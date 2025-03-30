They say he joined a protest.

They say he was twenty-two, and tired.

Tired of the shadows that speak in God’s name.

Tired of lies parading in flags and verses.

Tired of living in a place where every window is watched,

and every whisper is weighed.

His name was Odai Nasser Saadi Al-Rubai.

No anthem played when they took him.

No court. No trial. No chance to speak.

They dragged him from the street,

broke his body, then left it like a message,

crucified to the family door.

In Gaza, this is what truth costs.

Now he is one more ghost.

One more name choked into the Gaza wind.

Not a martyr. Not a hero.

Just a young man with a voice.

Free Gaza from Hamas, he shouted,

and that was too much for them.

They fear voices more than bombs.

And that, perhaps, tells us everything.

Author’s Note:

Odai Nasser Saadi Al-Rubai was just 22 years old. One of the voices behind the uprising against Hamas inside Gaza, not from a studio or a safe capital, but from within the suffocating walls of fear. He was kidnapped, tortured for four hours, and killed. His body was dumped at his family’s doorstep like a threat, like a warning.

Odai’s courage puts many of us to shame. It puts our student protesters to shame. And it exposes, with painful clarity, the silence of so many Western voices, those who shout about freedom, but fall quiet when it is Hamas who crushes dissent. Odai did not die for a slogan. He died for the right to live without fear.

I will not entertain comments that “they are all the same.” Respect the dead. Respect the memory of a man who risked everything to say what others wouldn’t.

Let us not forget him. Let us not forget what was done to him — or who did it.

