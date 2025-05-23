You knew it wasn’t true. You printed it anyway.

Fourteen thousand Gaza infants, starving to death within 48 hours. No source. No context. No verification. Just a number pulled from the fog and handed to the BBC by a UN official who later admitted it was a projection over twelve months, not a death count. A maybe. A model. A myth.

But you didn’t wait. You ran it as fact. You sold it as urgency. You turned it into banners, push alerts, Instagram tiles. A famine that didn’t happen, shouted from every screen.

You didn’t stumble. You didn’t miss a nuance. You made a choice. To believe a terror regime. To dress up propaganda as compassion. To make Hamas sound like UNICEF.

You did this because it felt good. Because it made Israel into the monster you needed it to be. Because rage gets clicks and facts get buried.

You ignored the correction. You buried the clarification. You never explained that the number was fantasy. You just moved on, like hit-and-run drivers.

You turned lies into currency. And you spent it freely.

This isn’t journalism. This is betrayal. Of your readers. Of the truth. Of the dead.

On October 7, Hamas stormed the border. They slaughtered 1,200 people. They burned families alive. They raped women beside their children. They took babies. They dragged the elderly into tunnels. They filmed it.

And you’ve spent the months since trying to tell the world that Israel is the problem. That the country trying to rescue hostages from beneath schools and hospitals is the aggressor. That the death cult hiding behind its own children is somehow the victim.

You fell for Hamas’s lies again and again. Or worse. You didn’t fall. You leapt.

You ran images from Syria. From Iraq. From staged photo shoots in Saudi Arabia. You showed empty pots and claimed famine. You shared graves and called it mourning. You cropped markets and called them ghost towns. Each time the lie spread, you watched. And said nothing.

You didn’t get it wrong. You made it wrong.

You became the mouthpiece of men who celebrate the murder of Jews. You quoted them like scholars. You platformed them like saints.

You wouldn’t print casualty figures from ISIS. But Hamas? You run their numbers on page one.

Why not quote someone who knows the region? Who speaks Arabic or Hebrew? Why not Khaled Abu Toameh? Why not Yossi Klein Halevi? Why not Einat Wilf or Lyn Julius? Because they wouldn’t give you what you want.

They would tell you that Hamas is not a liberation movement. That it is an extermination project. That its charter is not a policy document. It is a call to genocide.

And that doesn’t make for good optics.

You’ve poisoned the public. You’ve abandoned the truth. You’ve made it harder for people to tell fact from fiction. You’ve made it easier for hatred to spread.

So here it is. Retract it. Not just the headline. The instinct.

Admit what you did. Admit you ran with a number because it suited the mood. Admit you cared more about outrage than accuracy. Admit you printed a blood libel in real time.

And if you can’t do that, then don’t call yourself a journalist. Call yourself what you are.

A narrator for the mob. A salesman for the lie. A mask for the oldest hatred on earth.