It was not the thing they expected to find there.

Not in Birkenau.

Not in Treblinka.

Not in the places where words had already been burned.

The thing was a language.

A voice.

A way of telling the world,

that had walked through centuries and seas,

bound to the tongues of mothers,

stitched into lullabies.

Judeo-Spanish.

Ladino.

It had lasted longer than a kingdom.

Longer than a border.

Longer than a ghetto.

It knew how to laugh in Istanbul.

It knew how to mourn in Sarajevo.

It told stories in Salonika.

Until it entered the camps.

And there, beneath the chimneys,

the thing spoke its final words.

The thing that was not supposed to be there.

They spoke Yiddish.

They spoke Polish.

They spoke Hungarian.

But they also spoke Ladino.

Because the expulsion of 1492

did not take only the Jews.

It took their Spanish with them.

A Spanish that stayed Spanish across the sea,

across the forgetting of those who cast them into exile.

And in 1943, that Spanish learned how to die in Auschwitz.

The thing that sang itself.

In the camps, Judeo-Spanish became an intimate tongue.

It could not save anyone.

It could not open the gates.

It could not soften the guards.

It could not quiet the cries

or help others understand.

But it sang.

It sang old songs

when all that remained was a breath of voice to chill the fear.

It sang lullabies to children

who did not know why the air smelled of burning flesh.

It sang

when the Jews of Salonika stood in line

to enter the gas.

The thing that did not die alone.

Languages do not die alone.

They carry people with them.

The last who spoke Judeo-Spanish in Auschwitz.

The last from Salonika

died whispering their names

one to another.

Still alive

in the instant they were being killed.

The chimney did not understand them.

It did not care.

But Ladino rose with them.

The thing that never knew how to die.

They took it to the gas.

They put it in the smoke.

They tried to burn it

with the bodies that spoke it.

But Judeo-Spanish did not fully die.

It stayed in the air

breathed by those who survived.

It stayed in the mothers’ songs,

sung to their children

on nights with no light.

It stayed in the market greeting

“Anyada buena, dulce i alegre”

a sweet new year, a good and joyful one

spoken whenever two Jews met among the fruit stalls.

They killed the Jews.

But the language refused.

The thing that kept speaking.

Languages die.

They die in silence.

They die on the road.

But Judeo-Spanish did not die like that.

It died singing.

It died calling out names into the air.

It died speaking in the line.

And now,

each time we say the name of a language in hell,

it speaks again.

Judeo-Spanish.

Ladino.

The language that knew how to resist the fire.

Author’s Note:



Today, on Yom HaShoah, we remember.

We remember not only the lives extinguished in the camps, but the songs they carried, the words they whispered, and the languages that tried to follow them into the fire.

This piece is for the voices that were not supposed to be there.

And for the language that would not be silenced.

La cosa ke no kiso kallar.

May it speak still.