The Lantern and the Void

The Lantern and the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott ROTHSTEIN's avatar
Scott ROTHSTEIN
1h

May G-d punish the perpetrators.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Francisco Javier Bernal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture