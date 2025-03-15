They came for him.

They surrounded his hiding place.

They fired their weapons.

For two years, Abol Korkor had lived in the shadows, knowing that the regime that ruled his country would never let him live in the light.

On 9 March 2025, he went live on Instagram.

Gunfire rattled through the stream.

Again and again, he shouted, "We surrender."

Again and again, they fired.

Then his voice changed.

"I have no choice. Goodbye, Iran."

And he was gone.

The Last Refuge

Izeh had been his home.

A city of defiance. A city that had never bowed to tyranny.

Abol Korkor had taken part in the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising of 2022.

He had watched friends be arrested.

He had watched neighbours disappear.

He had seen too much.

So he ran.

But there is nowhere to run when your own country hunts you.

The Death of a Dissident

They call him a martyr now.

A "courageous martyr," in the words of Reza Pahlavi.

A man who "refused to surrender," as Masih Alinejad wrote.

A man whose final words became a code, etched into a nation’s grief:

"Goodbye, Iran."

His body has not been returned to his family.

The authorities do not want a funeral.

They fear his grave will become a place where people gather.

Where people remember.

Where people say his name.

How It Ends

They wanted him forgotten.

They wanted his voice erased.

But his words are everywhere.

His name is whispered in the streets.

His final message is printed on walls, sung in songs, shared across borders.

Abol Korkor.

He said goodbye to Iran.

But Iran has not said goodbye to him.