On the seventh of October, beneath a shattered sky,

No trumpet called, no warning cry.

Smoke curled up, like a whispered lie,

And the earth wept where the brave would die.

Youssef Ziyadne, behind the wheel,

The music still hung in the air unreal.

From the festival field, through the rising flames,

He carried thirty souls, never asked their names.

Chorus

They could have run, يا رب, Dios mío,

They could have turned away.

But they held the line with trembling hands,

The ones who stayed, los que quedaron.

Four cousins from the desert lands,

Dahesh, Ismail, Hamed, Rafi stood hand in hand.

They knew the paths no map could show,

And led the lost where hope could go.

Amer Abu Sabila saw a mother plead,

With hands outstretched, a desperate need.

He took the wheel, though the sky rained fire,

He fell beside her, their lives entwined, entire.

Chorus

They could have run, يا رب, Dios mío,

They could have turned away.

But they held the line with trembling hands,

The ones who stayed, los que quedaron.

Bridge

No mizmar played, no bells were rung,

No psalms, no chants, no songs were sung.

Just breath and blood, just flesh and sky,

The ones who stayed, the ones who cried.

When the sky fell quiet and the dust laid down,

Their names were echoes on the ground.

No medals pinned, no banners waved,

But love remembers the ones who stayed.

Final Chorus

They could have run, يا رب, Dios mio,

They could have turned away.

But they held the line with trembling hands,

The ones who stayed, los que quedaron.

The ones who stayed, los que quedaron.



No me olvides…

Ya Rab, ya Rab…

Los que quedaron…

Los que quedaron…

This song talks of the extraordinary courage of Youssef Ziyadne, Dahesh, Ismail, Hamed, and Rafi Alkrenawi, and Amer Abu Sabila, Bedouin men who risked their lives to save others during the 7th of October terror attack in Israel.

Youssef Ziyadne , a Bedouin minibus driver, saved approximately 30 people from the Nova music festival, driving them through gunfire and chaos without hesitation. A relative of his (of the same name) was also taken hostage and executed by Hamas.

Dahesh, Ismail, Hamed, and Rafi Alkrenawi , four cousins, used their deep knowledge of the desert terrain to rescue around 40 more festival-goers, guiding them to safety while under threat.

Amer Abu Sabila, a 25-year-old Bedouin construction worker, saw an Israeli mother and her children in danger and attempted to drive them to safety. He was murdered by the terrorists in the effort, alongside the mother he tried to save.

Though they had no obligation to act, they chose to. Though they could have fled, they stayed. Their bravery is a testament to the power of human decency in the face of horror. This song exists so their names will not be forgotten.

I wrote the song with the voice and style of Yasmin Levy in mind, an artist whose music embodies the meeting of cultures, carrying the weight of Sephardic, Mizrahi, and Ladino traditions. In a time of division, I wanted this song to serve as a bridge, reminding us that heroism, loss, and love do not belong to any one people alone. These men stood for life in a moment of death. Their story deserves to be sung, not just as a lament, but as a lasting memory of those who stayed.

And while getting Yasmin to sing it would probably take a miracle, for now, I’ll have to settle for using Suno instead, as my brother David suggested.

Hope you enjoy it!

PS: Don’t forget to click Play.

Amer Abu Sabila, رحمه الله