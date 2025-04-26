The Lantern and the Void

User's avatar
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
11h

"In 1971, Pakistan suffered a catastrophic defeat in its civil war"

Always a pleasure to recount that the Chief of Staff of the East Indian Army, which defeated Pakistan in 17 days in what is now Bangladesh, was Lt. Gen Jack Raphael Jacob, the highest ranking Jewish officer in the Indian Army.

He's written a moving memoir of his military career, entering Army headquarters in a bicycle at age 18 to enlist and leaving the same headquarters 40 years later as Commander in Chief, with 250,000 troops arrayed to salute him.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._F._R._Jacob

Francisco J. Bernal's avatar
Francisco J. Bernal
11h

Interesting. I'll have a look

