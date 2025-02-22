One day, he left.

No warning. No bags. No plan.

Just a man walking, one step after another, as if the road itself had called him forward.

He had no weapon. He had no guide. He had no reason.

And when he reached the border, they took him.

The ones who do not return.

The ones who do not explain.

The ones who know that some names do not echo loud enough to shake the world.

They locked him in a place with no doors. No light. No time.

They said he was alive. Then they said he wasn’t. Then they said they didn’t know.

And the years passed.

And he stayed. Waiting.

Time That Does Not Move

His mother never stopped waiting.

Every morning, she whispered his name. Every night, she left a space for him. Every day, she asked a question that had no answer.

But time is cruel. Time does not shout.

The world moved forward.

Treaties were signed. Treaties were broken. Homes were built. Homes were destroyed.

Every now and then, someone asked:

"What about Avera?"

And the answer was always the same:

"He is still there."

When They Brought Him Back

One day, the ones who took him decided he was no longer needed.

They gave no reason. They made no excuses.

They let him go like a stone dropped into the sea.

Lighter without him. Unburdened.

They sent him back, older, thinner, silent.

They sent him back with a decade carved into his bones.

His mother held him. His people gathered. His name was spoken once again.

But the years he lost, no one could give them back.

And he, who had waited so long, looked at the world as if he no longer knew where he belonged.

How It Ends

Ten years in a room with no windows.

Ten years of waiting for a voice, a sign, a key.

Ten years in which everything changed—except him.

Now he has returned.

But return is not the same as coming home.

Because there are walls you cannot see.

Because there are borders you never truly cross.

Because the ones who live too long in nothingness, when they return, they are never whole.

He stepped across a line once, not knowing what lay ahead.

Maybe he never really came back.

Author’s Note:

For nearly a decade, Avera Mengistu was hidden from the world, a man without trial, without a voice, without a name spoken aloud.

Now that he is home, the silence has lifted, but the story remains heavy. This piece is not just about his captivity, but about our duty to remember.

Avera was more than a hostage. He is still more.

