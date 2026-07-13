The Lantern and The Void

The Lantern and The Void

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Francisco J. Bernal's avatar
Francisco J. Bernal
Jul 14

One point before anyone asks why I haven't named my MP.

It isn't because I'm trying to protect him. Anyone who wants to know can work it out in about thirty seconds. I live in North Lincolnshire, and the correspondence speaks for itself. The reason is that I don't think this is really about one MP. On local issues, I've often thought he's represented the constituency well, particularly on matters like the steelworks and transport links. But when the subject moves onto national policy, the replies become much closer to the party line.

And, frankly, I don't think another Labour MP would necessarily have done anything different. I'm not even convinced this is unique to Labour. It's a wider political habit, with some honourable exceptions.

The point of the article isn't to single out an individual. It's to show how a political system can recognise a problem, admit the laws aren't good enough, say it will act, and still take another year to do it.

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