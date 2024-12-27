The Lantern and the Void

The Lantern and the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pebbles's avatar
Pebbles
Dec 29

I’d like to hear more how it is practically possible for teams like Tech Palestine to invade the Wikipedia space and start skewing the narrative towards Palestinian accusations such as ‘famine in Gaza’ and ‘gebocide’. How does it practically and technically work? How is Wikipedia really financed? Who is really behind it in the Upper Echelons?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Francisco Javier Bernal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture