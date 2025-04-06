Ben Mizrachi ran.
And then he turned back.
Not because he forgot something.
Not because he didn’t understand the danger.
But because someone had been shot.
And Ben knew how to help.
That was who he was,
the one who stayed.
He was 22.
Canadian-born, Israeli by choice.
A medic. A brother. A friend.
The first to dance, the first to volunteer,
the one who brought others home
before he built one for himself.
When the shooting began,
he escaped.
But his friend was down.
And Ben turned back.
He tried to save him.
He stayed beside him.
He sent one last message to his mother:
“There was a shooting at the festival.
My friend was shot. I won’t leave him.”
We do not know how many lives Ben saved.
Only that he didn’t save his own.
The Talmud says:
“Whoever saves one life,
it is as if they saved an entire world.”
Ben Mizrachi may have saved worlds that day.
And the one the world lost in him
can never be replaced.
