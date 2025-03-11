Oded Lifshitz believed in the other side.

Not in dreams. Not in speeches.

He believed in knocking on the door.

In speaking the language.

In showing up.

He drove sick Palestinians to Israeli hospitals. Week after week.

He didn’t ask what they thought of him.

He didn’t ask what they thought of Israel.

He just drove.

Because people are people. Because sickness is sickness.

Because someone has to break the cycle.

The Day They Took Him

October 7.

They crossed his garden.

The cactus garden he had tended for years, planting spines in dry earth.

They came in without asking.

They fired.

They took him.

Took his wife too.

Dragged them across the same border he had crossed so many times to help.

The Captivity

They locked him up.

Like an animal.

Not because of what he did.

Not because of who he was.

Because he was there.

Because they could.

The man who had crossed for peace was dragged across for war.

Each day they held him was proof they understood nothing about him.

Each day he survived was proof they couldn’t touch what he was.

The Murder

They killed him.

Not for what he wrote.

Not for what he believed.

Not for what he gave.

They killed him because he was a man they could not understand.

Because a man who spends his life building a bridge makes their whole world shake.

They killed him because men like him are dangerous.

Because kindness is dangerous.

Because a life spent helping the other side is the loudest form of resistance.

How It Ends

His body came back over a year later.

Not his voice.

Not his hands.

Just his weight.

They gave no reason.

They gave no apology.

But the garden he planted still stands.

The cactus roots hold the earth together, even when no one’s watering them.

And the bridge he built is still there, even if no one is crossing it today.

Because some deaths serve nothing.

But some lives become the bridge itself.

Oded Lifshitz.

They killed him.

But they could not erase him.