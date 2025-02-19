They did not die in a war.

They were not soldiers. They were not combatants. They were not in the wrong place at the wrong time. They were home. They were small. They were alive.

And then men with guns came.

Men with covered faces, men who did not knock, men who did not care what a two-year-old boy’s name was.

They took them. The mother. The boys. The baby still in her arms. They burned the house.

And now, months later, the men who took them say:

"They are dead. The bodies will be sent back."

That’s all. That’s what they get.

No story, no answer, no reckoning. Just dead.

As if they had never been.

The Business of Murder

A terrorist attack is not a war. It is a decision.

It is men standing over children, deciding whether they will be allowed to live.

It is men knowing the answer before they ever walk through the door.

It is a house set on fire because there can be no trace left behind.

It is a mother begging for her children and being taken anyway.

Now the killers have decided they are finished with them. The message is short, almost casual:

"They are dead. The bodies will be sent back."

Not how. Not when. Not why.

Because that part doesn’t matter.

What matters is that they are not here anymore.

What matters is that the ones who did this do not believe there will be consequences.

A House That No Longer Belongs to Anyone

Someone will walk past their house one day, the house where they played, where they sat at the table, where they were supposed to grow up.

The house is gone now.

The toys are melted, the beds are ash, the books are nothing but paper blown in the wind.

That’s how it works. First, they take the lives. Then, they take the evidence.

There is no grave, no site, no last words to hold onto. Just the certainty that they are not here anymore.

And soon, there will be people who will say:

"It was war."

"Both sides have suffered."

"There are no innocents."

But there were.

They were five.

They were two.

How It Ends

It doesn’t.

The men who killed them are still alive. They will not be punished. They will not stand trial. They will not explain why two small boys needed to die.

And the world will go on.

There will be new stories. New attacks. New children who are taken, whose names are spoken for a time and then lost.

And one day, someone will say:

"There were never children there."

"There was no house."

"This is just how things are."

But for now, there are names.

Kfir Bibas. Ten months old.

Ariel Bibas. Four years old.

Shiri Bibas. Their mother.

They were here.

And someone must remember.

Author’s Note:

This piece was written after the death of Kfir and Ariel Bibas was confirmed. Two red-haired brothers, aged ten months and four years, stolen from their home and never returned.

There is no right language for what was done to them. But silence is worse.

Their names are Kfir and Ariel. That much we can still give back.

May their memory be a blessing, and a warning.

