NB: Please note this is an edited machine-translation version of the original article in Spanish. Apologies for any mistakes.

Evil as an Excess of Virtue

Evil, as a concept, is often misunderstood. We think of it as an external force, a malignant enemy, or a monstrous figure lurking in the shadows. But what if evil is more insidious than that? What if it is born from the very desires that drive us to do good?

I want to make one thing clear from the start: I don’t believe anyone is completely good or completely evil. As Oscar Wilde said, “Every saint has a past and every sinner a future.” (Wilde, De Profundis). Humanity is complex, contradictory, and full of nuances. But there is a theory, originating with Hegel, that helps us understand how good intentions can transform into evil.

The Temptation of Absolute Virtue

Hegel argued that evil is “good that believes itself to be absolutely good.” (Hegel, Philosophy of Right). In other words, when someone sees themselves as completely virtuous, incapable of error or moral failings, they run the risk of becoming the very thing they claim to fight. History is full of examples. Those who fought in the name of absolute justice—whether ideological, religious, or political—often left a trail of suffering in their wake.

This idea resonates with Friedrich Nietzsche’s insight: “Battle not with monsters, lest ye become a monster, and if you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.” (Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil). The pursuit of justice, if untempered by introspection and self-awareness, risks transforming us into the very thing we seek to oppose, as we may justify destructive actions in the name of a higher cause. Jorge Luis Borges expressed a similar thought when he wrote: “No one is the homeland; we are all worth more than the homeland. Let no one reduce human dignity to servitude.” (Borges, The Language of the Argentines). Borges reminds us that loyalty to a cause, however noble, should never justify the subjugation or demonization of others.

The Demonization of Jews in the West

In recent weeks, the intensity of the Israel-Palestine conflict has brought this dynamic into sharp relief. Among many pro-Palestinian sympathizers in the West, a troubling pattern has emerged: the demonization of Jews as a collective. Let’s be clear: advocating for Palestinian rights is not, in itself, an evil act. Denouncing suffering and injustice can be a moral imperative. However, when such activism crosses the line into support for groups like Hamas or Hezbollah—organizations that openly call for Israel’s destruction and deliberately target civilians—it ceases to be a fight for justice and becomes something much darker.

Miguel de Unamuno warned about this moral absolutism: “Fanaticism consists of redoubling the effort when the objective has been forgotten.” (Unamuno, The Agony of Christianity). What is the point of seeking justice if it leads to injustice toward others? What good is peace if it fosters hatred? The moment we lose sight of our real goals—human dignity and mutual respect—we risk becoming the very evil we claim to fight.

Advocating for Palestinian self-determination can coexist with recognizing Israel’s right to exist. However, supporting groups that actively seek Israel’s annihilation undermines any moral legitimacy. Israel’s cause—protecting its citizens, seeking security, and defending its sovereignty—is ultimately more valid than the nihilistic goals of its adversaries. True justice requires opposing those who glorify destruction and dehumanization, regardless of whether they act in the name of “resistance” or not.

Israel's legitimate defence

The fundamental difference lies in the cause itself. Israel, despite its flaws, is a democratic nation founded on the principle of self-determination. Its policies, however controversial, are aimed at preserving its existence in a region where many actors, such as Iran, openly call for its annihilation. In contrast, Hamas and Hezbollah are terrorist organizations that prioritize Israel’s destruction over the well-being of their own people, using civilians as human shields and rejecting peaceful solutions. Iran’s belligerent attitude, funding these groups and promoting policies of aggression, further amplifies this danger.

This embodies Hegel’s concept of evil in action: the unshakable conviction that one’s cause is so righteous, so unquestionably just, that it sanctifies any deed, no matter how brutal or inhumane. It reflects a dangerous mindset where the moral scrutiny of one’s actions is entirely abandoned, replaced by the assumption that being aligned with the “right side of history” renders those actions infallible and immune to critique. Such a belief not only blinds individuals to the consequences of their behavior but also paves the way for atrocities committed in the name of what they perceive as a higher good, perpetuating harm under the guise of virtue.

The International Criminal Court and its double standards

The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) recent decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not only represents an indictment of Israel’s policies, but constitutes a direct challenge to its legitimate right to self-defense. This action highlights a troubling pattern in the ICC’s behavior: its selectivity in pursuing cases and its apparent inability to confront atrocities perpetrated by truly malign actors.

As Hamas kidnaps civilians and takes hostages in Gaza, the court remains revealingly silent. No arrest warrants have been issued for the leaders of this terrorist organization, nor for those responsible for the genocide that the Iranian regime perpetuates in Syria, Yemen, and within its own borders. Iran’s supreme leader, with the blood of millions on his hands, remains untouchable. North Korea’s dictator, responsible for countless deaths, continues to face no international repercussions. The court also ignores Hezbollah’s terrorism in the region.

This inconsistency in case selection reflects a tendency to avoid complex situations in favor of more politically accessible targets. The absence of investigations into atrocities committed in nations such as Sudan, where millions have been killed and displaced, stands in stark contrast to the intense scrutiny applied to Israel, a country facing constant existential threats.

This conduct by the ICC could be interpreted, following the Hegelian concept of evil, as a case where the conviction of one's own moral rightness justifies actions that result in injustice. Not only has the court failed in its mission to administer impartial justice, but it has become part of a global system that seems reluctant to confront the true perpetrators of crimes against humanity, while questioning the fundamental right of democratic nations to self-defense.

The Danger of Moral Absolutism

Perhaps, as Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn observed, “The line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being.” (Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago). The world is not split into simple categories of heroes and villains; it is far more intricate than that. A truly good person understands this complexity, engaging in introspection and self-criticism, and recognizing both their own biases and their potential for harm.

Instead, those who fall into the trap of absolute virtue—who see themselves as incapable of making mistakes—risk becoming the very evil they seek to combat.

So here is a simple sign of someone at risk of committing evil: They are certain that they are completely good. They have no room for doubt, no tolerance for nuance, and no willingness to admit their own faults. This mindset is dangerous, and can lead even the best-intentioned people to moral catastrophe.

As we engage in the difficult conversations surrounding Israel and Palestine, we must resist the temptation to frame the conflict in absolute terms of good versus evil. Doing so risks dehumanizing not only the “other side,” but ourselves. The stand for justice must be accompanied by humility and a commitment to see the humanity in all, including those with whom we deeply disagree.

Israel’s cause, which seeks to protect its people from entities that deny coexistence, possesses greater moral justification compared to the harmful agendas of its opponents. The battle for justice demands not only fervor, but also temperance, self-awareness, and a steadfast dedication to values ​​that promote life and human dignity. It is only through these principles that we can overcome perpetual cycles of animosity and revenge.

