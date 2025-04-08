I. The Still Morning

It was, by all appearances, an ordinary morning. The streets of Madrid stirred to the rhythm of Thursday: children late for school, mobile phones blinking with unread texts, train carriages absorbing the spill of tired limbs and coffee breath.

Paco Alameda boarded his train at 7 a.m. for what should have been a 20-minute commute. He closed his eyes. When he opened them again, his life had already changed.

One of the bombs had detonated in the first carriage, beside the driver’s cabin. He recalled no heroic impulse, just motion. He ran. Then remembered his glasses, went back, found them amid the smoke. Somewhere between reflex and shock, he found himself helping: carrying the less injured on makeshift stretchers fashioned from doors, dragging them from the trains to the street. Others, he said, “we couldn’t help, they slipped away in our arms.”

By 7:40 a.m., ten bombs had exploded across four trains. The emergency services received their first call about Atocha. Then another, and another. Until the calls stopped referring to a single accident and began, instead, to describe a new kind of war.

II. The Plan That Came First

For weeks —years, in fact— Spaniards would argue over what the bombs meant. Were they punishment for Aznar’s support of the Iraq War? Were they the work of ETA, as the government insisted in the first hours? But both narratives, as it turned out, were political conveniences.

What had happened in Madrid was not improvised. It was not a reaction. It was a campaign.

Fernando Reinares, Spain’s leading scholar of jihadist terrorism, spent years tracing the origins of the 11-M attacks. His findings were stark: the plan to strike Madrid was conceived in December 2001 in Karachi, and confirmed in Istanbul in early 2002, long before Spain sent troops to Iraq. The network that carried it out began assembling in Madrid the following month.

They trained in Afghanistan. They raised funds through drug trafficking in Asturias. And their ringleader, Jamal Ahmidan, AKA “El Chino”, began acquiring explosives in 2003.

This was no spontaneous retribution for the “photo of the Azores.” It was a long game. A campaign of symbolism, messaging, and maximum terror.

And if not for a single failed detonator, the backpack found at Vallecas, they might never have been caught.

Even then, many of them weren’t.

III. The Forgotten Martyrdom

In the official count, there were 191 dead. But the violence did not stop there.

On April 3, police surrounded a flat in Leganés. Inside were seven of the attackers. Trapped and unwilling to surrender, they blew themselves up, killing Francisco Javier Torronteras, a member of the elite GEO police unit.

His body was buried at the Cementerio Sur. Nineteen days later, it was desecrated, exhumed and burned, in a final, anonymous act of hatred.

Few remember that part. Few want to.

According to Reinares, the terrorists had scoped a Jewish centre in Hoyo de Manzanares, a British school in La Moraleja, and sites in Ávila and Segovia tied to Spain’s Jewish heritage, former synagogues, cemeteries, places still bearing the names of the past. These were not random choices. They were part of a larger ideological script, one in which vengeance was inseparable from memory.

We told ourselves the horror had ended.

But the jihadists had not finished speaking.

Less than a month later, a 12-kilogram bomb was discovered buried beneath the high-speed AVE rail line between Madrid and Seville. Wired. Waiting. Missing only a detonator. Thousands of lives had hung on a single technical omission.

The cell had money for ten more attacks.

They had dynamite left.

They had planned a campaign, not a moment.



Their intention, in their own words, was to “convert your country into a hell.”

But few heard that message. Fewer still wanted to.

IV. Memory or Story?

At first, the voices rose honestly.

Emergency workers spoke of silence in the wreckage. “People weren’t screaming,” said one nurse. “They were mostly quiet, except for those asking where their shoes were, or their glasses.” Survivors like Paco Alameda helped others before themselves.

Elhassane Benhaddou, a Moroccan-born interpreter, became a key figure in the trial. “Nobody is prepared,” he said, “to be the voice of a terrorist.”

But the human accounts, of the train driver who ran back to help; of the young man who held his breath as the ceiling collapsed; of the cat who kept returning to a girl’s empty bed, were quickly drowned out by something louder.

The race for narrative began almost before the dust had settled.

On March 11, the government insisted ETA was responsible. On March 12, millions marched. On March 13, as the evidence of jihadist authorship mounted, the story fractured. By March 14, voters went to the polls already at war with one another over what had really happened.

Within a week, two stories had crystallised, neither of them wholly true.

The first, clung to by those in power, was that ETA had acted, perhaps with foreign help. The second, advanced by opposition voices, was that the bombs were a punishment for Spain’s involvement in Iraq. What few wanted to acknowledge was that the attack had been planned long before either story made sense.

Grief was politicised. Memory was overwritten.

Spain explained the tragedy to itself too quickly, and too wrongly.

It traded investigation for certainty.

V. The Bargain That Wasn’t

Spain made a strange kind of wager, though perhaps it had made it long before.

If we understand them, they will spare us.

If we condemn the right things, they will not come.

If we stay silent, we will be safe.

This belief, that jihadist violence is reactive, conditional, and therefore preventable through appeasement, it survived long after the rubble was cleared.

It still survives.

The terrorists left a video: “These attacks are only a sample,” they said. Their interest was not in troop withdrawals, but in obedience.

And obedience, once performed, becomes ritual.

The same logic persists today in how parts of Spain respond to the war in Gaza. The bombs of Atocha are rarely remembered. But the bargain remains.

If we distance ourselves from Israel, the logic runs,

if we denounce its actions loudly enough,

then they won’t come for us.

We’ll be spared.

In the years that followed 11-M, Spanish discourse around jihadism became softer, filtered through euphemisms and abstractions. Critics of jihadist ideology were asked to moderate their tone, to contextualise, to understand. The bombs were interpreted not as declarations, but as symptoms of marginalisation, of foreign policy, of unmet needs.

Even now, the reflex persists. In editorials. In foreign policy. In public silence.

It cloaks itself in empathy, but it is not empathy.

It is a negotiation with fire.

VI. The Room That Remains

There is a room in Madrid that hasn’t changed in years.

On the bed lies a folded jumper. For years, the cat scratched at the door, waiting to be let in by someone no longer there.

Rodrigo was twenty. He studied engineering. He never made it to class. His mother, hearing the news on the radio, texted him: “Dinos dónde estás”. Tell us where you are.

He never replied.

She would later title her book with that line. Not to explain the day, but to mark the silence it left behind.

Others also tried to hold onto something. A wristwatch that stopped at 7:39. A voicemail. A metro ticket. But in the years that followed, the objects of grief were gradually replaced with narratives, slogans, monuments.

Atocha has its memorial. Leganés has its scars. But the rooms remain.

What died that day in Madrid was not only the promise of lives, but the clarity of memory.

We were told a story about what jihadists want.

We believed they wanted policy change.

We believed they wanted revenge.

We believed they could be bargained with.

And so we tailored our grief to that assumption.

We avoided the truth that they had attacked us not for what we did, but for who we were.

They did not die because of a foreign war.

They did not die because of an oil policy, or a vote in the UN.

They died because an idea entered our world,

declared war on it,

and we chose not to listen.

And we are still not listening.

Author’s Note

On the morning of March 11, 2004, ten bombs exploded aboard four commuter trains in Madrid. The attacks, carried out by an Islamist cell inspired by Al Qaeda, killed 191 people and injured over 2,000. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Spanish history and the deadliest in Europe since Lockerbie.

The bombers had planned further attacks. Their aim was not only to kill but to coerce, a strategy made explicit in the videos and communiqués they left behind.

What followed in Spain was not only grief, but confusion, denial, and division. This essay reflects on that aftermath, and on what it still reveals.

FJB.

