There was a time, perhaps in the early Bush years, when David Rovics was just another lefty busker, warbling protest songs outside IMF meetings and anti-globalisation summits, part of the musical background noise of the radical left. He was never particularly tuneful or subtle, but at least back then his targets were broad enough — the corporate elite, the war machine, American empire — that even if you rolled your eyes, you could still hum along.

And I did. More than once.

I first came across him through songs like The Dying Firefighter, a raw, poignant piece written after 9/11 that told the imagined story of a first responder trapped in the rubble. What struck me wasn't just the grief or immediacy, but the final verse — where the narrator, in his last moments, affirms the humanity of firefighters in Kabul as no less brave than those in New York. There was conviction there, but also humility. That led me to others like The Last Lincoln Veteran, too, about the unsung American fighters who joined the International Brigades in the Spanish Civil War. That one stayed with me, not just for its historical weight, but for how it honoured people whose courage had been quietly erased by time and politics.

Then there were the anthems: Saint Patrick’s Battalion, Song for Ginger Goodwin, Song for Hugh Thompson, songs about doing the right thing, reminding listeners that resistance had roots deeper than hashtags. Even his more innocuous tracks had a certain charm — Travelodge comes to mind, with the same wandering, observational feel as Richard Shindell’s The Next Best Western.

I was happy to sing along to his Trafalgar Square song, a swelling, simple ode to the protests against the Iraq War, which I still believe was a catastrophic, mendacious folly. Like many of us back then, I was looking for voices that pushed back against American militarism, that reminded us there was an alternative to the official line, and Rovics seemed to be doing just that. Not always elegantly, but with conviction.

Back then, the chords were familiar, the politics clear, the moral framework (more or less) intact.

But then there were songs like In One World, and I couldn’t join in.

It is a deeply earnest piece, meant to be about reconciliation: an Arab couple and a Jewish couple sharing tea in Haifa, slowly realising they had each lived in the same house decades apart. But the framing always bothered me. The Jewish family is cast almost exclusively as political refugees, fleeing Baghdad in 1960 as leftists persecuted by a reactionary regime, while the Arab family is presented as passive victims of Zionist dispossession, driven from their home by “the Stern Gang” in 1948. There is no mention of the Farhud, the 1941 pogrom in Baghdad in which hundreds of Jews were murdered. No context for why Iraqi Jews might have felt their lives were no longer safe. No exploration of the broader collapse of Jewish life across the Arab world. Just two families, both grieving, in a flattened narrative that carefully avoids difficult history.

It was no In the Hills of Ayalon, Fred Small’s haunting ballad of hope without an agenda, where reconciliation feels fragile and hard-won rather than moralised and pre-packaged. In One World asked me to nod along to a version of history that felt emotionally convenient, and I couldn’t.

And maybe that should have told me something.

Maybe I was too eager to find perspectives I couldn’t get from mainstream media. Maybe I was happy to overlook the absolutism that was already present, even in the “peace songs.” Maybe I chose to focus on the parts that resonated — Sugihara (a tribute to the Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of Jews during the Holocaust), Song for My Broken Heart, with its quiet, unguarded melancholy — and ignore the parts that sat wrong.

But by the time Jenin came along, it was harder to look the other way.

Released in the early 2000s, around the time of the Second Intifada, Jenin tells the story of a Palestinian teenager growing up amid shellfire and checkpoints, watching his world crumble, and eventually strapping on explosives and boarding a bus. It is written as a lament, but its narrative is starkly one-sided, and the emotional arc leads not toward peace or understanding, but toward martyrdom.

There is no mention of the suicide bombings that had turned Jenin into a hub for militant groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. No nod to the fact that, during the 2002 battle, 23 Israeli soldiers died in close-quarters combat because they entered on foot rather than bombing the camp from above, a calculated decision to limit civilian casualties. Or that even Human Rights Watch stated there have been no massacre at Jenin. None of that complexity survives in the lyrics.

Instead, we get a sequence of raw images —a teacher gunned down, shit smeared on the walls, a mother buried beneath rubble— all leading to a child-turned-suicide-bomber who becomes a kind of tragic hero. The cause is rendered pure, the violence inevitable, and the audience left without any interpretive tools beyond grief and fury.

A scheduled performance in Israel was cancelled soon after, and Rovics, rather than questioning whether the song might have crossed a line, took this as proof that he was being silenced. A truth-teller gagged by the powers that be.

But it wasn’t censorship. It was consequence.

He didn’t pause. He doubled down.

And in the years that followed, Israel stopped being one injustice among many. It became the injustice, the gravitational centre around which his musical and political output would increasingly orbit.

I’ve often wondered why.

Part of it, I suspect, is genuine conviction. But another part (and this is where things get uncomfortable) may have to do with the economics of outrage. Somewhere along the way, I suspect Rovics realised that Palestine was the one cause that still filled rooms. That in the fragmented, dwindling world of political folk music, it was the issue that could still guarantee applause and a paying audience.

A man has to earn a living. Especially in Portland, with ever-rising rents.

And so, slowly but surely, the catalogue began to narrow. Songs about Chiapas, saving Redwood forests, labour strikes and historic uprisings like Shays' Rebellion gave way to increasingly frequent dispatches about Gaza, Zionism, and Western hypocrisy. The war in Syria? Barely mentioned. Ukraine? Not a note. Perhaps because those stories didn’t lend themselves to the same moral clarity, or because they risked alienating the few followers still willing to drive to the next bar or union hall to hear him play.

He has bemoaned this collapse of the folk circuit himself, often and bitterly. That no one comes to political gigs anymore. That it’s impossible to tour in the United States. That no one wants to hear songs about real issues. But I sometimes wonder if the problem isn’t that no one cares, it’s that no one wants to be lectured with the same recycled slogans over a deteriorating vocal line.

Because that, too, has changed. With time, his voice has lost its clarity — not just in the metaphorical sense, but physically. The warm, slightly nasal tone that once carried his older songs now strains to reach notes, growls when it should ache. You hear it more in his recent live recordings. Age, wear, overuse. Understandable, but unmistakable.

And with it, something else has frayed: the reach for common ground, the trace of gentleness, the songbook that once invited solidarity across divides.

By the time October 7th arrived, all that was gone.

In fact, I forgot he even existed.

And then, two days after October 7th, someone sent me a link and a question:

“Is that the guy we went to see play at the Brudenell?”

It took me a moment. I hadn’t thought about David Rovics in years. Brudenell Social Club, one of those half-lit Leeds venues where protest songs still echo off sticky carpet and mismatched chairs, felt like another lifetime. I remembered standing near the back, pint in hand, nodding along to some old songs. He had been charming that night. Rambling. Wry. Earnest.

So I clicked the link.

And what I read, The Gaza Ghetto Uprising, felt like being slapped.

Not because it was shocking, but because it was so entirely in character. I hadn’t realised how far that character had drifted from the person I’d once admired. There was no grief, no hesitation, no tension. Just analogy stacked upon analogy, the kind of writing that doesn’t want to make you think, only agree.

The post begins with a vivid, almost cinematic account: a starving population, penned into a walled ghetto, launching a desperate revolt with homemade weapons. Soldiers are killed. The uprising spills beyond the walls. The occupier, stunned and vengeful, prepares to raze the ghetto.

It reads like historical fiction. And in a way, it is.

“I am, of course, talking about the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in the spring of 1943,” Rovics writes, only to collapse that distinction entirely. Within moments, the analogy turns literal: the ghetto is Gaza, the partisans are Hamas, and the murdered civilians of October 7th are simply the cost of resistance.

It wasn’t just a post. It was a closing of the circle.

A moment when metaphor consumed reality, and poetry collapsed into propaganda.

And in that instant, I understood: this was no longer dissent, it was dogma. And I had already slipped out the side door.

The historical dishonesty is staggering.

The fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto didn’t take hostages. They didn’t rape women or burn children alive. They didn’t livestream the killing of civilians to humiliate their enemies’ families. They weren’t backed by a political party that runs its own enclave and receives foreign funding. They were the remnants of a starved and condemned population resisting certain death with no audience, no exit, and no agenda but to die on their own terms.

Hamas, by contrast, is a governing faction with a clear ideology, a strategy, and the capacity for highly coordinated assault. What happened on October 7th wasn’t some spontaneous last stand. It was a planned, premeditated campaign of slaughter, with a scale and brutality that cannot be excused away by citing occupation or international law. And yet in Rovics’ telling, the only relevant fact is the siege. Everything else (the rapes, the beheadings, the kidnappings, the incinerated families) becomes set dressing in a larger parable about resistance.

The piece moves on to a numbered list of “facts,” many of them familiar to anyone who has spent time in activist spaces: that Israel isn’t a real democracy, that Hamas is the only elected Palestinian authority, that armed resistance is legal under international law, that the media is complicit in suppressing the truth, that Israel’s response constitutes genocide.

It is a drumbeat, not an argument.

Each point is built to confirm the last. And none of them leave room for what should be the simplest, most human response to mass murder: sorrow, horror, ambivalence. A moment of silence, if nothing else.

Instead, we are offered something much colder. A kind of moral mathematics in which every atrocity is instantly weighed, justified, and tucked into a grander narrative arc. There is no need for grief because the story already knows how it ends. Rovics isn’t making sense of what happened. He is explaining why it had to happen.

That is what broke me.

Not the politics. Not the polemic. But the absence of anything recognisably human. The erasure of pain that didn’t serve the script. The ease with which real people — partygoers, grandparents, children — were made to disappear beneath a metaphor.

And the strange thing is, part of me still wants to believe he knows better. That somewhere, buried beneath the slogans and citations and careful omissions, the man who once sang about Victor Jara and the milk trucks in the shanties might still be there. That he could still write something like Santiago, a song that carried grief without flattening it, that bore witness without asking for permission.

But maybe not.

Maybe it is just easier to tell a story where all the villains wear the same uniform, and the facts never interrupt the rhythm. Maybe that is what is left when the rooms get emptier, and the slogans louder, and the world does not listen the way it used to. Maybe you double down because what else can you do?

I don’t know.

I only know I can’t follow him there.

Not even for the chorus.

And no, Shaun, I don’t want you to play him for me on the office iTunes anymore, thank you very much.

Author’s note:

This is a very personal recollection, mostly written for myself. I’ve chosen to disable comments on this post, not because I fear disagreement, but because I don’t want to spend time arguing about the fool I was or may still be. It wouldn’t be constructive. Thank you, as always, for reading.