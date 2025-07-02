The Lantern and the Void

Ever since the Israeli reaponse to the terrorist attack on Oct 7th started, so some 636 days ago, we have consistently seen how biased and hypocritical almost all of the media has been.

Their modus operandi is remarkably similar - Israel villain and occupier, Gazans and Lebanese victims and freedom fighters. Almost as if Hamas calls them in for a press briefing, and then they report from there. Wait, that's kind of what has been happening! I can hardly keep track of number of stories the media got wrong, and their failure to correct and apologize. I can also recall how every single day of war was covered with almost daily stories of how civilian sites were attacked by IDF. Hospitals getting hit were covered ad nauseum, without any other context as to how Hamas was using them to operate from. So the miniscule coverage this attack on Weizmann institute, with no concerns for the damage done to a civilian site is hypocrisy of the worst order. I got more out of your write-up about the damage and ramifications than from any other sources.

I used to have very high respect for journalists and media, but it has been eroding steadily since last couple of decades. At this point, it is fair to say that I see them as not just activists, but malicious actors.

