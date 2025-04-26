I. The Doctrine Born to Burn

On the morning of 23 April 2025, the news rippled out of the Kashmir valley.

A group of tourists, some with children in tow, had been slaughtered in Pahalgam — their only crime was to walk freely on the soil of India.

By sunset, India had announced the closure of its border crossings with Pakistan, the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, and the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats.

The drums of escalation, once muted, now pounded in the open air.

It did not begin with this massacre.

The doctrine that made Pahalgam inevitable was not forged in darkness, or whispered behind closed doors.

It was proclaimed openly, shaped first in the aftermath of Pakistan’s catastrophic defeat in 1971, when the eastern half of the country seceded to form Bangladesh.

It was built on two pillars: the need to avenge humiliation, and the belief that Kashmir could still be won, if not by armies, then by faith.

Weaponise religion. Shield violence behind nuclear ambiguity. Call it resistance. Wait.

The goal was never merely territorial.

It was to bleed India into exhaustion, tip the balance of power across South Asia, and redirect Pakistan’s own internal fractures outward, fractures that had begun to spread even before the war in Bangladesh, and which the generals in Rawalpindi feared could rip the country apart again.

The world heard this doctrine.

And chose not to intervene.

II. The Factories of Fire

It began first in Kashmir, the easier test case.

In the late 1980s, Pakistan's proxy war against India reshaped the region into a grinding theatre of blood and betrayal.

What had once been a political dispute was rearmed, rebranded, and reignited into a holy war.

Terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba flourished, fuelled by training camps across the border and an endless flow of fighters, many drawn from Pakistan’s own madrassas, themselves reshaped by Saudi-funded curricula preaching a theology of confrontation.

The doctrine worked, in its way.

It tied down hundreds of thousands of Indian troops.

It turned Kashmir into a perpetual crisis.

It bled India’s economy and boosted Pakistan’s generals at home.

But it also built factories of fire that would not obey borders.

The jihadists who learned their trade in Kashmir did not forget the lessons when they looked back across Pakistan’s own broken cities.

The weapons fashioned for India would, in time, be turned inward.

Each blast in Srinagar, each bullet in Jammu, was a note in a symphony that would, decades later, play again. This time in Pahalgam.

The massacres repeat because the machinery never stopped.

The factories never closed.

III. Blowback, Ignored

At first, it seemed manageable.

The jihadists sent into Kashmir were seen as tools: disposable, controllable, expendable.

When terror groups carried out spectacular attacks — the storming of the Indian Parliament in 2001, the siege of Mumbai in 2008 — Islamabad played its old game: deny, deflect, delay. Behind the scenes, the ISI’s invisible hand moved the pieces.

But the flames began to consume their makers.

Some factions turned inward, accusing the generals of apostasy, hypocrisy, betrayal. New movements rose from the old: the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) , splinters of Jaish-e-Mohammed , sectarian death squads without borders or masters.

Peshawar. Quetta. Lahore. Karachi.

The cities that once dreamt of strategic depth became targets of their own export: suicide bombings, assassinations, massacres.

Still, Pakistan’s rulers deemed the fire worth it. To keep India off balance, and Afghanistan within reach.

Still, they wagered that chaos could be contained.

It was a calculation that would darken not only their own future,

but the future of an entire region.

IV. The Endless Game

Afghanistan was the second frontier.

In the wake of the Soviet withdrawal, Pakistan viewed the wreckage of Afghanistan not as a tragedy, but as an opportunity: a country broken enough to be moulded into a client state.

The Taliban, midwifed by Pakistan’s ISI, promised two things Islamabad craved: stability on the western border, and a buffer against Indian influence.

But this stability came at a cost: the creation of an Islamist state that would harbour Al Qaeda, shelter global jihadists, and send ripple effects far beyond the Hindu Kush.

Some voices, like Afghan-British writer Shabnam Nasimi, have long warned that Pakistan’s empowerment of the Taliban would not buy security, but devastation for Afghanistan, and ultimately for Pakistan itself.

When the United States invaded Afghanistan after 9/11, Pakistan pledged cooperation.

In reality, it played a double game: offering logistical support to the Americans while quietly maintaining ties to Taliban factions and shielding militants it deemed useful.

Billions of dollars in aid flowed in.

So did the blood.

Afghanistan burned for two decades.

Pakistan reaped the whirlwind: refugee flows, cross-border insurgency, a radicalised generation, an international reputation stained by duplicity.

Still, the calculation remained:

Better chaos than Indian influence.

V. The Illusion of Control

Pakistan’s generals convinced themselves they could contain the monster they had unleashed.

They believed that the jihadists understood the rules: that they would strike outward, not inward; that they would accept Pakistan’s sovereignty in exchange for sanctuary.

They were wrong.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), formed from disillusioned terrorists and radicalised tribesmen, turned the techniques honed in Kashmir and Afghanistan against their own creators.

Suicide bombings.

Massacres.

A campaign of terror aimed at the heart of Pakistan’s cities and institutions.

Even the military’s own children were not spared: in 2014, gunmen stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar, murdering 149 people, most of them children..

For a moment, it seemed Pakistan would awaken to the cost of its bargain.

For a moment, it seemed the fire would be extinguished.

But the logic of jihad as statecraft, the fantasy of controlling chaos, proved stronger than memory.

The policy endured.

The fire burned on.

VI. The New Theatre

Today, the same play is unfolding again. Only on new stages.

Pakistan’s jihadist archipelago was never fully dismantled.

Groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen remained alive, changing names, splintering into factions, but never truly disappearing.

Some were formally banned, yet allowed to reorganise under new banners; others were publicly condemned while quietly indulged.

Figures like Hafiz Saeed remained under house arrest or nominal restrictions, even as their ideological machinery continued to operate with little serious interruption.

Within Pakistan itself, the distinction between useful proxies and rogue actors blurred until, for many, it no longer mattered.

Pakistan’s support for terror groups remains a defining feature of its regional policy, whether through proxies in Kashmir, alliances with factions inside Afghanistan, or quiet sympathies toward groups like Hamas.

Yet the landscape has changed.

India is stronger, more resilient.

Afghanistan has collapsed into a different kind of instability.

And Pakistan itself is weaker: crippled by debt, battered by floods, fractured by political disarray.

The doctrine of fire has hollowed out the state it was meant to serve, even as its embers continue to ignite fresh horrors across the border: horrors like the massacre in Pahalgam, where civilians became pawns in a war long lost but never renounced.

Still, the illusion persists: that violence can be compartmentalised, that jihad can be weaponised without devouring its masters, that chaos is a controllable currency.

It is not.

It never was.

VII. Memory’s Price

In Peshawar, mothers still light candles for children who never came home.

In Quetta, shopkeepers remember the markets bombed into silence.

In Karachi, hospital corridors still carry the echoes of the wounded.

But memory, like history, can be edited.

In Pakistan, the narrative of jihad remains one of selective amnesia:

celebrating “freedom fighters” when they serve the state’s aims, denouncing “terrorists” when they turn their guns the wrong way.

The result is a nation trapped in a cycle of forgetting and re-forging, unable to sever itself from the machinery of violence it once so eagerly constructed.

Unable, perhaps, even to imagine itself without it.

In forgetting, it forgives itself. And in forgiving itself, it repeats.

VIII. The Bargain That Remains

Pakistan wagered that faith could be turned into a weapon, that fire could be shaped into strategy.

It believed that holy war could be instrumentalised without becoming endless war.

It believed that martyrdom could be mass-produced without martyring the nation itself.

It was wrong.

Yet even today, the bargain endures, in proxy conflicts, in silent alliances, in public postures of denial and private strategies of fire.

The world, too, continues the bargain: preferring expediency over confrontation, forgetting each time the flames leap the walls they were supposed to obey.

Until memory is honoured. Until the fires of ideology are confronted at their source.

The bargain will survive.

And so will the fire, burning anew each time innocents fall. Whether in the bazaars of Quetta or the valleys of Pahalgam.

Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, popularly known as India’s Little Switzerland. Arup1981

Author’s Note:

We live in uncertain times. The only certainty is that there are no certainties anymore.

We look the other way when the present becomes too complicated, and we choose to forget the lessons the past once offered, at a price.

The story of Pakistan’s use of jihad as statecraft is not only a warning to one nation, but a mirror held up to the world: a reminder that violence, once unleashed, rarely obeys the hands that command it.

Blowback is not an accident. It is the natural consequence of believing that chaos can be disciplined, that hatred can be weaponised without poisoning those who wield it.

Ibn Khaldun once observed that civilisations are born from courage and discipline. And die from complacency and forgetfulness.

It is not the enemy without that most often destroys a nation.

It is the fire it forgets it lit.

FJB.

Buy Me a Coffee