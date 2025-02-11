They were there once.

The Jews of Syria, in their houses, in their shops, in the streets of Damascus and Aleppo. They had been there for centuries. They had endured the weight of history, the occasional fire, the occasional beating. They knew their place. They lived because they had learned not to ask for too much.

Then, one day, they were gone.

Not all at once. A law here, a riot there, a door locked forever. They left in the middle of the night, or they stayed until they couldn’t. They took what they could carry. The rest belonged to others now.

Now there are no Jews in Syria.

That’s a fact. That’s the way things are.

But on December 11, 2024, a woman stood in Damascus and said:

"All the different quarters—Jewish, Muslim, Christian, they are all here, and they want to believe they have a space now."

She said it as if it were true.

The Business of Forgetting

Someone wrote to the BBC to tell them that she was wrong.

Not because it would change anything. Nothing changes. But because you can’t let a lie stand without saying something.

The answer came fast, blunt, the way a man answers a question he doesn’t think needs asking.

"The report was not about Jewish history."

"The reference was incidental."

"There was no breach of due accuracy."

No breach.

A man leaves his house one night. In the morning, another man lives there. The old man is gone. That doesn’t mean anything happened. That’s just how things are.

A House That No Longer Belongs to Anyone

Maybe that’s the way history works.

A thing is there, and then it isn’t. A man owns a house, and then another man does. A synagogue stands, and then one day, it’s a warehouse, or a ruin, or it burns. People live in a city, and then they leave, or they are sent away, or they are forgotten.

But forgotten doesn’t mean never existed.

A bullet in the head doesn’t mean the man was never born. It just means he won’t be counted tomorrow.

And that’s the business the BBC is in. The business of counting tomorrow.

They counted wrong. Someone told them. They shrugged.

No breach.

How It Ends

There won’t be a correction.

The woman will keep reporting from the streets of Damascus. The people watching will keep nodding along. The bureaucrats at the BBC will keep writing the same answers, no matter how many complaints they receive.

And the Jews who lived in Syria will stay dead.

Not just in body, but in memory.

Because in the end, it doesn’t matter who killed them or how they left.

It only matters that no one remembers.

Author’s Note:



A little background on this article.

After Doucet’s segment aired last December, I filed a formal complaint with the BBC. Their response was as predictable as it was inadequate:

First, they downplayed the issue. BBC editors insisted that the report wasn’t about Syria’s Jewish history, but about the country’s diversity in general.

Then, they admitted the facts, but refused to correct the record. They acknowledged that Syria no longer has a Jewish community, but dismissed the complaint, saying the remarks were not meant to be misleading.

Finally, they shut the door on further discussion. The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) ruled that Doucet’s wording was not a “serious breach of due accuracy.”

In other words: Yes, what she said was misleading. No, we won’t correct it.