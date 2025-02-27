In times of war, history often reduces decisions to stark binaries—fight or flee, resist or submit. Yet, within these choices exist moral gradations that shape the lives of those who make them.

My great-uncle, Francisco Bernal Fernández, was the elected mayor of Lebrija in 1936, a small town in Andalusia that found itself in the path of the advancing Nationalist forces. As Franco’s troops, emboldened by their early seizure of Seville, swept through the countryside, he made a fateful decision: to meet them in good faith. He sought to prevent unnecessary bloodshed by demonstrating that Lebrija had neither witnessed Republican violence nor posed any threat. He surrendered the town peacefully, hoping reason might avert destruction.

The Nationalists executed civilians anyway.

In Lebrija, they didn’t just purge their enemies—they unleashed terror, carried out arrests, executions, and unspeakable brutality. Men were shot. Women were humiliated. 484 people were murdered.

Francisco Bernal Fernández, despite his attempt at conciliation, was spared the bullet but not the punishment. They sent him to forced labor on the Canal del Bajo Guadalquivir, breaking men under the weight of Franco’s “justice.” When they finally let him go, he couldn’t return home. Instead, he chose exile just across the border from Andalusia, in Salobre, Albacete. So close, yet irreversibly distant.

The Other Choice: Siding with the Regime

I recently came across a different Civil War story from a Substack post by David Roman titled “Franco: Best Fascist Ever?” In it, Roman argues that Franco was an “effective” ruler, someone who “saved” Spain from chaos and, in doing so, deserves reassessment.

Roman recounts how his own relatives, facing the same war, chose a different path. Instead of attempting to defend their elected government, they joined Franco’s forces early, calculating that siding with the rebels was the safest and wisest course of action. And, as history played out, they were rewarded for it.

This contrast is striking.

On one side, my great-uncle tried to shield his people from war and was punished for it. On the other, Roman’s family ensured their own security by embracing the coup.

This wasn’t just survival—it was collaboration. And collaboration, while often rational, is not morally neutral. There is a profound difference between enduring a dictatorship and helping to install one.

Franco the “Good” Fascist?

Roman’s broader argument—essentially that Franco was a “competent” dictator compared to Hitler or Mussolini—rests on a historical slight-of-hand. Yes, Franco outlived his fascist peers. But why?

Franco did not keep Spain out of World War II out of strategic genius—Spain was too devastated by its own Civil War to participate. Hitler and Mussolini certainly considered Spanish involvement, but Franco’s regime was barely functional in the early 1940s, reliant on food aid and German oil just to survive.

Unlike other fascist regimes, Franco’s mass killings were not constrained to wartime. His repression lasted well into the 1940s and 1950s, with forced labor camps like the Canal del Bajo Guadalquivir systemically breaking Republican prisoners. The “economic growth” that Francoists boast of only arrived in the late 1950s—after Spain abandoned its autarkic policies and began integrating with the West.

He was not less brutal than Hitler or Mussolini—he was just more patient. His victory in the Civil War allowed him to purge his enemies at his leisure, with no external invasion or uprising to stop him. The White Terror in Spain claimed over 100,000 lives in the postwar years, with disappearances, mass graves, and political purges extending decades beyond the battlefield.

It’s easy to call Franco a “lesser” evil when you’re looking at numbers on a page. But for men like Francisco Bernal Fernández, who spent years in forced labor and was exiled from his home, or the thousands who vanished into unmarked graves, Franco was not an abstract “lesser fascist.” He was the man who made sure they never went home.

Choices That Define History

David Roman argues that his family made the “right” choice by backing Franco early. That they were pragmatic, that they understood history as it was unfolding.

That is exactly the point.

The people who fought Franco, or who refused to collaborate with him, understood just as well what was happening. They knew that standing against the coup meant likely death or exile. And yet they chose to do so anyway, because some things are more important than security.

My great-uncle did not take up arms, but he chose dignity over servitude. He chose to speak for his town rather than join the killers at their table. And when the regime had finished with him, he chose exile over submission.

Franco’s Spain was built on the choices of men like Francisco Bernal Fernández, who stood by their principles, and on men like Roman’s relatives, who ensured Franco’s rise. We remember both—but we do not celebrate both.

Because when history finally passes judgment, those who collaborated will always ask us to be practical. And those who resisted will always ask us to be principled.

We all have to decide which of those voices deserves to be honoured.

