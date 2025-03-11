They took him from his classroom.

From the fields where he learned how to make the earth give life.

They took him from a place that was not his home, in a war that was not his war.

Bipin Joshi.

An agricultural student from Nepal.

A name the world barely knows.

The Shelter

October 7.

Seventeen people crammed into a shelter at Kibbutz Alumim.

Nepalis and Thais. Workers and students.

All caught in a storm they did not expect.

Laughter had filled that room once.

Now, silence.

Then the door swung open.

Two grenades thrown inside.

The Moment

Bipin didn’t freeze.

He grabbed the first grenade.

He threw it back.

The second exploded before he could reach it.

Shrapnel tore through the air.

Through flesh.

Five friends wounded.

But alive.

Because Bipin moved.

The Taking

Gunmen stormed in.

They spoke words Bipin didn’t understand.

They took him — the student, the outsider, the boy who had dared to reach for a grenade.

They led him away from the fields he came to study.

Across the border.

Into the dark.

The Waiting

For 16 months, Nepal waited.

His mother lit candles.

His father gave interviews in a language they barely spoke, to news cameras that barely cared.

"So many others have come back," they said. "Where is Bipin?"

The world moved on.

But in Nepal, his name still hangs in the air.

Bipin Joshi.

The Memory

The friends he saved still say his name.

The ones he left behind still carry the story.

The student who wasn’t from here.

The student who reached for the grenade.

The student who disappeared.

Bipin Joshi.

He is still missing.

But he is not forgotten.

Share