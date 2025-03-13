They took him from his home.

They took him from his words.

They took him from the music he had spent a lifetime composing.

They took Amiram Cooper.

But his poetry remains.

His songs remain.

His voice, though silenced, still lingers in the air.

The Man Who Wrote the Land

He was born before the state.

Before Nir Oz.

Before the land he would one day farm had even been drawn on a map.

But he helped build it.

He worked the soil. He set words to music.

In the evenings, when the kibbutz was quiet, he wrote.

Poems about the wind and the orchards.

Poems about love, wandering the streets, searching for shelter.

A song about how love sometimes waits in the hollows of the heart,

how it drifts through stormy streets, how it seeks a bosom to rest.

And then, October 7 came.

And love was torn from the land.

The Taking

They found him and Nurit together.

They pulled them from the home they had built.

Led them away from the fields they had planted, the songs they had written, the future they had imagined.

Dragged them across the border.

Into Gaza.

After 17 days, Nurit was released.

Amiram was not.

The Silence

For months, his children begged for news.

For months, his grandchildren waited.

For months, the world forgot.

Until June 2024.

Until the news came.

Amiram Cooper had died in Gaza.

No details.

No explanation.

Just an absence.

The Poet Who Still Speaks

They wanted him to vanish.

But his words remain.

His poetry is still read.

His songs are still sung.

The love he wrote about still waits, wandering through streets, searching for shelter.

They took Amiram Cooper.

But they did not take his songs.

