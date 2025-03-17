I do not remember when it began.

Perhaps it was always here.

Perhaps I was born into it,

as others were born into houses with courtyards,

or fields that turn green in the spring.

Mine is a world of sirens in the night,

of walls that never stay standing,

of leaders who never die poor.

There is talk of a war.

Of many wars.

But I know only one.

The one that devours.

The Thing That Devours

It feeds on history.

On vengeance.

On the bodies of the young and the grief of the old.

It does not grow full.

It does not sleep.

It waits, patient as a wolf, until the next hunger begins.

Some say it is the Yahudi who feed it.

Some say it was us in Gaza.

I have seen the hands that carry the meat,

and they are many.

The Thing That Builds Nothing

They say the world watches.

They say the world sends food, sends money, sends hope.

I have seen these things arrive,

but I have never seen them stay.

They pass through hands that do not tremble,

through ledgers that do not forget,

through tunnels that do not lead to safety.

Somewhere, in cities I will never see,

men sign papers,

transfer sums,

speak of our suffering in languages I do not understand.

I do not know their names.

I know only that they do not live here.

The Thing That Cannot Be Stopped

There are those who say we do not ask for war.

That we only ask for a future.

Perhaps.

I have seen children learning the names of weapons before the names of trees.

I have seen men who have only known war say they wish to die in it.

I have seen those who have lost everything say it is not enough.

I have heard the chants in the streets,

felt the anger like fire in the air.

What would we do, I wonder, if peace came tomorrow?

Would we even recognise it?

The Thing That Could Break

It is said that there was once a time before this.

Before the sirens, before the checkpoints, before the green flags.

I do not know if this is true.

But I wonder

What if, one day, the thing that devours was left to starve?

What if no one carried the next offering?

What if the hands that always clenched into fists

learned, at last, to open?

Would we recognise the silence?

Would we know what to do with it?

Or would we fear it more than the war?

Author’s Note

This is a literary exercise, an attempt to give voice to a teenager in Gaza, someone who has never known a world without war, who has been taught its logic but still questions it.

I have written this with a heavy heart, knowing it will be read in many ways, and perhaps understood in none.

I do not know if there is a path out of the labyrinth.

I do not know if those who walk these corridors would take it, even if there were.

Perhaps there are those who cannot imagine a world without the war,

just as there are those who cannot imagine a world without the walls that keep it in place.

Perhaps this is not a war of weapons,

but of memory.

And perhaps the thing that devours does not live in nations,

or in armies,

but in the certainty that nothing can ever change.