There is a quote attributed to Jorge Luis Borges that goes something like this: “The task of the reader is harder than that of the writer.” Whether or not he ever uttered those exact words is debatable, but the sentiment undoubtedly reflects his philosophy. Borges was a writer who made us reconsider not only what stories are but also how they exist within us. If you have ever grappled with a dense passage of his writing and felt as though you were navigating a labyrinth—one of his favourite metaphors—you might agree that reading can indeed be a demanding endeavour.

However, Borges was not merely referring to difficulty in the sense of complexity or comprehension. He was pointing towards something deeper. Let us explore this further.

Reading as an Act of Creation

Many of us tend to regard writing as the primary creative process. The writer sits alone, crafting sentences and building worlds. However, Borges believed that writing was merely the initial step; it is the reader who truly brings the story to life. Without readers, books remain as static objects—mere ink on a page.

In one of his most famous stories, Pierre Menard, Author of the Quixote, Borges presents an intriguing concept. The protagonist, Menard, seeks to recreate Don Quixote not by copying it, but by reimagining it from scratch. Remarkably, though Menard’s text is identical to Cervantes’ original, Borges argues that it becomes a new work because it is read in a different context and time. The story illustrates that every act of reading transforms a text into something unique.

For Borges, reading was never passive. It was an act of interpretation, imagination, and reinvention. In this sense, the reader assumes the role of a co-creator, imbuing the story with meanings and nuances that the writer may never have intended.

The Burden of Interpretation

This is where the challenge lies. If you have ever read a poem or a novel and wondered what it truly means, you will understand Borges’ point. Writers have the liberty to offer ideas, metaphors, and images, but it is the reader who must grapple with these elements and derive meaning from them.

Borges relished this ambiguity. He did not want to hand his readers neatly packaged truths. Instead, he invited them to engage actively with his work, to wrestle with its layers and possibilities. He once remarked that “All reading is a form of collaboration.” By this, he meant that readers bring their own experiences, emotions, and perspectives to the text, thereby creating something new each time it is read. This personal engagement is what makes reading a more demanding task than writing.

When Stories Transform Us

Have you ever read something that left you changed in some way? This is the kind of reading experience Borges valued. He believed that stories do not merely reside within books; they take up residence in the minds of readers. The words on the page are only half of the story. The other half is completed by the reader, whose interpretation and emotional response give the story its full meaning.

Despite going blind later in life, Borges never ceased to read. He relied on others to read to him, engaging with texts through listening and imagination. For him, reading was not solely about understanding but about experiencing something profound—feeling a shift within oneself. This, he believed, was the true work of the reader.

Why This Matters

In today’s world, where we are constantly bombarded by content—articles, social media posts, videos—it is easy to forget that deep reading is an active and creative process. It requires effort, attention, and a willingness to engage with ideas on a deeper level. Yet, when we invest this effort, reading can reward us by broadening our perspectives and allowing us to experience something meaningful.

Borges understood that writing initiates a dialogue, but it is the reader who completes it. Perhaps this is why he considered the reader’s role to be the more arduous of the two.

Thank you for reading. If you have ever felt that a story required something from you but gave something valuable in return, you are in good company. Borges would have approved.

