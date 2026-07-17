The Day After the End
On Tisha B’Av
things are mourned
that did not happen
on the same day.
A Temple burns.
Then another.
A city is lost.
A people return.
Years pass.
Empires change their names.
Someone rebuilds the house.
Someone hangs a mezuzah.
Then the door breaks again.
In Kielce,
the war was over.
The camps had been opened.
The uniforms had changed.
The borders had been redrawn.
The survivors came home.
They had returned
to the country
that had also suffered.
Perhaps everyone
preferred that sentence.
It was simpler.
They had survived
the Thing
for which the world
already had a word.
Then came the rumour.
Then the crowd.
Then the dead.
There should be
another word for afterwards.
For the death
that comes after liberation.
For the door
that opens onto home
and does not let you in.
Afterwards,
there were explanations.
There usually are.
On Tisha B’Av
people sit low to the ground.
One destruction is read
through the memory of another.
Perhaps this is why.
The gates open.
The survivor walks out.
The danger
may still be waiting
at home.
Home
is sometimes only
the place from which
you can be expelled twice.
People say never again.
History does not answer.
Tisha B’Av says something else.
Sit.
Remember.
The house was destroyed.
Another was built.
They came again.
The dead were buried.
People came back.
They rebuilt.
They remembered.
And perhaps that is why
things that happened
centuries apart
are mourned on the same day.
One grief
learned how to carry
another.
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NB: Spoken word audio version created using Suno.