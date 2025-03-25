She didn’t carry a weapon.

She didn’t belong to a party.

She didn’t want a revolution.

She wanted to live.

Sarina Esmailzadeh was sixteen.

She had a notebook, a phone, a voice.

She filmed herself talking about school, makeup, loneliness.

She laughed.

She thought out loud.

She asked too many questions.

The Smile They Feared

She posted videos online.

In Persian. In English.

She talked about books, about boredom, about being a girl in a country that didn’t know what to do with girls who laughed freely.

She was sharp. Curious. Unafraid.

Until September 2022.

Until Mahsa Amini.

Until the protests.

Until the police caught her.

The Blows

They say she jumped.

But her skull was broken.

They say she ended her life.

But everyone knows who ended it.

They took her from the street.

They beat her until she couldn’t speak.

Then they buried her in silence.

No funeral. No justice.

Just the sound of a door closing.

The Voice That Echoes

They shut down her channel.

But her clips are still out there.

Her face is still smiling.

Her words are still bright.

They tried to end her story.

Instead, they made it impossible to forget.

How It Ends

She wasn’t a symbol.

She didn’t ask to be a martyr.

She wanted a future.

She wanted to grow up.

They took that from her.

But they didn’t take her voice.

Sarina Esmailzadeh.

She spoke.

And she is still speaking.

Author’s Note:



There are countries where teenagers dream of freedom, and countries where dreaming of freedom is a crime.

Sarina Esmailzadeh wanted to live. To study. To laugh. To make videos and wear her hair the way she liked. In any other country, that would make her a teenager. In the Islamic Republic of Iran, it made her a threat.

There is something broken in a regime that fears the voices of girls more than it fears guns. That sees joy as rebellion, and curiosity as sedition. That sends its daughters into silence and calls it virtue.

Sarina’s death was not an accident. It was the logical consequence of a system that imprisons its own people, not always behind bars, but behind veils, behind slogans, behind fear. There are still millions of hostages in Iran. They are not on the front pages, but they live behind locked internet, shuttered hope, and bulletproof theocracy.

And yet,

They continue.

They sing.

They resist.

To them I say: we see you.

To them I say: hold fast.

To them I say: Nowruz pirouz, may the new year come as a sunrise no regime can stop.

To Sarina, and to all those held hostage in the country they love: we will remember.

We will hope.

