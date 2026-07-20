I. A Building Removed

The sound came at 9:53 in the morning.

A blast that unmade walls, lifted cars, sent glass across the street and turned a building full of ordinary movements into dust.

It was 18 July 1994. In the Once district of Buenos Aires, the AMIA Jewish community centre ceased to exist.

Eighty-five people were killed. More than three hundred were wounded.

One of the dead would wait twenty-two years for his name.

Augusto Daniel Jesús had gone to AMIA with his mother, María Lourdes. His identity document was found among the ruins, but his body was not identified until 2016, when DNA finally joined the two things that had been separated for more than two decades.

A body.

A name.

Augusto.

He had been there all along.

There were other names.

Paola Czyzewski was twenty-one. She had gone to AMIA to see her mother.

Sebastián Barreiros was five years old, walking past the building with his mother when the bomb exploded.

The bomb had chosen an address.

The blast did not.

It was not the first time.

Two years earlier, another bomb had torn through the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, killing more than twenty people and wounding hundreds. Some were inside. Others were working nearby, walking nearby, passing through a part of the city that, until that moment, had been no different from any other.

Father Juan Carlos Brumana died when the Catholic church next door was destroyed.

The embassy was Israeli.

AMIA was Jewish.

Those addresses were not chosen by chance.

But the rubble did not stop at the door.

II. The Silence That Followed

The investigation concluded that a Renault Trafic had carried the bomb.

From there, the trail pointed outward.

Towards Hezbollah.

Towards Iran.

Argentine prosecutors would accuse senior figures in the Iranian regime of planning and authorising the attack, and Hezbollah of carrying it out. Iran denied responsibility.

But the road towards that accusation was not a straight one.

It stalled.

Then twisted.

Files accumulated. Testimony changed. Money passed from the judge investigating the bombing to a man whose evidence helped sustain the supposed local connection. Years were spent following a path that would eventually collapse beneath the weight of its own corruption.

The deeper they looked, the more they found the state looking back.

Judge Juan José Galeano had been entrusted with finding the people behind the bombing. In time, he too became part of the story, removed from the case and later convicted for his role in the cover-up.

The investigation had begun by looking for the people who bombed AMIA.

Then it had to investigate the people who had investigated them.

A new president called the whole thing a national disgrace.

A new prosecutor took up the case.

His name was Alberto Nisman.

In 2006, Nisman and Marcelo Martínez Burgos accused senior Iranian officials of having ordered and planned the bombing, and Hezbollah of executing it. The following year, Interpol approved Red Notices for six of the suspects Argentina wanted.

The notices travelled.

The accused did not come.

Some died.

Others rose.

Governments changed.

The file remained.

III. The Names That Were Withheld

Every year, at 9:53 in the morning, the names return.

They are read slowly.

One by one.

In 1994, twelve-year-old Jonathan Averbuch waited with his parents for news of his sister Yanina, who had been inside AMIA.

Ten years later, he stood on a stage and read her name.

The dead do not change.

The voices do.

Children become adults. Parents become old people. Some die before the courts tell them anything they did not already know.

Every July, the country returns to the same minute.

9:53.

A siren.

Then the names.

There is something almost cruel in the precision of remembrance when justice itself has been allowed to become so imprecise.

A siren can arrive exactly on time for thirty years.

A court can take a lifetime.

And still the names are read.

One by one.

No adjectives.

No explanation.

Just names.

For twenty-two years, one of them was missing.

Not one of the dead.

A name.

Augusto had already died.

It was the living who had not yet found him.

Then, in 2016, the last unidentified body was given back its name.

The list was complete.

The case was not.

IV. The Weight of the Parenthesis

There is an «also» hidden somewhere in this story.

I do not mean a particular headline. I cannot now point to a surviving newspaper and place my finger beneath the word.

But I keep hearing it.

The Israeli Embassy was bombed.

A priest was also killed.

AMIA was bombed.

A five-year-old boy walking past was also killed.

A visitor.

A worker.

Someone who had gone to see her mother.

The word is small.

The space it opens is not.

There are the people the bomb came to kill.

And then, somewhere beside them, the others.

But that is the bomb’s distinction.

It should not become ours.

The attacks were antisemitic because the targets were chosen for what they were. An Israeli embassy. A Jewish community centre. The hatred had already decided that the people inside could be made to represent something larger than themselves.

A country.

A religion.

A people.

Sebastián was not more innocent because he was five.

Father Brumana was not more innocent because he was a priest.

And the Jewish men and women inside AMIA were not less innocent because the bomb had come looking for them.

No one becomes less innocent because someone hated them first.

The address had been chosen.

The people had names.

None of them were «also» killed.

They were all killed.

V. The Country That Looked Away

There is a word that haunts this story more than any ideology or accusation.

It is not terrorism.

It is not conspiracy.

It is not even impunity.

It is later.

Everything came later.

The exposure of the corrupted investigation.

The trials for the cover-up.

The convictions of some of those who had been entrusted with finding the truth.

The Red Notices.

Augusto’s name.

Alberto Nisman spent years trying to establish who had ordered the bombing. In January 2015, days after accusing President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and others of trying to shield Iranian suspects, he was found dead from a gunshot wound in his apartment.

He was due to appear before Congress the following day.

His death opened another investigation, another argument, another door behind which the answer might or might not be waiting.

Later.

Again.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights would eventually hold Argentina responsible for grave failures surrounding the attack and the investigation that followed it.

That came later too.

Long enough for a child waiting for his sister to become the man who read her name.

Long enough for the last unidentified body to be given back its name.

Long enough for the judge investigating a crime to become a defendant in its cover-up.

Long enough for remembrance to become ritual.

And then, in April 2025, another name entered the case.

Ali Khamenei.

Argentina’s AMIA prosecutor asked for the arrest of Iran’s Supreme Leader, accusing him of responsibility at the highest level for authorising the attack.

More than thirty years after the explosion, the accusation had reached the top.

The highest name came last.

It usually does.

Perhaps nothing will come of it.

Perhaps justice can still arrive after thirty years and remain justice.

But time has already taken what no judgment can return.

It cannot put Sebastián’s hand back into his mother’s.

It cannot restore the years in which Augusto lay among the dead without his name.

It cannot return Alberto Nisman to the morning on which he was meant to speak.

And it cannot make thirty years become less than thirty years.

Every year, Argentina returns to Pasteur Street.

The siren sounds.

The names are read.

The country remembers.

That is what makes the rest of it so difficult.

This was never a country that simply forgot.

It remembered at 9:53.

It remembered in ceremonies, photographs, plaques and promises.

And still, somehow, almost everything that mattered came later.

The names did not.

The dead did not.

They have been there since 1994.

Waiting for nothing now.

It is the living who are late.

Buy Me a Coffee

To know more:

UFI-AMIA, Informe sobre el estado de la investigación por el atentado a la Asociación Mutual Israelí Argentina (2022).

The Argentine prosecution service’s detailed account of the investigation, its principal findings and the case against Iranian officials and Hezbollah. The UFI-AMIA also published an updated overview, Causa AMIA: La investigación judicial, in 2024.

INTERPOL, decisions concerning the AMIA Red Notices (2007).

The official record of the dispute between Argentina and Iran and the decision to approve Red Notices for six of the nine people sought by Argentina.

Inter-American Court of Human Rights, Asociación Civil Memoria Activa v. Argentina, Judgment of 26 January 2024, Series C No. 516.

The Court’s judgment on Argentina’s international responsibility in relation to the attack, its prevention and the failures of the investigation.

Dexter Filkins, «Death of a Prosecutor», The New Yorker (2015).

A long account of Alberto Nisman’s investigation, his final accusation and his death.

Avi Weiss, «The Forgotten Victims of AMIA», The Forward (2004).

Especially valuable for the families, the commemorations and the passage of time that sits behind this piece.

World Jewish Congress, AMIA Survivors Share Their Testimonies (2024).

Survivors and witnesses recalling the attack thirty years later.

Hernán Cappiello, «El fiscal de la causa AMIA pidió la captura del líder espiritual de Irán Khamenei por el atentado», La Nación, 9 April 2025.

Contemporary report on UFI-AMIA prosecutor Sebastián Basso's request for the national and international arrest of Ali Khamenei in connection with the 1994 bombing.