The thing that went unnoticed

did not wear ribbons in her hair.

She did not walk through shopping malls

with a pumpkin latte in one hand

and a phone in the other.

She did not have a family

that could hire a lawyer

who would make cable news weep.

She was reported

by a group home manager.

A file.

A form.

"Runaway from group home."

"Pacific Islander."

But she was San Carlos Apache.

And she was fourteen.

And she was Emily.

She had left before, they said.

But this time

she didn’t come back.

This time

she was found in pieces.

On Valentine’s Day.

A hundred miles

from the place that last held her name.

Her face did not make national headlines.

No amber alert buzzed across phones.

No governor offered a reward.

No podcast mourned her disappearance.

She was not a perfect victim.

But she was a perfect child.

She deserved to be found the first time.

She deserved not to be marked wrong

in the system that housed her.

She deserved someone to say:

“She matters.”

Before it was too late.

They say she crept out through a window.

Maybe she was chasing something kinder

than that house.

Maybe she just wanted to breathe.

She left no manifesto.

No final words.

Only a silence

that should shame us all.

Emily Pike was not

the thing that went unnoticed.

We were.

We, the ones who looked away.

Author’s Note

It was only yesterday I found myself watching an episode of 1923, a TV series set a hundred years ago, yet so much of it still felt familiar.

This morning, the algorithm decided I should read about a missing child.

Her name was Emily Pike.

She was fourteen.

She had been marked as a “runaway.”

She was misidentified.

She was found too late.

And she was not alone, only the latest in a long line.

I didn’t write this as a statement or a cause.

I wrote it because I couldn’t stop thinking about her.

Because I couldn’t bear the thought that no one would say her name again.

Because even now, it seems we’re still building systems designed not to see.

I think Emily deserved better.

At the very least, she deserves not to be forgotten.

