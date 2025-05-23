The Lantern and the Void

The Lantern and the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
9h

Wow!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JMH's avatar
JMH
8h

Laziness and bias are a dangerous (but sadly powerful) combination

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Francisco Javier Bernal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture