I. A Geometry of Tolerance

Every society draws its own perimeter.

There are enemies it can name,

and others it pretends not to see.

There are banners too crude for parliament,

and others that flutter, almost politely,

at the edge of official buildings.

Spain has outlawed silence before.

It banned the PFLP.

It condemns Hamas.

It denounces terrorism in all its forms.

But Samidoun, a network born in the outer orbit of the PFLP,

operates here unbanned, unimpeded, and sometimes,

welcomed.

Its activists speak in the halls of the Spanish Congress.

Its rhetoric circulates through municipal banners.

Its representatives appear beside ministers.

Germany has banned it.

Israel has designated it a terrorist front.

The United States and Canada have imposed sanctions.

Spain has not.

And this silence is not absence.

It is structure.

A kind of geometry.

The line where tolerance begins to curve.

II. What Spain Sees, and What It Does Not

In October 2024, a senator from the opposition asked a question.

He wanted to know why Spain had done nothing about Samidoun and Masar Badil, groups linked, by his reckoning and many others, to Hamas and the PFLP. He cited reports calling Samidoun “un tentáculo exterior de Hamás” (a foreign appendage of Hamas) and noted the coincidence of pro-Samidoun events with the anniversary of October 7.

He was answered, two weeks later, with restraint:

“Hasta la fecha, no se ha detectado la existencia de vinculaciones orgánicas o funcionales entre personas detenidas o investigadas por terrorismo y las organizaciones señaladas.”

To date, no organic or functional links have been detected between individuals arrested or investigated for terrorism and the named organisations.

That was the official line.

The rest is harder to pin down.

The Ministry of the Interior acknowledged no legal cause for concern.

The Spanish judiciary has filed no charges.

And the Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, if it is monitoring, has said nothing aloud.

The government’s position, in effect, was that it sees nothing it can act upon.

No formal ties to terror.

No bombings plotted on Spanish soil.

No criminal intent proved in court.

And yet.

On October 7, 2023, as Hamas broke through the border fence and massacred civilians in Israeli towns, Samidoun España posted celebratory images on its official accounts:

A Palestinian fighter atop a captured Israeli tank, fists raised.

Text: “Palestina vive y resiste.”

Palestine lives and resists.

That same month, at a public forum hosted by Podemos inside the Spanish Congress, a Samidoun activist took the microphone and said:

“La Resistencia Palestina nos ha devuelto la esperanza con su valiente iniciativa.”

The Palestinian Resistance has restored our hope with its brave initiative.

She did not say massacre.

She said initiative.

Another Samidoun speaker described the events of October 7 as “la ruptura del cerco mediático” (a breach of the media siege).

Still another said:

“Ahora podemos gritar: desde el río hasta el mar, Palestina vencerá.”

Now we can shout: from the river to the sea, Palestine will triumph.

There were no arrests.

Instead, the statements were absorbed into Spain’s already polarised discourse.

For some, they were proof of an anti-colonial voice.

For others, of impunity dressed in solidarity.

What Spain sees is not the whole.

And what it permits cannot be explained by legality alone.

III. The Company They Keep

No one operates alone.

Especially not in Madrid.

Samidoun España was born in 2020, in the wake of protests and vigils and rising calls for prisoner solidarity.

Its founding coordinator was Jaldía Abubakra, a Spanish-Palestinian activist once Izquierda Unida’s number two Senate candidate for Madrid.

She is not obscure.

She has spoken at party events, featured in Podemos-linked media, and been photographed alongside PFLP insignia in Lebanon.

In 2021, she led a delegation of Spanish activists to Beirut.

There, they met with senior Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine members and posed with the red star and rifle emblem.

They visited the grave of Ghassan Kanafani, the PFLP’s chief propagandist.

The delegation was called the Brigada Ghassan Kanafani de Samidoun.

The PFLP, like Hamas, is listed as a terrorist organisation by the European Union.

It is banned in Spain.

Samidoun is not.

At the centennial festival of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE), Samidoun activists distributed leaflets rejecting the Oslo peace accords, calling for total resistance, and praising armed struggle.

They did so with the quiet approval of those around them.

On stage, Sira Rego, Member of European Parliament for IU, sat alongside them.

So did Jon Rodríguez Forrest, IU’s Secretary for International Relations.

None of this was accidental.

In Podemos and Izquierda Unida, Samidoun found a place already furnished.

A history of “solidarity” ready to host them.

At a Madrid rally in July 2020, Mohammed Khatib, Samidoun’s Europe coordinator, stood beside MEPs from both parties.

He declared, in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

“Reconocemos nuestro derecho… a la lucha armada, en Gaza, en Cisjordania y en el 48.”

We affirm our right… to armed struggle, in Gaza, in the West Bank, and in '48 [Israel proper].

The crowd applauded.

Manu Pineda, MEP for Izquierda Unida and former delegate in Gaza, clapped too.

Pineda has long referred to the PFLP as a “hermana”, a sister organisation.

He has posed for photographs in Gaza with armed PFLP fighters.

He has met with Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas.

These are not allegations.

They are self-published testimonies, documented in party magazines and press releases.

And through these connections, Samidoun moves.

Across borders.

Across rhetoric.

Across law.

IV. Solidarity by Other Means

There is another channel.

Not a political party.

Not a front group.

Something softer, older,

the NGO with a government’s face.

Solidaridad Internacional was born in 1986,

shaped by Socialist hands.

Its founders came from PSOE.

Its funding came, often, from the state.

It presented itself not as ideology, but conscience.

A way to do, and say,

what the government, in office, could not.

In the 2000s, Solidaridad Internacional worked quietly across the Gaza Strip.

It coordinated medical supplies in Jabalia.

It supported women’s health clinics in Rafah.

It partnered with Palestinian NGOs tied to the de facto authorities.

“Los proyectos se llevaron a cabo siguiendo los protocolos del Ministerio de Salud palestino.”

The projects were carried out following the protocols of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

That ministry, since 2007, has been under Hamas control.

The collaboration was not political.

It was logistical.

But the line between the two, especially in Gaza, is never clean.

To work in Gaza meant working with Hamas.

The humanitarian agencies knew it.

So did the officials in Madrid.

And so Solidaridad Internacional operated in this dual register:

As aid partner,

As quiet diplomat.

After its Madrid branch collapsed in scandal (unrelated to Gaza),

its legacy passed to Alianza por la Solidaridad,

now merged with ActionAid.

The mission continued.

In 2021 and 2022,

as rockets flew and ceasefires cracked,

Spanish NGOs funded by the state were still

briefing Gaza’s health officials,

delivering supplies,

coordinating permits

through Hamas-run ministries.

This was not subversion.

It was statecraft in another tongue.

In the absence of embassies,

Solidaridad Internacional acted as a proxy presence,

a Socialist echo inside a war zone.

They would not call it diplomacy.

But it moved like diplomacy.

It wore the seal of compassion.

And it could go where foreign policy dared not.

V. Between Law and Legitimacy

Germany banned Samidoun in 2023.

So did Israel, two years earlier.

The United States and Canada imposed sanctions.

They called it a “sham charity”, a financial proxy of the PFLP.

Their language was unambiguous:

Glorification of terror.

Operational ties to a banned group.

A network masked in “solidarity,” built for propaganda.

Spain’s language is different.

Here, Samidoun is not illegal.

Not yet.

And the reasons why reveal something older than policy.

There is no court case.

No dossier of intercepted calls.

No car full of explosives traced to Madrid.

There is only what is seen.

And what is seen is always selective.

“No se ha detectado vinculación orgánica o funcional con actividades terroristas.”

No organic or functional link has been detected with terrorist activity.

But what, exactly, qualifies as functional?

A speech inside Parliament, praising the October 7 “initiative”?

A poster, distributed in the streets of Madrid, showing militants atop Israeli tanks?

A march, endorsed by parties in government, where chants invoke armed resistance from the river to the sea?

What line must be crossed?

And who decides where it lies?

Spain’s legal silence is not the same as neutrality.

It is an index of discomfort.

Of institutional hesitation.

A refusal to act without incontrovertible evidence,

even if the evidence is visual, audible, undeniable.

But not actionable.

The law can remain still while others move around it.

Samidoun has mastered that space.

It is not a militia.

It has no base, no weapons cache.

Only symbols.

And a borrowed legitimacy from those willing to grant it.

In Spain, it found parliamentarians who share its language,

municipal platforms that host its events,

NGOs that see it as cousin rather than caution.

If the PFLP is outside the perimeter of tolerance,

Samidoun stands just inside it,

raising the same flag

without drawing the same penalty.

VI. The Line That Isn’t Drawn

A democracy reveals itself in what it tolerates.

Not in the laws it writes,

but in the exemptions it grants.

The margins it leaves unguarded.

Spain has banned some names.

It has blacklisted the PFLP.

It has condemned Hamas.

But it has not banned the network that praises their deeds,

that celebrates the destruction of Israeli homes as a “ruptura del cerco mediático”,

a breach of the media siege.

Why?

Because Samidoun does not plant bombs.

It plants images.

Slogans.

Testimonies that walk the tightrope between political speech and criminal incitement.

It speaks the language of rights.

Of solidarity, anti-colonial resistance, freedom for the detained.

And in Spain, that language still opens doors.

There is no conspiracy here.

Only inertia.

And a selective memory of violence.

Had these words “la lucha armada, la resistencia valiente” (armed struggle, valiant resistance) been spoken by a white nationalist,

or a jihadist recruiter,

or a Basque militant after a bombing,

they might at least have been condemned.

But here, they are filtered through a cause

long romanticised by the left.

Palestine,

as emblem.

As inheritance.

As mirror of Europe’s own guilt.

Samidoun has learned this well.

It wears the cause like a shield.

And in the eyes of its allies

that is enough.

No matter the bodies burned on a Saturday morning.

No matter the families dragged across the border.

No matter the facts.

The line remains unbroken.

Because Spain will not draw it.

Not here.

Not yet.

Author’s Note

This essay is not a legal brief.

It does not accuse or convict.

It documents the edge of something.

A threshold many still pretend does not exist.

Samidoun is not a militant cell.

It does not bomb, burn, or break.

It circulates.

Through slogans, partnerships, invitations.

Through images posted, not acts committed.

In the United States, it took more than slogans.

More than presence.

At the University of Washington, a group citing Samidoun’s directives destroyed laboratories, set fires, and occupied an engineering building.

They praised the October 7 massacre as “a heroic victory.”

And they called for one in America.

Some were arrested.

Some were suspended.

Others returned the next day to rally, unapologetic, emboldened.

If this sounds like something that could not happen in Spain,

look again.

In Madrid, the same slogans are uttered under parliamentary arches.

The same network is invited to speak inside the legislature.

Its imagery appears in public marches,

its rhetoric broadcast by state-funded media.

What has not yet burned is not a measure of distance.

Only of time.

There is still space for a democracy to act

before it is forced to explain

why it did not.

FJB.

