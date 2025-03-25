It begins, as so much of the modern nightmare does, with a headline. British-Israeli woman and two daughters killed in kibbutz attack, father taken hostage. Or another: British security guard missing after music festival massacre. And another still, brief, forgettable: UK nationals feared among hostages. The datelines collapse one after another into the sediment of our attention span. But behind each were citizens of this country —my country, by choice if not by birth— taken, tortured, murdered, and in many cases, still unaccounted for.

Seventeen British nationals were killed on 7 October 2023. Two were taken hostage. One never came back.

Their names are not known to most of us. They are not chanted in protests. They are not turned into hashtags. They are not worn on lanyards by MPs or college students or actors at awards shows. And yet the facts are immovable. They were burned alive, raped, dismembered, desecrated. Not by accident. Not in the crossfire. But with a purpose so clear that even the euphemisms of diplomacy could not soften it: they were meant to be trophies. To be traded. To be televised. To be forgotten.

One of them, Emily Damari, survived. She was taken from Kfar Aza on that first Sabbath morning, the day of Simchat Torah, and she spent 471 days in Gaza. Her mother, Mandy, searched for her through the mire of the world’s silence. When the All-Party Parliamentary Group on UK-Israel visited Israel to compile what would become The Roberts Report, Mandy was there. She spoke with the sort of quiet, radiant determination only a mother can summon when her grief has not yet been permitted to bloom. Her daughter, mercifully, was returned. Others were not.

The youngest British victim was just thirteen years old. The oldest was eighty-five. There were siblings, lovers, festival workers. One, a young man named Aner Shapira, reportedly caught seven grenades with his bare hands and threw them back out of a bomb shelter before the eighth killed him. Another, Lianne Sharabi, was murdered in her home at Be’eri along with her daughters Yahel and Noya, both British citizens. Her husband, Eli, was taken to Gaza.

This matters. It matters because these were Britons, but also because they were Britons who belonged to the one people whose pain is expected to be collateral. Their deaths were not just murders; they were statements. Punishments for their Jewishness, punishments for their Israeli-ness, and, yes, punishments for the sin of having dual nationality. As if a British passport makes a Jewish corpse easier to rationalise.

What happened on 7 October was not an Israeli tragedy. It was not merely a Middle East issue. It was the slaughter and abduction of our citizens — of British children and British pensioners and British volunteers. It was the dragging of our values, our passports, our people through fire.

And yet here we are, months later, in a Britain where many deny it ever happened. Where Miko Peled, speaking in the Oxford Union, called the massacre "an act of heroism." Where BBC presenters interrogate Israeli survivors but not their rapists. Where chants calling for intifada ring out across our campuses, and Jewish students have to hide in toilets as mobs surge down the corridors of their accommodation.

There is a phrase in the Roberts Report that stuck with me. It was used not to describe Hamas, nor its backers, but the world’s refusal to bear witness: a perversion of reason and rejection of human decency. That is the crime of 7 October denialism. And it is committed not just in Gaza or Beirut, but in London and Manchester and Brighton and beyond: in classrooms, in studios, on the lips of columnists and poets who know better.

We live in a time when many would rather rewrite history than confront it. But we cannot forget. Because the hostages were not just numbers. They were not just Israelis. They were not just Jews.

The hostages were British too.

Author’s Note

I wrote this because the names of British hostages and victims have already begun to disappear from the public conversation. I shared no blood with them, but they were taken, and they were ours. Denial is easy. Documentation is hard. The Roberts Report is hard. Read it. Share it. Confront it.

www.7octparliamentarycommission.co.uk

FJB.