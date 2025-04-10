It was, by all appearances, an ordinary afternoon. Tourists shuffled along Las Ramblas beneath the plane trees, eating ice cream, seeking shade, capturing moments. Then came the sound. A white van mounted the kerb and began its descent. Some heard the thud of bodies before they understood what it meant. Others saw limbs. Blood. The things a mind edits out until it can’t. Thirteen people died that day. Over a hundred were wounded. And still, it wasn’t over.

The van, after zigzagging its way down the boulevard, finally came to a stop outside the Maccabi kosher restaurant. Not by design, it seemed. And yet the image lingered, like an omen.

Shortly after midnight, in the coastal town of Cambrils, five men drove a car into a crowd. They emerged wielding knives, stabbing at anyone in reach. A woman died. Her name was Ana María Suárez. Her husband and sister were injured trying to shield her. The police shot the attackers, one of whom rose again after being hit, wired, not with explosives, but with theatre. He kept shouting as he fell the second time. The shouting was not rage. It was ritual.

The attackers were young men from Ripoll, a Catalan town near the Pyrenees. Most had Moroccan roots, attended the same mosque, and shared one imam: Abdelbaki Es Satty. He had once been imprisoned for drug trafficking, shared a flat with a jihadist involved in the 2004 Madrid bombings, and was known to multiple intelligence services. But by the time of the attacks, he had already blown himself up. The bomb factory in Alcanar, where the group had been assembling TATP (triacetone triperoxide), a highly unstable homemade explosive favoured by jihadist cells in Paris, Brussels, and Manchester. It exploded prematurely, killing Es Satty and triggering the shift to vehicle attacks. The plan, according to investigators, had included the Eiffel Tower, the Camp Nou stadium, and the Sagrada Familia.

I. The Hidden Blueprint

In the years that followed, the story of 17-A remained suspended in Spain’s public discourse, present, but unexamined. The investigation proceeded, but without urgency. There was no independent inquiry. No government-backed commission akin to the ones formed after other European attacks. Just silence.

And then, years later, a commission of inquiry was established in the Congreso de los Diputados, Spain’s first house of parliament.

It was not born of consensus. The proposal was pushed forward by ERC and Junts, parties often at odds with Madrid, and it arrived not to answer old questions but to reignite them. Its mandate was to examine the attacks of 17 August 2017, their preparation, their execution, and above all, the failures that made them possible. Critics argue that this initiative by regional entities was, in part, an attempt to deflect attention from their own oversights in allowing radicalism to grow unnoticed within their jurisdictions. By steering the focus toward the central government's alleged failings, they sought to influence public opinion and shift blame away from regional lapses.

The commission did not attract the same public attention as its predecessors. The hearings were not widely broadcast. Coverage was often relegated to regional outlets or second-tier summaries. And yet, in those sessions, something rare occurred: the confrontation between narrative and fact.

Into this arena stepped Fernando Reinares.

Reinares is not a politician. He does not trade in rhetorical flourishes or partisan refrains. He is Spain’s foremost expert on jihadist terrorism, a title earned through forensic research and decades of pattern recognition. His findings, shared with the parliamentary commission, were quietly devastating.

The Ripoll cell was not an accident. It was not a spontaneous outburst of nihilism or marginal rage. It was connected to external operations. Its members used techniques and explosives nearly identical to those deployed in Paris and Brussels. They had links to known jihadist actors in Belgium. And contrary to the official storyline, there were indications of broader coordination, including intelligence assessments that Spain never integrated into its own security architecture.

Reinares traced the formation of the cell not to a sudden event but to a process, one that mirrored the construction of the 11-M network. From the cultivation of community invisibility to the strategic acquisition of materials, from ideological indoctrination to the imitation of past attacks, the Ripoll group did not break the pattern; it confirmed it.

In their martyrdom video (recorded in Arabic but later translated by investigators), Es Satty and his followers declared themselves “the soldiers of the Islamic State in the usurped land of al-Andalus.” It was not merely a pledge of loyalty. It was a statement of geography. They believed they were reclaiming something that had once been theirs and could not possibly belong to anyone else. This rhetoric is akin to the rejectionist stance found in Palestinian groups, where the land is deemed exclusively theirs and any other claim is considered not just illegitimate, but an affront to their very existence.

Anna Teixidor’s investigation in Sense por de morir complements this portrait with granular detail. Though not entirely free of Catalan institutional sympathies, her fieldwork is revealing. Es Satty didn’t preach fire; he instilled silence.He gave the attackers a lexicon of grievance, framed with theological calm. In Ripoll, radicalisation didn’t erupt. It settled. It happened over tea, over WhatsApp messages, in parked cars and side rooms. No one shouted. The threat didn’t need volume. It had patience.

As the Netflix series 800 Metros showed, their social camouflage was almost perfect. They played football. Went to class. Worked in bakeries. The change was internal, but the silence was collective.

II. The Performance of Ignorance

The Annour mosque in Ripoll was where almost all the attackers prayed. It was where they studied. Where they heard the soft cadence of Es Satty’s voice framing the world in absolutes. Several of the young men who would later drive vans and wield knives were regulars there. It was not just a place of worship; it was, according to prosecutors and independent experts, the nerve centre of their radicalisation.

Ali Yassine, former president of that mosque, appeared before the commission shortly after Reinares. His tone was mild. He disavowed violence, condemned the attacks, and denied having noticed anything unusual. Es Satty, he said, “did his job.” No one complained. The mosque had no procedures for checking criminal records. They began asking for them after the massacre.

Asked whether the imam had sought to convert others, Yassine replied, “I don’t know.” Asked whether doctrinal content was reviewed, he deflected. There were no sermons, only readings. The mosque, he explained, didn’t really supervise the imam. Not before, and not even afterwards. It had simply moved on.

This was not a testimony. It was a strategy. Not of clarity, but of insulation. Yassine’s answers —vague, non-committal, blandly pious— served not to inform but to contain. What they revealed was not ignorance, but a performance of it. An effort to bury all trace of accountability beneath the smooth stones of bureaucracy, denial, and forgetfulness.

III. The Reductionist Refrain

If Yassine’s strategy was to minimise, others sought to reframe. Representatives from SUMAR, a left-wing coalition with progressive credentials, praised Reinares’s rigour but quickly pivoted. What role had poverty played? What about alienation? Youth exclusion? Economic despair?

These are not illegitimate questions. Reinares himself has written about relative deprivation as a contributing factor in radicalisation. But the SUMAR response was more than analytical; it was ideological. It framed the attackers not as agents of conviction, but as victims of circumstance. Not jihadists with purpose, but boys lost to a society that failed them.

This is what might be called compassionate reductionism. It cloaks itself in empathy, but it removes agency. It edits out the bomb factory, the test detonations, the tactical planning. It forgets that TATP requires skill. That radicalisation requires method. That martyrdom videos must be scripted, recorded, uploaded.

There is a kind of soft censorship in this approach. It does not deny what happened, but it prevents us from understanding why. It insists on framing jihadist violence as reactive, contingent, always in response to something we did or failed to do. But the evidence does not support that. These attacks were not screams of desperation. They were acts of war.

Yet the left was not alone in its evasions. The commission’s original supporters, ERC and Junts, showed little appetite for scrutinising the failures of Catalan institutions. Their focus, from the outset, was trained almost exclusively on the Spanish state: its intelligence services, its silence, its supposed omissions. But when faced with testimony about the Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalonia’s regional police force, or the permissiveness of local religious authorities, they softened. No demands for resignations. No call for reform. Theirs was a deflection of another kind, not grounded in social empathy, but in political theatre. An attempt to turn a tragedy into an indictment of Madrid while shielding their own house from scrutiny.

IV. The Spanish Reflex

The real continuity with 11-M is not operational. It is psychological. After the Madrid bombings, the country became consumed with narrative. Was ETA responsible? Was this about Iraq? Who gained? Who lost? The victims faded. The plans behind the attack were obscured.

We are doing it again.

Reinares presented the commission with a map. Not a literal one, but a conceptual cartography of how jihadist cells form, travel, mutate. He showed how blind spots in intelligence sharing, gaps in mosque oversight, and a lack of state-level coordination create the perfect conditions for ideology to root and flourish.

What the series 800 Metros makes painfully clear, even through the omissions, is that coordination between regional and national forces was fatally compromised. Not necessarily because Madrid withheld information, but because the Mossos d’Esquadra sought operational independence at a time when interdependence was essential.

As later reporting revealed, their leadership was developing plans for a homegrown intelligence service, a structure that, according to sources, would favour agents loyal to the Catalan secessionist project, more worried about the planned unilateral referendum on independence than on security tasks. In that context, intelligence sharing was not just a logistical challenge. It was a political gamble.

And trust broke down at both ends. While the Mossos pursued their parallel apparatus, Spain’s national intelligence agency, the CNI (Centro Nacional de Inteligencia), appeared to hedge its bets. One of the most damning aspects to emerge from Teixidor’s account is the ambiguity surrounding Es Satty’s contact with the agency. He had allegedly offered to collaborate. There are persistent suspicions, never fully confirmed nor denied, that he was treated as an asset, or at least as a tolerated informant.

If true, this would mark not merely a failure of prevention, but a case of the state looking at the smoke and pretending it wasn’t fire.

The response Reinares received was gratitude, followed by deflection. SUMAR offered sociology. Yassine offered selective amnesia. Others sat quietly.

It is, as Reinares warned, the same reflex. The refusal to see. The hope that if we explain it sociologically, it will disappear ideologically. That if we deny jihadism as a doctrine, we will no longer have to confront it as a reality.

V. The Silence That Follows

In Ripoll, the mosque is still open. Its leadership has changed, but its structure remains. In Cambrils, the town commemorates the victims at the Memorial for Peace on the paseo marítimo, but there are no permanent monuments. In Barcelona, those who died in the van attack are remembered by their families, their names spoken in quiet homes.

There is no national ritual for these events. No Atocha-like monument. No annual address. It is as if forgetting were a form of healing. But it is not healing. It is abdication.

As Teixidor observes, though not without a degree of institutional indulgence, the town of Ripoll itself retreated into a kind of emotional quarantine. Muslim neighbours were terrified of being associated with the attackers. Non-Muslim residents didn’t know what to say. Everyone agreed not to ask too many questions. The pact was silence.

I called the previous piece The Peace That Never Comes. This one might have been called The Pattern That Always Repeats. Because what happened in Barcelona was not new. It was a sequel. And unless we choose to remember differently. Not sentimentally. Not politically. But truthfully. We will continue rehearsing the same shock, the same denial, the same aftermath.

What remains is not just the debris of a van or the photos of a broken boulevard. What remains is the question Reinares left hanging in the air, unanswered:

What are we still refusing to see?

Share

Author’s Note

On August 17, 2017, a white van mounted the sidewalk of Las Ramblas in Barcelona, running over pedestrians in one of the most horrific acts of terrorism Spain has witnessed. Thirteen people were killed, and over a hundred others were injured. Just hours later, in Cambrils, a second attack unfolded, leaving more victims in its wake.

The attackers, young men from the town of Ripoll, were inspired by jihadist ideology. Under the guidance of Abdelbaki Es Satty, their imam, they plotted a series of attacks that included plans for further devastation, ranging from the Eiffel Tower to the Sagrada Familia. Their radicalization was not sudden, but gradual, rooted in a complex web of community, belief, and manipulation.

What followed in Spain was not just a national tragedy, but a story of institutional failures, political infighting, and missed opportunities. This essay delves into the tragic events of August 17, 2017, and the broader implications that have yet to be fully confronted.

FJB.

Buy Me a Coffee