratic politics can still produce a hostile environment for Jews.

Dave Rich made the point sharply in the Jewish Chronicle: the worst week for antisemitic incidents in the UK came in the week after October 7th, before Israel’s military response in Gaza had reached its peak. His point was not that every pro-Palestinian demonstration was antisemitic, but that the anti-Jewish outburst began with images of dead Jews, not images of dead Palestinians.

PSC’s own descriptions of its marches do not answer the experience of those marches. The legal fact of assembly does not dissolve the social fact of intimidation. The statement that a march does not directly pass a synagogue does not settle whether Jewish worshippers nearby feel exposed, whether police conditions have been imposed for a reason, whether organisers have treated Jewish fears as bad-faith propaganda, or whether the cumulative effect of repeated mobilisation has made parts of London feel less like a shared city and more like contested territory.

This is not proxy evidence but actual public-life evidence. It shows how the respectable layer works. It narrows the question until the uncomfortable part disappears.

The Muslim Association of Britain belongs in the same discussion, but for a different reason. MAB also has ordinary legal form. MAB Ltd is an active company. Its charitable counterpart, M A B Charitable Trust, is registered with the Charity Commission and recorded as having income of £874,910 in the year to 30 April 2025. Its stated charitable activities are ordinary on their face: religious and spiritual education, positive contribution to British society, humanitarian work, feeding the homeless, poverty relief.

That is the public surface.

A more recent example shows why the surface does not settle the question. In May 2025, TalkTV reported comments by Anas Altikriti, a former president of MAB, describing the October 7th massacre as “a lie” and hostage-taking as “a very important part” of Hamas “resistance”. The same segment said MAB had distanced itself from the comments, saying he did not speak for or represent its views.

The deeper record is less neutral. The government’s Muslim Brotherhood Review placed MAB in the British history of Brotherhood-associated organisations. It said the Brotherhood shaped and dominated MAB, that MAB became politically active in connection with Palestine and Iraq, and that MAB had links to the Cordoba Foundation, described as a think tank associated with the Brotherhood while recording Cordoba’s denial.

This is exactly the kind of fact that must neither be inflated nor buried.

It does not prove that MAB is a foreign-state proxy. The Muslim Brotherhood is not itself a foreign state. Historical influence is not current command. A government review is not a criminal conviction.

But it does puncture the fairy tale of innocent civic spontaneity. MAB is not merely “community”. It sits inside a documented political-Islam history in Britain, and it appears in the same protest ecosystem that now presents itself to the public as if it were simply a coalition of rights groups responding to a humanitarian crisis.

The word “simply” is the lie.

The middle layer is where the story becomes clearer. It is not always the most dramatic organisation that matters most. Sometimes it is the body that gives the dramatic organisation a vocabulary, a room, a respectable co-sponsor, an article, a legal frame, a donation button, a conference panel, a parliament-ready sentence.

The Cordoba Foundation is useful here because it shows the difference between a live brand and a clean public vehicle. The Cordoba Foundation UK Ltd was dissolved in 2018. The Cordoba Foundation Limited was dissolved via compulsory strike-off in October 2024. The foundation’s public presence, however, did not vanish into the same archive. The brand continues to present itself as active, publishing, convening and engaging.

That may have a perfectly ordinary explanation. It may operate informally. It may operate through another vehicle. It may be a website and a name more than a conventional institution. The point is not to pretend that corporate dissolution is evidence of secret state control. The point is that the public-facing language of “foundation” no longer answers the basic accountability question: who is the legal and financial operator now?

In most fields, that would be a boring governance question. In this field, governance is part of the story.

A dissolved company and a live brand do not prove a proxy. They do show how public visibility and public accountability can come apart.

Friends of Al-Aqsa shows a related pattern. It is an active company limited by guarantee, incorporated in 2000, based in Leicester. It presents as human-rights advocacy. “NGO” is often a moral label, not a disclosure regime. But its own emphasis has always been more specific than generic human rights language suggests. FOA is deeply associated with Al-Aqsa mobilisation, boycott work, Palestine campaigning and youth-facing activism.

Al-Aqsa is not a neutral frame. It is one of the most charged symbols in the conflict, capable of turning a political dispute into a sacred emergency. A campaign can call that awareness-raising. It may even sincerely believe that is what it is doing. But the effect of the frame is to move the listener from policy to threat, from argument to violation, from grievance to duty.

Again, this is not proxy proof. It is narrative infrastructure.

Middle East Monitor performs a similar function in media form. MEMO says that official policy is often informed and defined by media coverage, and that it interfaces with politicians, editors, lobby groups and stakeholders to promote understanding of the Palestine issue. It also states that Middle East Monitor is owned and operated by Ardi Associates Ltd, an active private company incorporated in 2009.

That description is more revealing than an accusation would be. MEMO is not merely saying: we publish news. It is describing an information function aimed at the people who shape public understanding. That does not make it illegitimate. Advocacy journalism exists. Campaign media exists. The problem is that “media” can become another soft label, a way to move political work through the public square under the borrowed authority of reporting.

Some of this ecosystem sits in private-company opacity. Some of it touches the charity system.

That matters because charities do not merely receive trust. They receive public legitimacy. In some cases, they also receive the tax advantages of Gift Aid. The presence of Gift Aid does not prove abuse, political capture or foreign influence. But it does show why the funding question cannot be dismissed as paranoia.

M A B Charitable Trust is recognised by HMRC for Gift Aid. The Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust is also recognised for Gift Aid. The Charity Commission opened a statutory inquiry into IHRC Trust in October 2025, saying it had regulatory concerns about possible misconduct or mismanagement in the administration of the charity and that the inquiry would examine, among other things, the charity’s relationship with a non-charitable company. The Commission was careful to say that criminal allegations are for the police and proscription decisions for the Home Office.

That caution is important. It is also exactly why the example matters.

The question is not whether charity status proves abuse. It does not. The question is how easily charitable legitimacy, taxpayer-supported giving, non-charitable infrastructure, political messaging and public trust can sit beside one another while the ordinary reader assumes the label has already done the audit.

This is the system’s recurring weakness. A company can comply with filing rules and still tell the public very little about who funds its work. A charity can file accounts and still raise questions about its relationships with adjacent non-charitable bodies. A media platform can operate lawfully while functioning as advocacy infrastructure. A campaign group can be domestic and still be useful to foreign information ecosystems. A movement can be protected by civil liberties and still make Jewish public life narrower, colder and more guarded. The soft language does not stop there. It can even present the refusal to call the Hamas attacks of October 7th terrorism as another act of rights-based advocacy.

None of those statements requires the word “proxy”.

The map matters

Foreign-state and state-aligned media add another layer of confusion.

Press TV, Al Jazeera, TRT World, Al Mayadeen, RT and similar outlets do not need to direct British activists in order to use them. They need footage, voices, moral confirmation and local proof that their preferred reading of the conflict has life inside Western capitals. The activist gains reach. The broadcaster gains validation. The message gains distance from the state that benefits from it.

This is amplification, not command. It still matters.

A microphone is not a chain of command, but it can become part of a state’s information environment. The law may not care unless direction, assistance, benefit or foreign power threat activity can be shown. Politics should care earlier, because public authority is often built long before legal liability appears.

The final answer, then, is neither satisfying nor evasive.

The public record does not establish hostile-state proxy status for the mainstream Palestine protest ecosystem. The new law demands more than alignment, opacity, shared platforms, bad slogans, charitable ambiguity or foreign-media amplification. It demands agency.

But the innocence story does not survive either.

The record shows infrastructure: mobilisation, political-Islam inheritance, Al-Aqsa narrative work, advocacy media, charity and company-law shields, dissolved vehicles, foreign amplification and a polished language of rights and dialogue that often functions less as explanation than as insulation.

That is why the new law changes the atmosphere even before it is used. It creates a category into which future evidence could fall. If material benefit, tasking, operational coordination or assistance to a designated foreign-power threat body were ever established, the existing map would acquire a different meaning. The same relationships that now sit in the realm of advocacy, alignment and infrastructure could become evidence of agency.

A coalition map is not a command map.

But if command exists, this is the kind of map on which it would appear.

For now, the legally safe conclusion is also the politically serious one. The public evidence does not prove proxies. It proves the machinery through which proxy activity, if it exists, would have to pass.

That is less dramatic than calling everyone an agent.

It is also much harder to dismiss.

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