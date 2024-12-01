In modern conflicts involving Islamist groups, an unlikely alliance has repeatedly emerged. On one side are Islamist factions with clear ideological objectives, and on the other, Western intellectuals, activists, and policymakers—often described as “useful idiots.” While the latter champion these groups in the name of human rights, anti-imperialism, or justice, they frequently fail to critically assess the ideologies and long-term agendas they are enabling.

This alliance was particularly evident during the Bosnian War of the 1990s and can also be seen in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza. Both cases reveal how Western support, framed as humanitarian solidarity, often strengthens Islamist movements at the expense of secular or moderate alternatives.

Bosnia: A Breeding Ground for Global Jihad

The Bosnian War (1992–1995) was portrayed in the West as a struggle between a multicultural Bosnian state and Serbian aggression. Western governments, journalists, and human rights groups rallied behind Bosnia’s Muslim leadership, led by Alija Izetbegović. While Izetbegović presented himself as a defender of pluralism, his past writings—particularly the Islamic Declaration—revealed an Islamist vision that prioritised Islamic governance in Muslim-majority areas.

Izetbegović had manoeuvred himself into power despite the election of a more moderate Muslim leader, Fikret Abdić. Western supporters largely ignored these ideological underpinnings, choosing instead to highlight the plight of Bosnian civilians during the conflict.

Western support for Izetbegović’s government inadvertently legitimised his Islamist agenda. Arms and aid poured in, much of it facilitated by Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other Islamist actors. With the tacit approval of Izetbegović’s government, thousands of foreign mujahedeen fighters arrived in Bosnia. These fighters, ostensibly aiding the Bosnian Muslim cause, left a lasting legacy of radicalisation and terror.

Foreign Fighters and their Crimes

The foreign mujahedeen who joined the Bosnian war came from countries like Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Yemen. These mujahedeen units were implicated in numerous war crimes, including the execution of Serbian prisoners and the forced conversion of non-Muslims. Their brutal methods alienated many Bosnians, who saw their agenda as being more about jihad than national defence. These fighters used Bosnia as a base to establish Islamist networks in Europe. Many stayed in the region after the war, marrying local women and setting up organisations that promoted extremist ideologies.

From Bosnia to Global Terror

The jihad in Bosnia served as a stepping stone for many fighters who would later carry out terror attacks worldwide. Among the most notable links:

Osama bin Laden’s Bosnian Passport : During the war, bin Laden reportedly obtained a Bosnian passport, allegedly facilitated by Izetbegović’s government. This connection underscores how Bosnia became a permissive environment for global jihadist leaders.

1998 U.S. Embassy Bombings : Several participants in the bombings of American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania had ties to Bosnia, where they had gained combat experience or logistical support.

11-M Madrid Bombings (2004) : The biggest jihadist terror attack in Europe in history, the Madrid train bombings, which killed 193 people, were carried out by a cell that included individuals linked to the Bosnian jihad. Bosnia’s porous post-war environment provided an operational base for jihadist networks in Europe.

9/11 Attacks: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of 9/11, had connections to Islamist networks in Bosnia. Nineteen others involved in planning or facilitating the attacks had also spent time in Bosnia during or after the war.

Izetbegović’s Role

Izetbegović’s complicity in fostering these Islamist networks cannot be ignored. While he publicly maintained a moderate image to secure Western support, his government’s alliances with Iran, Saudi Arabia, and radical Islamist groups reveal a deeper ideological alignment. By welcoming foreign fighters and accepting support from Islamist states, Izetbegović prioritised his vision of an Islamic Bosnia over the multicultural state he claimed to defend.

How Bosnia Became a Cause for the Naive

During the Bosnian War, Western governments, journalists, and human rights organisations supported the Bosnian Muslims, depicting them as victims of a Serbian campaign of ethnic cleansing. This portrayal cast Bosnia as a stronghold of multiculturalism and tolerance, resisting nationalist aggression.

However, the role of Iran in backing Izetbegović's forces, through arms shipments, the deployment of Revolutionary Guards, and the influx of foreign Islamist fighters, was conveniently overlooked by the West. This allowed radical elements to establish a presence in Europe under the cover of humanitarian aid.

The concentration on Bosnian Serb war crimes by the Western media overshadowed the actions of the Bosnian Muslim forces, which included assaults on non-Muslim civilians and alliances with foreign mujahedeen. This narrative, framing the conflict as a moral crusade, enabled Western supporters to side-step these intricacies.

The Gaza Parallel. Human Rights Advocacy Meets Islamist Propaganda

A similar dynamic can be observed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly in Gaza, where the Islamist group Hamas has long dominated political and military life. Western activists, journalists, and intellectuals often frame Gaza as a symbol of resistance against Israeli occupation, focusing on the plight of Palestinian civilians while overlooking Hamas’s role in perpetuating the conflict.

Hamas, like the foreign fighters in Bosnia, uses the language of resistance to mask its commitment to sharia law and its goal of destroying Israel. Western support, often framed as solidarity with the Palestinian cause, provides Hamas with the legitimacy it needs to maintain its grip on power while marginalising secular Palestinian voices.

A Convenient Narrative : Many Western voices present the conflict as a black-and-white struggle between Israeli oppressors and Palestinian victims. This simplistic view overlooks Hamas’s deliberate use of civilians as shields and its suppression of dissent within Gaza.

Hamas Propaganda in the West : Through social media, activism, and academic discourse, Hamas’s narratives about resistance and justice have found receptive audiences in the West. Few of these supporters question how Hamas’s Islamist ideology affects its own people.

Intellectual and Political Legitimacy: Academics and political figures, driven by anti-imperialist or anti-Zionist ideologies, provide rhetorical cover for Hamas by framing its actions as a legitimate form of resistance. In doing so, they ignore the group’s explicit commitment to Islamist principles and its long-term impact on Palestinian society, alienating secular Palestinians and undermining broader efforts for peace.

Make no mistake, Hamas is an Islamist movement with clear theocratic goals and it uses Western solidarity to legitimise its governance in Gaza. Western advocates focus on Israeli actions and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but choose to ignore Hamas’s role in perpetuating violence, using civilians as human shields, and suppressing dissent within Palestinian society

A Warning for the Future

As the lessons of Bosnia and Gaza show, uncritical or opportunistic support for Islamist factions often leads to devastating consequences. This is a warning the West must heed in current conflicts, such as in Syria, where groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) are positioning themselves as key players.

HTS, an offshoot of al-Qaeda, has sought to rebrand itself as a legitimate opposition force, attracting sympathy from some Western observers. Yet behind this façade lies the same radical Islamist ideology that has perpetuated cycles of violence and repression in other regions.

One can only hope that the mistakes of the past—of enabling Islamist networks in Bosnia, of overlooking theocratic agendas in Gaza—are not repeated in Syria. If history is any guide, however, this dangerous alliance of convenience may prove too tempting for the West to resist, with consequences that will once again extend far beyond the immediate conflict.