The Government has finally moved to ban support for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps under its new state-threat powers.

Good.

It should have happened a year ago.

In May 2025, after seven Iranian nationals were arrested across several British cities in a major counter-terrorism operation, I wrote to my MP.

My point was simple. This was not an isolated scare. British authorities had already disrupted more than twenty plots linked to Iranian state actors or their proxies. The pattern was established. The danger was not theoretical.

I asked for the IRGC to be proscribed.

I ended the letter with a warning:

Before the next attack, before the next silence.

The reply came two months later.

It agreed with almost everything.

Iran’s activities were «unacceptable». The IRGC posed a threat to people in Britain, including Jews and Iranian dissidents. Existing legislation was not enough. Stronger powers were needed. New laws would be introduced «as soon as time allows».

That phrase now deserves to be remembered.

Because the Government did not lack evidence.

It did not lack warnings.

It did not even lack agreement.

It lacked urgency.

This was not the first time I had raised the wider problem.

In November 2024, I wrote about Palestine Action, arguing that the group had moved beyond protest into sustained coercion, criminal damage and intimidation. At the time, that view could easily be dismissed as alarmist. The Government later proscribed it.

In March 2025, I wrote again, this time about Quds Day and the public display of support for proscribed terrorist organisations. The response told me the march had passed peacefully and that only one arrest had been made.

But that was not the question.

The issue was not whether the pavement remained orderly.

The issue was whether Britain was enforcing its own terrorism laws against the public glorification of groups already banned under those laws.

Again, the warning was acknowledged without really being answered.

Then came the arrests in May. Then the letter. Then the admission that stronger powers were necessary.

And then another year passed.

During that same period, my inbox filled with long, morally certain updates about Israel and Gaza. They arrived promptly. Sometimes repeatedly. The language was confident, declarative and urgent.

On Iran, the language was different.

Agreement, followed by procedure.

Concern, followed by delay.

«As soon as time allows.»

That contrast does not prove motive. It does prove a hierarchy of attention.

When the subject was Israel, there was no shortage of political language.

When the subject was an Iranian state organisation linked to plots, intimidation and attacks in Britain, urgency became a matter of parliamentary scheduling.

Now the Government presents the new designation as a necessary response to a growing threat.

But the threat was already growing.

The plots were already known.

The arrests had already happened.

The need for new powers had already been conceded.

The IRGC ban is welcome. But the Government should not congratulate itself for eventually reaching the position it had already admitted was necessary.

The point of a warning is to act before the next attack.

Not to quote it afterwards.

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