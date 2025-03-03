They took her.

Dragged her from Kfar Aza.

They came with fire.

They came with guns.

They shot her hand.

They shot her leg.

They took two fingers.

They thought they took everything.

But they didn’t know who they had taken.

They took Emily Damari.

The Captivity

They locked her up.

They wanted her to vanish.

They wanted her afraid.

They wanted her small.

But Emily remembered.

She remembered her family.

Her garden.

Her team.

She remembered that to dare is to do.

So she sang.

Every day.

She sang for herself.

She sang for the others.

She sang because silence was defeat.

They could take her fingers.

They could take 471 days.

But they couldn’t take her voice.

The Woman Who Came Back

She crossed the border again.

This time, walking free.

She came back with wounds.

Some you could see.

Some you couldn’t.

She will carry them forever.

But she carried her name too.

Her name.

Her voice.

Her strength.

Because to dare is to do.

How It Ends

They wanted her erased.

They wanted her to disappear into the dark.

But now the world knows her name.

Now the world hears her song.

Emily Damari.

The woman who sang.

The woman who came home singing.