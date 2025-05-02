I. A Building Removed

The sound came at 9:53 in the morning. A blast that unmade walls, lifted cars, erased names.

It was the 18th of July, 1994. In the Once district of Buenos Aires, the AMIA Jewish community centre ceased to exist.

Eighty-five people were killed. Over three hundred wounded. Many of the bodies were never identified. Not because they couldn’t be named, but because they were no longer there.

One survivor, Daniel, later described the moment of detonation from inside the building:

“Everything went dark, and I felt the world collapse around me. I thought I was going to die.”

That day, the blast killed not only those it struck, but the ordinary rhythm of a city.

In the days that followed, newspapers struggled with the language. The word terrorism came slowly. For some, it was a gas explosion. For others, a vendetta. Others still wrote that “innocent people had also been killed,” as if to imply a hierarchy among the dead. As if some deserved it more than others.

It was not the first time.

Two years earlier, a bomb had torn through the Israeli Embassy on Suipacha Street. Twenty-nine dead. Hundreds injured. Most of the victims were Argentine passersby: secretaries, construction workers, children walking home from school. Some seemed confused by that. As if it had been a misfire. As if the bomb had missed its rightful targets.

But it hadn’t.

The targets were Jews.

The building was just a medium.

II. The Silence That Followed

The bomb had been assembled in a Renault Trafic van. Packed with over 600 pounds of ammonium nitrate and TNT. It was parked, left, and detonated in front of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina, the largest Jewish institution in Latin America.

From the beginning, the trail pointed outward.

Lebanese operatives. Hezbollah. Iranian orders.

The fingerprints were not metaphorical. They were diplomatic.

But the investigation stalled. Then twisted. Files vanished. Judges were bribed. Witnesses contradicted themselves. The man who sold the van changed his story. For money. Prosecutors pursued a “local connection” no one believed. And the deeper the investigators looked, the more they found the state looking back.

In 2003, the case collapsed in court. All twenty-two local defendants were acquitted. The presiding judge, Juan José Galeano, was later indicted. For paying for false testimony.

A year later, a new president, Néstor Kirchner, called the investigation “a national disgrace.” He appointed a young prosecutor to start again.

His name was Alberto Nisman.

He dug. He named names. In 2006, he indicted Iran’s former president, foreign minister, ambassador to Argentina, and top clerics. He accused Hezbollah of executing the plan. But Iran of designing it.

By 2007, Interpol issued red notices for several of them.

Those notices remain active. In 2022, Argentina renewed them, confirming their validity through 2027. Some of the accused are now beyond reach: Imad Mughniyeh, dead in Syria; Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, buried in Tehran. But others, like Ahmad Vahidi, Iran’s current Interior Minister, still travel. In 2024, he flew through Pakistan and Sri Lanka with full diplomatic cover, untouched.

And then, on 17 April 2025, Argentina’s prosecutors did what no one had dared before: they requested a warrant for the Supreme Leader himself.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused of authorising the bombing through Iran’s alliance with Hezbollah, was named for the first time.

It was the highest accusation yet.

But it came thirty years late.

And even now, it remains a request. Pending approval.

III. The Names That Were Withheld

Every year, they read the names aloud.

They do it slowly. One by one. No adjectives. No commentary. Just names. Eighty-five of them. A siren sounds at 9:53 a.m., the exact moment the building fell. And in front of the new AMIA wall, there are still chairs for each victim. Some lit candles. Others wept.

The names have not changed.

But the speakers have.

In 2004, a twelve-year-old boy named Jonathan waited with his parents for news of his sister Yanina. She had been in the building. The news came while they sat together. A rabbi embraced him.

Ten years later, Jonathan was the one calling out her name from the stage.

President after president has come to the ceremonies.

All of them promising justice.

None of them delivering it.

“Every year, July 18th is a painful reminder,” said one survivor. “The wounds may have healed on the outside, but inside, they remain fresh.”

In 2024, President Javier Milei vowed to break the pattern.

He stood before the crowd, holding the photo of a victim.

He called Iran “the dark hand.”

He equated the bombing with the massacre of October 7.

He declared July 18 a national holiday.

He designated Hamas a terrorist group.

Promised trials in absentia.

Ordered intelligence reform.

Pledged to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

His speeches have been clear.

The Organization of American States joined Argentina’s call, urging that justice for AMIA be treated not only as a national matter, but as a regional one.

But memory has a longer reach than law.

For every name remembered, there is a name withheld.

Paola Czyzewski, 21, was visiting AMIA for the first time to meet her mother.

Sebastián Barreiro was five, holding his mother’s hand.

Augusto Daniel Jesús was 19. His body was not identified until 2016.

Father Juan Carlos Brumana died under the rubble of his church next door.

None of them were “also” killed.

They were all killed.

IV. The Weight of the Parenthesis

In the days after the bombing, the language softened.

Some headlines spoke of a community centre bombing.

Others said civilians were also among the victims.

It was subtle. But it was there.

Also.

The implication: that some deaths were expected.

That others, unanticipated, made the event tragic.

The dead were not all Jewish.

But the building was Jewish.

And that, it seemed, changed something in the air.

As if the grief had a border.

As if some grief was private, and some public.

And only the latter could move a nation.

It had happened before, after the embassy bombing in 1992.

Newspapers noted with surprise that the dead included Argentine Catholics, schoolchildren, a priest.

The implication lingered: that if only Jews had died, the meaning might have been different.

Smaller.

In courtrooms, Iran’s motive was described as anti-Zionist.

In politics, the attack was framed as regional blowback.

In newspapers, it was understood.

And when no one is convicted, when no one serves time, when the arrests remain theoretical,

that understanding becomes precedent.

One of the vehicles linked to the bombing was seen parked outside a suspect’s home.

Its plate ended in “88.”

Most took no notice. But to some, the number carries other meanings.

That too was left unexplained.

It tells you something.

Not about the perpetrators.

But about those watching.

That some victims were foreign.

That others were symbolic.

That some were innocent.

As if Jewish institutions were not civil spaces.

As if their destruction was a kind of politics.

As if the victims did not all belong.

V. The Country That Looked Away

There is a phrase that haunts this story more than any ideology or accusation.

It is not terrorism or conspiracy or antisemitism.

It is later.

Everything came later.

The warrants.

The outrage.

The conclusions.

The names.

Alberto Nisman, who once joked that a book about him should be titled The Assassination of Alberto Nisman, died with a bullet in his head the night before he was due to testify.

The document to arrest a president was found in his rubbish bin.

Even in death, he was edited.

Thirty years on, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled what everyone already knew:

That the Argentine state failed to prevent the bombing.

That it then obstructed justice.

That the files were shredded.

That the witnesses were coerced.

That the silence was not accidental.

The court called for accountability.

The government responded with ceremonies.

“I will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice,” said Luis Czyzewski, whose daughter Paola died in the attack. “My daughter deserves that, and so do all the victims.”

Even now, there are two commemorations.

The official one, attended by presidents.

And the one held by the families who no longer believe them.

Sometimes only a few blocks apart.

Sometimes under the same sky, but with different silences.

And yet, something shifted.

On 17 April 2025, Argentina’s prosecutors did what no one had dared before:

They named Ayatollah Khamenei.

Not a symbolic charge.

A legal accusation.

That he authorised the bombing.

That the fire had a name.

Iran responded swiftly, with threats of legal and political retaliation.

It was not silence that followed this time, but theatre.

The vocabulary of justice answered with the language of menace.

Perhaps nothing will come of it.

Perhaps it will vanish into diplomatic channels.

Perhaps no hand will ever touch him.

But the gesture mattered.

Because for once, Argentina did not look away.

It said the name.

And the fire turned.

The AMIA memorial wall in Buenos Aires. Each name marks a life taken.

Author’s Note

On July 18, 1994, a van filled with explosives detonated outside the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people and injuring more than 300. It remains the deadliest antisemitic attack in the Western Hemisphere since the Holocaust.

Despite immediate suspicions of Iranian and Hezbollah involvement, the investigation was marred by corruption, cover-ups, and political interference. In 2006, prosecutor Alberto Nisman formally accused high-ranking Iranian officials of orchestrating the attack. In 2015, on the eve of presenting evidence to Congress implicating Argentina’s own leadership in a cover-up, Nisman was found dead in his apartment, with a bullet wound to the head.

In April 2025, Argentina’s Attorney General requested international arrest warrants for Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, citing evidence of his direct role in authorising the bombing. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled that Argentina had failed both to prevent the attack and to ensure justice.

To this day, no one has been convicted for the AMIA bombing.

FJB.

