It began, as so many things do in Israel, with a gag order. For months, journalists whispered of Qatari money and Netanyahu allies, of a story too volatile to publish. The court order, long unenforced and finally deemed redundant, has now been lifted. What emerges is not merely a tale of cash and influence, but something deeper: a glimpse into the mechanics of reputation laundering in wartime.

The allegations are straightforward. Qatar is said to have paid two of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s closest advisers, Jonathan Urich and Eli Feldstein, to shape pro-Qatari narratives in the Israeli media. The payments, funnelled through an American lobbyist and a Gulf-based businessman, aimed to recast Doha not as Hamas’s patron but as a credible broker of peace. In this vision, Qatar is not the problem, but the solution. The money trail suggests otherwise.

Police have now confronted Urich and Feldstein over their conflicting accounts. The scandal has widened. Former Netanyahu aide Yisrael Einhorn is wanted for questioning. The lawyer representing Urich also represents Netanyahu, and Einhorn. The ethics committee has questions. So does the public.

And then there is Zvika Klein.

The Jerusalem Post editor was placed under house arrest after visiting Qatar in 2024. He insists it was a standard journalistic trip. But the deeper concern is what Qatar may have purchased: not just access to individuals, but access to the architecture of wartime narrative.

To understand the stakes, consider the theatre. Qatar hosts Hamas leaders and broadcasts Gaza’s pain through Al Jazeera. It funds ideologues, offers ceasefire terms, invites intelligence chiefs to football matches. It knows the value of symbols. It knows where stories begin.

Egypt, meanwhile, has long been Israel’s preferred mediator, governed by a general, hostile to the Muslim Brotherhood, steady in crisis. But Qatar has glamour. And money. And stories.

Netanyahu, not formally accused, has dismissed the affair as a witch hunt. He defended Urich as a loyal staffer and offered an unconvincing relativism: others, too, praise Qatar. If everyone is compromised, perhaps no one is.

But the real scandal is not legal. It is epistemic. In the fog of war, whose narrative prevails? Qatargate reveals the quiet war behind the war, a contest over which hands hold the megaphone, and which ones were paid to let go.

Qatar prefers influence to authority. It shapes consensus, not by diktat, but by proximity. It builds reputations. Softens institutions. Redraws moral lines. All without firing a shot.

The Qatari Web

In Texas, it gave $5 million to the National Medal of Honor Museum, an institution honouring American soldiers, some of whom died fighting groups Qatar has supported. Medal recipients were sent to pose with the Qatari ambassador. It was called partnership. It looked like theatre.

In education, it has poured billions into elite universities. The Choices Program at Brown University, used in thousands of U.S. schools, has been accused of promoting anti-Israel narratives and eliding Hamas atrocities. Critics say Qatar’s role was obscured. Brown denies it. The documents say otherwise.

On campuses, its influence is indirect but potent. Faculty hires. Student groups. Ideological scaffolding. At protests, up to 75% of demonstrators were unaffiliated with the host universities. Some were flown in. Some were funded.

Its presence reaches even legacy media. The Qatar Investment Authority holds a minority stake in The Economist through Exor. The editorial board is protected by trust shares. And yet, the perception persists. Qatar has learned to operate just below the threshold of control.

And its assets are not symbolic. It owns Canary Wharf, Harrods, Heathrow. It is one of the largest landowners in the UK. Its influence in France, the U.S., and the EU is measured in billions. All this is chronicled in BICOM’s 2024 report on Qatar’s duplicity: its role as both mediator and material sponsor of Hamas; its cultivation of western allies and Islamist movements alike; its use of Al Jazeera as both mirror and megaphone.

According to BICOM, Qatar has helped seed organisations like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which “called for resistance” following the 7 October attacks, and has long supported campus activism hostile to Israel, all while presenting itself as a friend of the West.

The American Exception

In the U.S., Qatar helped rescue Jared Kushner’s ailing property empire. Brookfield Asset Management, in which Qatar held a major stake, acquired a lease on 666 Fifth Avenue, just as Kushner, a senior adviser on Middle East policy, was navigating Qatar’s regional blockade. An investigation followed. The denials were emphatic. But the arrangement smelled like favour.

As always, the deniability outpaced the scandal.

That is the core horror of Qatargate: not that a government was bribed, but that it may not have noticed. Not that journalists were compromised, but that some perhaps never believed there was a compromise to resist.

And still, the deeper danger is not just reputational. It is institutional. If wartime governance becomes a stage for grievance politics, if national security questions are dismissed as conspiracies, and inquiries as persecution, then something more than narrative is at risk. Alliances falter. Trust corrodes. The state begins to treat accountability not as a duty, but as an attack. In this, Qatargate is less a scandal than a mirror: reflecting how easily truth collapses when those who should guard it decide instead to guard themselves.

Qatar remains, in Netanyahu’s words, a “complicated” country. But so is Israel, where truth is a contested resource and memory a commodity. If Qatargate proves anything, it is that reputations, like weapons, can be trafficked, and the frontlines now run through the newsroom.

A note from the author

If these allegations prove true —and even if they don’t— something essential has already been broken.

The idea that pro-Qatari messaging was being laundered through the Israeli press, at a time when Israeli civilians were being butchered by Hamas, is not just grotesque, it is treasonous to memory. Not legal treason, but moral treason. A betrayal of what Israel, at its most aspirational, was meant to represent: the promise that never again would Jewish survival depend on the goodwill of those who bankroll those who seek its erasure.

I am not Israeli. But I have always looked to Israel as something more than just a state. As a statement. That a people abandoned by history could, in one corner of the world, write their own.

Realpolitik is one thing. We expect it from states. But this looks like something else. A wilful erosion of narrative, a media strategy funded by the landlords of Hamas and wrapped in the language of moderation. It’s hard not to feel that the ink was still wet on the hostage names when the reputational dealmaking began.

If the people closest to the Prime Minister helped distort the moral compass of the state in service to a regime that shelters killers and calls it diplomacy, then this is not merely a scandal. It is a wound.

Buy Me a Coffee