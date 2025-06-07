The Lantern and the Void

The Lantern and the Void

User's avatar
Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
1d

The BBC and the United Nations have the same beef with Israel: They want to play the role that Israel discovered and filled thousands of years ago. For the BBC’s “journalists,” it’s the role of History’s Narrator, whose footstool is London, not Jerusalem. For the diplomats at the U.N., it’s responding to the prophetic call of Isaiah — “swords into plowshares” — by assuming the role of G*d and passing judgement on Israel, over and over again. You might say these organizations want the nation of Israel’s intellectual property, and the best way to claim it is to obliterate the people who first made it their own.

Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
1d

So basically the mainstream is crooked.

