They said she was taken.

Nineteen years old.

A soldier. A watcher.

A daughter of Seville.

Those Andalusian eyes

dark, steady, unblinking

fixed on the horizon.

hands steady on the horizon.

Raised between two worlds,

speaking in two tongues.

When the fences fell, when the sirens wailed,

when the radios turned to static,

they thought she was among the stolen.

That she had been dragged,

past the broken gates,

through the tunnels, into the dark.

That she waited, bound and bloodied,

in some basement

where the air was thick with fear.

In Spain, there was no outcry.

No emergency meetings.

No leaders at podiums, demanding her return.

No crowds in the plazas, chanting her name.

She was not a cause.

She was not convenient.

A Spanish girl in an Israeli uniform.

A soldier, not a hostage.

A problem, not a victim.

The days passed.

The lists of the taken were read and re-read,

the world holding its breath for the missing.

But her name was slipping.

Vanishing between headlines, between the lines

where sympathy is measured in politics.

And then, the truth.

She had not been taken.

She had been left behind in the first wave,

in the firestorm, in the dust and the ruin.

Her body lay where she fell,

her blood mixing with the sand.

No hostage. No negotiations.

No flickering hope, no uncertain fate.

Just silence.

Spain sent its regrets.

A polite statement.

A diplomatic sigh.

The city of her childhood

did not stop,

did not mark the loss.

The Guadalquivir flowed.

The cathedral bells rang.

The streets hummed with life.

There was no monument.

No moment of reflection.

Her father flew to Israel to bury her.

Alone.

He left words behind.

“You can shed tears that she is gone,

or you can smile because she has lived.

You can close your eyes and pray that she’ll come back,

or you can open your eyes and see all she’s left.”

But Spain closed its eyes.

And in that darkness, it let her slip away.

The thing that Spain never mourned was not only her death.

It was the weight of obligation.

The thread of duty.

The understanding that she was theirs,

whether they claimed her or not.

She was the hostage that never was.

But in the end, she was still taken

by silence,

by forgetfulness,

by a country that looked away.

Author’s note:

I was born in Seville, like Maya Villalobo Sinvany.

When it was believed she had been taken hostage,

the Spanish government did almost nothing.

When the truth came, it did even less.

That silence is a wound that should not close.