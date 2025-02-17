There once was a woman who held the moonlight in her hands, or so it seemed. She was a daughter of kings, though she preferred the company of courtiers. Born in a city older than empires, she had walked its ancient paths, spoken its language, whispered its prayers. And yet, when the time came to choose between memory and oblivion, she turned her face to the latter, as if history were a mere inconvenience, as if blood and sand could be reimagined in a softer, more palatable hue.

It is a particular kind of betrayal when the beloved turns apostate. The scholar who burns his own books, the soldier who deserts not in fear but in conviction, the poet who unspools his verses in a language that is not his own. We have seen these figures before in history’s long corridors, their faces rendered indistinct by time—but their choices, oh, their choices, etched forever in the quiet reproach of those who stood behind them, watching, waiting.

So, too, do we see you, Natalie. Once a luminous figure, now a silhouette against the dimming light. The woman who spoke of heritage with measured pride, who was born in a city older than empires, now bending her knee before those who would see that city razed. You have seen the fires that consumed homes, that swallowed children, that turned prayers into smoke, and yet you chose silence. Not ignorance—no, that would be too simple—but silence. And then, as if silence were not enough, speech. Not the speech of the bereaved, not the speech of the witness, but the speech of the stranger who has forgotten her own name.

There is no need to recount the details. They are known, even by you, perhaps especially by you. The charred cradles, the shattered doorways, the bodies that once held stories, now emptied of breath. A thousand voices crying out in the language of your ancestors, a language you once claimed as your own. And in response? An endorsement, a quiet nod to those who hold knives behind their backs, to those who paint over history’s inscriptions with a single, flattening brushstroke.

You, who should have known better, who do know better, have chosen to kneel before the architects of falsehood. Not out of fear, not even out of malice, but for the sake of applause that will fade before the decade is done. The fickle adoration of those who would, in another time, in another place, cast you out just the same.

There is an old story, perhaps you know it, of the man who betrayed his village for a handful of coins. He lived well for a time, basking in the riches that treachery had afforded him. But years later, when he wandered the world in search of peace, he found that every door was closed to him. The village he had betrayed was long gone, its people scattered like dust, and the city he had chosen instead had no place for him. He had gambled everything on acceptance, and in the end, belonged nowhere.

You have made your wager, Natalie. The years will pass, the red carpets will grow shorter, the applause will soften into murmurs. And then, one day, you will find yourself looking back, searching for the face you once had, the voice you once spoke with, the name that was once yours.

It will be too late.

A witness, once,

No longer.