The Lantern and The Void

The Lantern and The Void

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
12h

—Aladwan...presents the complainants, newspapers, regulator, politicians, police and state as parts of a coordinated campaign against her.

Every "anti-Zionist" argument quickly dissolves to reveal the conspiracy theory at its foundation, in this case being the "powerful Jews who secretly control society" canard. Anti-Zionism is not only a reboot of old-fashioned Jew hate, renovated for our sensitive and tolerant age, but it also translates "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" into modern vernacular, from the secret cabal of Jews who control the world to their taste for baby's blood and nefarious plans for global control.

Aladwan has spent her whole life surrounded by like-minded people who say and believe stupid, hateful things like the "Holocaust in Palestine"—their Jew envy is so strong they even want to steal the worst moment in Jewish history—and made the mistake of thinking she could spew her bilge in polite society—as a doctor no less. But she still remains mostly right: any other attack on a minority and the attacker would already have been fired and/or jailed.

I very much appreciate the writer's desire to be fair-handed here and open-minded—well done! But the Islamo-Left would never extend the same charity to anyone not in their cult and theirs is an illiberal hate movement that tries to whitewash its beliefs behind obscure Marxist jargon and supposed concern for Arab displacement.

As the West grows more Muslim, it becomes less hospitable for Jews. Aladwan is just a harbinger of much uglier things to come.

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