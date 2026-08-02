Two public appeals have raised more than £207,000 around a claim of coordinated persecution. The complaints are documented. The chain joining them into one campaign is not.

Rahmeh Aladwan’s Chuffed appeal, accessed 31 July 2026.

Rahmeh Aladwan is a British-Palestinian doctor who had been training in trauma and orthopaedic surgery in the National Health Service (NHS). She became the subject of complaints to the General Medical Council (GMC) over public statements about Israel, Jews and the attacks of 7 October 2023.

In September 2025, an Interim Orders Tribunal decided that she could continue practising without restriction while the GMC investigated. After further material was submitted, a second tribunal suspended her registration for fifteen months in November.

By then, the dispute had moved well beyond medical regulation. Aladwan had been arrested, newspapers were reporting extensively on her posts, Jewish organisations were campaigning for stronger action, and the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, had publicly criticised the first tribunal’s decision.

In March 2026, she was charged with four counts of inviting support for Hamas and two offences concerning the alleged stirring up of racial hatred. She indicated not guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. No formal pleas were entered when she appeared at the Old Bailey the following month, and the case was listed for trial at Bristol Crown Court in March 2027.[1]

Nothing in this article attempts to decide those charges.

Aladwan presents the complaints, regulatory proceedings, arrests and prosecution as parts of one connected campaign. Her first fundraiser described a «2 year long coordinated assault campaign» by the UK «israel» lobby. Her second widened the description further: Dr Rahmeh vs the lobby and the State.

The first appeal raised £93,211 from 2,630 pledges. By 28 July 2026, the second showed £114,053 from 2,889 supporters. Between them, the two pages had recorded £207,264 in donations.[2] The number deserves attention, as does the story used to raise it.

An explanation of what I can and cannot say

Because the criminal proceedings are active, British law limits how far I can go in discussing the allegations. The limit is not a word count. It concerns whether a publication risks encouraging people to decide a case before the jury has heard it.

I can report the charges, the procedural history, what was said in open court and what Aladwan has placed on her public fundraising pages. I can also examine whether those pages support the claims they make. I cannot use this article to conduct a parallel trial, pronounce on guilt or innocence, or assemble disputed material into a case that might prejudice the proceedings.

Under the Contempt of Court Act 1981, a publication may amount to contempt if it creates a substantial risk that active proceedings will be seriously impeded or prejudiced. Government guidance warns against declaring an accused person guilty or innocent, referring to previous convictions, identifying people protected by reporting restrictions, or sharing material that a court has said must not be published.[3]

Defamation law creates a separate constraint. Serious factual allegations about identifiable people or organisations need evidence. Opinion must be recognisable as opinion and based on facts available to the reader. Publication on a matter of public interest does not permit a writer to fill missing links with suspicion.[4]

That is why I describe the criminal allegations but do not analyse whether they are true. The subject here is the account Aladwan has already presented to donors.

Please bear this in mind when commenting on the article. Do not use the comments to declare her guilty or innocent, introduce alleged evidence that has not been heard in court, or repeat claims about the criminal case as established fact. Public comments can also interfere with active proceedings, and I will remove anything that risks crossing that line.[3]

The story before the evidence

The titles establish the proposed explanation before the donor encounters the details:

Help me fight the UK ‘israel’ lobby and keep my medical licence.

Dr Rahmeh vs the lobby and the State.

The reader is not presented simply with a doctor who has encountered several complainants, regulatory decisions and criminal processes. She is presented as the target of a connected apparatus.

The CrowdJustice page described Aladwan as facing an Interim Orders Tribunal because of «vexatious complaints from the UK ‘israel’ lobby», which it defined as «jewish supremacists [zionists]». It said she had endured a «2 year long coordinated assault campaign».[5]

The page brings several actors into the same account: UK Lawyers for Israel, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Medical Association, the Community Security Trust, newspapers, the GMC and Wes Streeting. Lobby groups complained, journalists wrote about her, Jewish organisations spoke to ministers, the GMC investigated and a tribunal followed. Later came arrests and criminal charges.

The chronology is real, but the proposed connection between its parts is less secure.

The fundraiser shows that different organisations objected to Aladwan and sought action against her. It does not show that they operated under common direction, controlled the regulator, instructed the police, directed prosecutors or determined the decisions of tribunals and courts. Those are not minor details that can safely be left to implication. They are the links required by the story.

What prompted the complaints

The fundraiser describes Aladwan as being punished for «pro-Palestine activism» and for opposing what she calls the «Holocaust in Palestine». It says much less about the language that caused Jewish patients, doctors and communal organisations to complain.

Aladwan publicly described the Royal Free Hospital in London as a «Jewish supremacy cesspit». She also asserted in capital letters that the number of proven rapes on 7 October was «ZERO».[6]

Neither statement determines the criminal case, but both help explain why complaints were made.

A Jewish patient does not have to accept language about a hospital serving a large Jewish community as ordinary criticism of Israeli policy. Nor does a medical organisation need a hidden motive before asking whether such statements are compatible with the trust expected of a doctor.

I do not think the organisations that complained have anything to apologise for. They were entitled to report her statements to the GMC, ask ministers why the regulator had not acted and, if they believed that an interim tribunal had misunderstood the public-interest test, seek judicial review.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) announced openly that it intended to challenge the first tribunal’s decision. Streeting openly condemned the outcome. The GMC then referred the matter to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) again after further posts and complaints.[7]

One can question Streeting’s intervention in a live regulatory process. Aladwan’s solicitors did exactly that, arguing that his comments threatened the independence of the proceedings. Public figures should be careful when discussing cases that remain undecided.

That issue is separate from the story told by the fundraiser. A campaign group announcing legal action is not evidence of a concealed command structure. A communal organisation lobbying a minister is engaging in advocacy, while a regulator reconsidering an interim position after receiving further material is exercising a regulatory function.

Aladwan regards those actions as persecution. Her fundraiser asks the reader to accept that they were coordinated, but does not demonstrate the coordination.

Campaigning is not control

The distinction almost disappears because each event is interpreted through the same account. Complaints become the action of «the lobby». Ministerial criticism becomes the exercise of political power on its behalf. A second GMC referral becomes proof that the regulator was forced to comply, while the later police investigation and prosecution allow the state to be folded into the same structure.

Public campaigning can influence an institution. Influencing institutions is usually the stated purpose of a campaign. It does not follow that the campaign controls the institution or directs every body that subsequently acts.

The public record shows complaints, lobbying, media criticism and threatened litigation. It shows people trying to persuade the GMC and the Government to take the matter more seriously, and they did not hide what they were doing.

The fundraiser moves from that visible advocacy to a much stronger proposition about coordinated institutional power without establishing the route between them.

Nor is the burden on the organisations named to prove that no such structure exists. Aladwan makes the claim, uses it to explain her professional and legal difficulties, and asks the public to finance her response. The evidence for the larger allegation has to come from her side of the argument.

The tribunal that did not clear her

The first tribunal is central to Aladwan’s account because it can be presented as proof that the complaints were baseless.

On 25 September 2025, an Interim Orders Tribunal declined to restrict her practice while the GMC investigation continued. Contemporary reporting said that the panel did not consider the information then available sufficient to establish a real risk to patients and did not believe that an informed member of the public would be alarmed by her continuing to practise.

It was a favourable outcome for Aladwan, but it was not an exoneration.

For readers unfamiliar with British medical regulation, an Interim Orders Tribunal does not hold the full hearing into a doctor’s conduct. It considers whether temporary restrictions are necessary while allegations are investigated. Official guidance from the MPTS explains that an interim tribunal decides whether a doctor’s registration should be restricted during an investigation. A full Medical Practitioners Tribunal later determines whether alleged facts have been proved and whether the doctor’s fitness to practise is impaired.[8]

The first panel therefore decided only that an interim order was not necessary on the material then before it.

On 26 November, a second Interim Orders Tribunal imposed a fifteen-month suspension. Reporting on the decision said that the later panel had considered additional material, an apparent escalation in the tone and nature of the posts, and the possible effect on patient confidence. The suspension remained provisional and did not determine the criminal charges or finally decide the professional allegations.[9]

The two decisions do not fit neatly into either side’s preferred account. The first did not clear Aladwan, and the second did not convict her. They show an interim process reaching different decisions after the information before it changed.

Within the fundraising story, however, both outcomes point in the same direction. When the first tribunal declined to restrict her, she had defeated the lobby. When the second suspended her, the lobby’s campaign had succeeded. A claim built in that way cannot be contradicted by any regulatory outcome.

A fundraiser that kept widening

The CrowdJustice campaign began with a defined purpose. Aladwan initially sought £30,000 to defend herself at the Interim Orders Tribunal and, if required, at a later full hearing.

The page eventually showed £93,211 against a £100,000 stretch target. It said that if the case were dropped, remaining money would be used to «tackle the GMC» and pursue changes in how complaints against healthcare professionals were handled.[10]

The Chuffed campaign was broader. Aladwan said that more than two years of fighting the pro-Israel lobby had cost her job, medical licence, entire life savings, home and safety. She listed four arrests, restrictions on her movements and a ban on attending protests or events in London. She called the situation «targeted harassment from the lobby, the police, and the state» and said the money would fund her defence and help her survive.[11]

Those are claims reproduced from her fundraising page. The campaign does not independently substantiate all of them.

An update added a High Court appeal against the medical suspension. After she was charged in March 2026, the target rose to £200,000. The stated purpose now included the criminal case, restoration of her medical licence, action over what she called police harassment and reputational damage, and her financial stability. The page also said that any remaining funds would be used to pursue further litigation and build a medical school in Gaza.[12]

There is nothing inherently improper about raising money for legal representation, appeals or living costs. A person can be financially ruined by suspension and litigation long before a court or regulator reaches a final decision.

The relevant change is the scale of the proposition. The first campaign concerned a medical hearing. The second financed a broader personal, legal and political struggle against a lobby, the police and the state. After the criminal charges, both the target and the proposed uses of the money expanded again.

At least some donors understood the appeal in those terms. Comments beneath the CrowdJustice page included «The lobby will fall», «Hands off our doctors! Hands off our courts! Hands off our Police!» and wishes of success in fighting the «Israel malicious lobby». Other donors described the case as an attack on freedom of speech or on British institutions.[13]

Those comments do not tell us why all 2,630 contributors gave, but they do show what some individual donors believed. The campaign’s account had travelled from the page to its supporters.

The appeal was also promoted to a German far-right audience. In February 2026, Aladwan was interviewed by Sascha A. Roßmüller, a member of the federal executive of Die Heimat, formerly the National Democratic Party of Germany. Roßmüller described her as one of Britain’s most politically persecuted figures and twice directed readers to her CrowdJustice page with an invitation to donate.[14]

An interview does not make Aladwan responsible for every position held by her interviewer or his party. It does show that the persecution narrative, and the appeal built around it, found promoters outside the usual pro-Palestinian activist networks.

The conclusion the evidence did not support

When I began arranging the chronology, another argument seemed possible. Aladwan’s public rhetoric was plainly inflammatory by 2025 and 2026, while her legal difficulties multiplied, her public profile grew and the two fundraisers passed £207,000.

It would be easy to write that the more extreme she became, the more money she raised. The evidence does not support that sentence.

There is no reliable day-by-day donation record that can be matched against particular posts. Greater publicity, repeated arrests, the interim suspension, criminal charges, rising legal costs and promotion through activist networks could all have affected the totals.

Nor is the surviving social-media record complete enough to prove a clean progression from relatively restrained language immediately after 7 October 2023 to greater extremity later. Posts may have been deleted, and coverage across X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok is uneven. What survives cannot safely be treated as a complete baseline.

A narrower conclusion remains. Each new stage in the proceedings enlarged the fundraising proposition. The first appeal concerned her medical licence, the second covered a wider personal and political struggle, and the criminal case brought a higher target and another expansion in the proposed use of the money.

Throughout that process, complaints, public campaigns, regulatory decisions, police investigations and criminal proceedings were arranged into one story of coordinated persecution. The separate events are documented; the common direction is asserted.

What remains

Aladwan is entitled to defend herself against the professional and criminal proceedings, and her supporters are entitled to help pay for that defence. The criminal allegations will be decided by a court under rules intended to protect her right to a fair trial.

The fundraiser remains open to scrutiny.

It establishes that Jewish organisations complained about her and campaigned for action. In my view, they were right to do so because they were responding to statements that raised obvious concerns for Jewish patients and colleagues. Their advocacy does not require an alibi.

Aladwan makes the additional claim. She presents the complainants, newspapers, regulator, politicians, police and state as parts of a coordinated campaign against her.

By 28 July 2026, that story sat at the centre of two appeals displaying more than £207,000 in donations.

The complaints are documented. The coordination is the part donors are asked to believe.

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Notes

[1] Aladwan has been described in reporting as a British-Palestinian NHS trainee doctor in trauma and orthopaedics. She was charged on 26 March 2026 with four counts of inviting support for Hamas and two Public Order Act offences concerning the alleged stirring up of racial hatred. She indicated not-guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. When she appeared at the Old Bailey on 24 April, no formal pleas were entered; the case was listed for trial at Bristol Crown Court from 15 March 2027.

[2] Rahmeh Aladwan, «Dr Rahmeh vs the lobby and the State», Chuffed, accessed 28 July 2026, https://chuffed.org/project/dr-rahmeh-vs-the-lobby-and-the-state; and Rahmeh Aladwan, «Help me fight the UK ‘israel’ lobby and keep my medical licence», CrowdJustice, accessed 28 July 2026, https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/help-me-fight-the-israel-lobby/. On that date, the pages displayed £113,979 from 2,883 supporters and £93,211 from 2,630 pledges respectively. The CrowdJustice page remains publicly accessible and displays its total and campaign text.

[3] The strict-liability rule under the Contempt of Court Act 1981 applies where a publication creates a substantial risk that active proceedings will be seriously impeded or prejudiced. Government guidance warns those commenting publicly, including on social media, not to pronounce on guilt or innocence, refer to previous convictions, identify protected people or share material the court has restricted. The same warning applies to comments posted beneath an article.

[4] Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Defamation Act 2013 provide defences of truth, honest opinion and publication on a matter of public interest. The honest-opinion defence requires an opinion that an honest person could have held on the basis of facts existing at the time.

[5] Aladwan, «Help me fight the UK ‘israel’ lobby and keep my medical licence», CrowdJustice. The descriptions «vexatious complaints», «jewish supremacists [zionists]» and «2 year long coordinated assault campaign» come from the campaign page itself. https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/help-me-fight-the-israel-lobby/

[6] Michael Searles, «NHS doctor who ‘denied Holocaust’ celebrates Oct 7 attacks», The Telegraph, 7 October 2025. The article reproduces the «Jewish supremacy cesspit» and «ZERO» posts. They are included here to explain the regulatory and public controversy, not as evidence that any criminal charge has been proved.

[7] Campaign Against Antisemitism publicly announced that it intended to seek judicial review after the first tribunal decision. The GMC subsequently referred the case to the MPTS again, and Wes Streeting publicly said he had no confidence in the regulatory system. The existence of open campaigning and ministerial criticism does not by itself establish control over the GMC.

[8] The MPTS explains that an Interim Orders Tribunal decides whether a doctor’s practice should be restricted while a GMC investigation takes place. A Medical Practitioners Tribunal, by contrast, determines whether alleged facts have been proved and whether the doctor’s fitness to practise is impaired.

[9] A second Interim Orders Tribunal imposed a fifteen-month interim suspension on 26 November 2025 while the GMC investigation continued. Reporting on the hearing described additional material, an apparent escalation in tone and concern about public confidence. The order was interim, not a final determination of misconduct or criminal guilt.

[10] Ibid. The page says that the original £30,000 target was intended to fund representation at the Interim Orders Tribunal and possibly a later full hearing. It also says that, if the case were dropped, remaining money would be used to «tackle the GMC».

[11] Aladwan, «Dr Rahmeh vs the lobby and the State», Chuffed. The claims concerning her employment, licence, savings, home, arrests and restrictions are Aladwan’s own account on the fundraising page. https://chuffed.org/project/dr-rahmeh-vs-the-lobby-and-the-state

[12] Ibid., campaign updates dated 25 and 27 March 2026 added the High Court appeal, criminal defence, restoration of her medical licence, action over alleged police harassment and reputational damage, and financial stability. The target was raised to £200,000. The page said that remaining funds would be used to pursue litigation and build a medical school in Gaza.

[13] Aladwan, «Help me fight the UK ‘israel’ lobby and keep my medical licence», CrowdJustice, «Recent contributions». Individual comments on the CrowdJustice page included «The lobby will fall», «Hands off our doctors! Hands off our courts! Hands off our Police!», «Shame on the Israel lobby & UK government!» and references to «‘israeli’ and Jewish lobbies eroding our healthcare system». These comments are examples of donor responses, not representative evidence about all contributors. https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/help-me-fight-the-israel-lobby/

[14] Sascha A. Roßmüller, «Great Interview with Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan», Roßmüller Report, 9 February 2026, https://rossmuellerreport.substack.com/p/great-interview-with-dr-rahmeh-aladwan. The page says that the interview was conducted for the German monthly Aufgewacht-DS, describes Aladwan as one of Britain’s most politically persecuted figures, and twice links to her CrowdJustice appeal while asking readers to donate. Roßmüller is listed within the federal leadership of Die Heimat, formerly the National Democratic Party of Germany. In January 2024, Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court excluded the party from state funding for six years, finding that it showed disdain for the free democratic order and was oriented towards its abolition. Federal Constitutional Court judgment summary