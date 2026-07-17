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On Tisha B’Av

things are mourned

that did not happen

on the same day.

A Temple burns.

Then another.

A city is lost.

A people return.

Years pass.

Empires change their names.

Someone rebuilds the house.

Someone hangs a mezuzah.

Then the door breaks again.

In Kielce,

the war was over.

The camps had been opened.

The uniforms had changed.

The borders had been redrawn.

The survivors came home.

They had returned

to the country

that had also suffered.

Perhaps everyone

preferred that sentence.

It was simpler.

They had survived

the Thing

for which the world

already had a word.

Then came the rumour.

Then the crowd.

Then the dead.

There should be

another word for afterwards.

For the death

that comes after liberation.

For the door

that opens onto home

and does not let you in.

Afterwards,

there were explanations.

There usually are.

On Tisha B’Av

people sit low to the ground.

One destruction is read

through the memory of another.

Perhaps this is why.

The gates open.

The survivor walks out.

The danger

may still be waiting

at home.

Home

is sometimes only

the place from which

you can be expelled twice.

People say never again.

History does not answer.

Tisha B’Av says something else.

Sit.

Remember.

The house was destroyed.

Another was built.

They came again.

The dead were buried.

People came back.

They rebuilt.

They remembered.

And perhaps that is why

things that happened

centuries apart

are mourned on the same day.

One grief

learned how to carry

another.

Burial of the victims of the Kielce pogrom, July 1946. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, photograph no. 14384.

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NB: Spoken word audio version created using Suno.