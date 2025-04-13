Some forms of power announce themselves with volume. Headlines, hashtags, debates, denunciations. But others slip in quietly. They pass through inboxes, not airwaves. They move not by capturing attention, but by occupying frameworks. Their strength lies not in persuasion, but in positioning, the ability to shape what becomes sayable, and what fades into background noise.

There is a kind of influence that leaves no trace.

It does not trend.

It does not flood the comments.

It makes no noise.

Instead, it works in silence: shaping the mental frameworks of those who already believe themselves beyond persuasion.

We are not speaking here of fringe theorists or cranks with megaphones. We are speaking of credentialed narrators: those whose voices, by virtue of tone and title, appear more reasoned, more restrained, and therefore more persuasive. When these voices channel partisan currents, they do so without warning labels. The influence is clean, plausible, respectable. It enters through the front door.

Chartbook, Adam Tooze’s Substack newsletter, is one such vehicle.

Tooze is not an anonymous Substacker. He is a professor of history at Columbia University, the former director of its European Institute, and the author of several widely reviewed books. He appears regularly in Foreign Policy, the New Statesman, and the Financial Times. His authority is established. His voice is welcomed at policy tables and editorial boards.

On Substack, his reach is formidable. 151,900+ subscribers, according to the platform itself. A coveted “Bestseller” checkmark, awarded only to writers with substantial paid subscriber income. At standard rates of $5/month or $50–120/year, this translates into a comfortable six-figure revenue stream. Possibly more.

And yet, the data reveals a paradox.

Tooze’s essays, many of them deeply researched and several thousand words long, often receive barely a dozen likes. Comments are rare. Debate is minimal. Public visibility is almost nil. With the rare exception of pieces headlined for maximal anti-Trump appeal, which may attract some fleeting attention on platforms like Substack Notes, the average Chartbook post sinks with scarcely a ripple.

Take, for instance, the post titled “We create our own reality - Trump's delirious negative-sum populism, or how the Empire comes home” (Chartbook 373), a riff on Trumpian epistemics. It racked up over 200 likes and 25 reposts, an outlier performance almost entirely due to the headline, not the footnotes. Most other posts, including those dealing with war, genocide, or geopolitics, draw barely 20 likes. For a newsletter boasting over 150K subscribers, this is not engagement. It’s something else.

This is not a one-off. It is consistent. Week after week, Chartbook operates like a whisper in a sealed room.

Compare this to smaller newsletters with far less reach: dozens of comments, active debate, reposts, cross-platform interaction. Chartbook, by contrast, reads less like a community and more like a broadcast into a void. Except that the void appears to be full.

It is a strange pattern. And in digital media, strange patterns deserve closer inspection.

A Platform Built for Silence

Substack is not a social network. It is not optimised for feedback, friction, or performance metrics. It does not reward outrage or reward virality in the usual sense. Its innovation lies elsewhere.

It delivers narratives directly into inboxes.

This changes everything. Substack bypasses public scrutiny, editorial oversight, and algorithmic distortion. What it offers instead is intimacy, a direct line between writer and reader, with no intermediary.

But this also makes it a vessel for a different kind of power. Silent uptake. Passive absorption. No sharing required.

And that changes the meaning of influence. Tooze’s readership may not be large in the Twitter sense. But it is likely dense with institutional weight: civil servants, think tank fellows, journalists, researchers, analysts. The kind of people who annotate, cite, excerpt. Who translate frameworks into policy. Who do not comment, but remember.

They do not need to agree. They need only to repeat.

The Numbers Don't Lie, But They Don't Speak Either

It is entirely plausible that Chartbook's subscribers include:

Government desks and foreign ministries

UN agency monitors

Academic departments

NGOs and legal advocacy groups

Philanthropic entities

Political research arms

These are not readers in the conventional sense. They are curators of perception. They consume not to be persuaded, but to observe what is becoming sayable.

In this context, the low engagement is not suspicious. It is indicative. Of quiet reach. Of structural resonance. Of narratives that do not need hashtags to move.

What Tooze is publishing is not always commentary. Sometimes it is source material for a worldview.

And that brings us to his recent publication of Genocide in Gaza.

Genocide as Frame, Silence as Strategy.

On 13 April 2025, Adam Tooze republished an excerpt from Genocide in Gaza: Israel’s Long War on Palestine, co-authored by Avi Shlaim and Jamie Stern-Weiner. The post appears under the typical Chartbook heading: concise, confident, and devoid of disclaimers. It is described as “excellent” and “in-depth,” with a note that the full chapter can be found via Jewish Voice for Labour.

There is no caveat. No distancing. No editorial framing.

Just the echo.

This matters. Because the piece itself is not a historical review. It is a thesis. Polemical. Maximalist. Prosecutorial. It portrays Israel’s war in Gaza not as excessive, not even as reckless, but as genocidal by design. The language is total: “annihilation,” “extermination,” “obliteration,” “scorched earth,” “Amalek,” and of course, genocide. Hamas atrocities on October 7 are acknowledged only in passing, largely reframed as a trigger or provocation for a long-planned campaign.

The narrative is not balanced. It is not curious. It is not explanatory. It is accusatory.

And Tooze, who is a tenured academic at Columbia, with a reputation for cool-headed economic analysis, has chosen to platform it, without question or qualification, to an audience of over 150,000.

This is not an accident. It is a curatorial decision.

Who Speaks, and Who Echoes?

The authors of Genocide in Gaza are not unknown figures. Avi Shlaim, once a respected revisionist historian, has long since crossed into activist territory. Jamie Stern-Weiner is a more overt partisan, whose editorial affiliations include Jewish Voice for Labour and platforms that orbit around Qatari-funded ecosystems: Middle East Eye, Al Jazeera, and NGOs engaged in legal warfare against Israel’s legitimacy.

These organisations are not neutral observers. They operate within an established media circuit whose narrative posture is consistent and aggressive:

De-contextualise Israeli actions

Obscure or downplay October 7

Legalise the language of erasure (occupation, apartheid, genocide)

Reframe Hamas as resistance rather than culpable actor

None of this is new. What is new is the way these narratives are now being laundered through academic Substacks, curated by figures whose credentials shield them from overt critique.

Tooze is not shouting. He doesn’t need to.

He is importing the discourse under cover of footnotes.

A Different Kind of Legitimacy

There is a reason this matters more on Chartbook than it would on Electronic Intifada or Mondoweiss. Those are known quantities. Their agendas are public. Their audiences, self-selecting.

But Chartbook is different. Its readers include:

Senior civil servants

Financial analysts

Policy advisors

Western journalists

UN consultants

Research fellows

They do not read for passion. They read for frameworks.

And when they read Tooze, they do not hear polemic.

They hear credibility.

This is the quiet power of Substack. When a Columbia professor amplifies a sweeping indictment of Israel as genocidal, with no editorial framing, to a large but invisible audience of elite readers, he is not just publishing a post. He is licensing a worldview.

Narrative Without Cost

There is no evidence that Tooze is funded by Qatar, or any foreign actor. That is not the point. The point is that influence no longer requires funding.

Would you rather build your own outlet, staff it, defend it, and legitimise it over ten years?

Or would you rather subscribe to a Columbia professor’s newsletter and quietly encourage its reach?

The latter requires no paper trail. No contracts. No exposure.

Just a few hundred anonymous institutional subscriptions.

Just a handful of Founders Club donors.

Just silence.

And because there are no editors, no advertising boards, no newsroom accountability (just a writer and an inbox), the content moves frictionlessly. Tooze publishes. The framing is absorbed. The inbox receives. No one argues. Everyone moves on.

The Power of What Is Not Said

Tooze did not need to say “I believe this.” He only needed to say, this is worth your time.

In the current information environment, that’s all it takes.

To be clear: nothing in this essay alleges dishonesty. But it does observe a shift. A new pattern of narrative transmission, in which heavyweight academics lend gravity to maximalist claims, not by stating them, but by curating them.

And Substack, built for discretion and delivered straight to the desks of the elite, is a perfect carrier.

In this model, you don’t need to scream.

You just need to echo the right material.

And stay very, very quiet.

A decision to amplify a specific worldview under the cover of academic neutrality.

Narrative Laundering and the New Shape of Influence

The old models of influence were built for spectacle.

They needed reach. Volume. Visibility. Whether via broadcasters, legacy newspapers, or state-sponsored content farms, soft power relied on audience capture. It was noisy by design.

But we are no longer in that era.

The new architecture of influence is quiet. Fragmented. Non-attributive. It doesn’t aim to dominate the airwaves. It aims to recalibrate mental models, especially among the well-educated and the quietly powerful.

And nowhere is this better illustrated than in the strange gravity field of Substack.

From Editorial to Algorithmic to Infrastructural

In the beginning, narratives had to pass through editors. Then came social media, where gatekeepers were replaced by virality. But that era, too, is ending. Audiences are retreating from public timelines into newsletters, podcasts, closed-group discourse.

Substack thrives in this shift. It doesn't publish for the public. It publishes past the public. Private inboxes. Passive readers. No engagement required. Which is why it lends itself so well to institutional readership and networked influence.

You don’t need a viral thread. You just need your newsletter to land on the right screens.

And that’s what makes it such a powerful and, yet, vulnerable vessel.

Subscription as Soft Power

Let us pose a simple, unsettling question.

If a foreign government or advocacy bloc wanted to influence the elite discourse of the West, would it:

Build its own media organisation from scratch? Hire PR firms to push talking points? Quietly subscribe to 300 existing newsletters, especially those already read in universities, newsrooms, and ministries?

The third option requires no infrastructure. No oversight. No formal relationship. Just money: dispersed, untraceable, and within legal bounds.

And in the case of Chartbook, it would be an extremely cost-effective channel.

A few institutional subscribers at the “Founders Club” tier ($120/year). A bulk institutional license routed through a university or NGO. A quiet bump in visibility from aligned outlets (e.g. Jewish Voice for Labour, Middle East Eye). A non-public cross-posting to diplomatic cables, internal memos, or UN briefing materials.

This is not coordination.

It is ecosystemic alignment.

Tooze may not know —may not need to know— who reads him.

But the ecosystem knows how to use him.

The Qatar Question, Without the Conspiracy

This is not about funding accusations.

It’s about recognising patterns.

Qatar has spent nearly two decades building a post-journalistic media ecosystem. Its influence isn’t limited to one outlet. It extends across legal advocacy groups, cultural think tanks, editorial platforms like Al Jazeera and Middle East Eye, and a network of policy intermediaries.

Words like apartheid, settler-colonial, and now genocide are not just descriptors.

They are positioning weapons, preparing ground for lawfare, delegitimisation, and diplomatic isolation.

And so the amplification of Genocide in Gaza by a Columbia professor is not just a footnote. It is a delivery event.

No funding necessary.

No conspiracy required.

Just the right excerpt, delivered by the right voice, into the right inboxes.

And left unchallenged.

Laundering Without Lies

Narrative laundering is not about disinformation. It is about reframing. It strips context, blurs categories, repackages activism as analysis, and uses credibility as cover (a tactic noted by observers from Orwell to Arendt, who understood that power often speaks most persuasively when dressed in the language of neutrality).

In this sense, Tooze’s role in Chartbook is not propagandistic.

It is structural.

He becomes a conduit: not because of what he believes, but because of what he chooses to platform. The laundering happens through curation, not creation. The story is not “Tooze is funded.” The story is: his platform is being used, knowingly or not, to legitimise a narrative that serves external strategic interests.

And in the current climate, that is enough.

The Future Will Be Delivered Quietly

The old machinery of media control is rusting. The new levers are smaller, quieter, and harder to detect. Substack, in its very architecture, has become the perfect influence channel: no noise, no filters, no feedback loop. Just credentialed voices, curated selections, and a receptive elite.

When history is written in newsletter form, what matters is not the number of clicks.

What matters is who reads it, and what they do next.

Author’s Note

Let me be clear: this is not an accusation. I am not suggesting that Adam Tooze is knowingly funded by Qatar, nor am I implying any impropriety on his part. Nor is this a rehash of the Elon Musk–style theatrics aimed at exposing alleged media manipulation through POLITICO bulk subscriptions. My interest here is not in scandal, but in systems.

The real question isn’t who’s paying whom. It’s how legitimacy, attention, and silence are distributed.

And to what end.

