There are ways to lie without lying.

You don’t have to falsify facts, you just have to twist them, soften them, dilute them until the truth suffocates before it ever reaches the reader.

The BBC has mastered this technique.

Here’s what happened:

Three men planned and carried out a kidnapping.

They lured a Jewish record producer, Itay Kashti, to a cottage in Wales under the pretence of a music recording session.

They handcuffed him to a radiator.

They beat him.

They threatened to kill him.

They had cable ties, an air pistol, a gag, bleach.

They chose him because he was Jewish.

Here’s how the BBC told it:

“Kidnappers locked up for Israeli record producer ambush.”

Ambush.

Not kidnap, not hate crime, certainly not terrorism.

Just an “ambush”, as if this were a pub fight gone wrong rather than a premeditated, ideologically motivated attack on a Jew.

As if they had jumped him in an alley, not stalked him, baited him, and meticulously planned how to restrain him, drug him, and extort money from him.

The BBC’s Pattern of Strategic Vagueness

The article continues this pattern.

It says the crime was “motivated by political and religious reasons, as well as money.”

It buries the fact that the kidnappers saw Kashti’s Jewishness as a reason to target him.

The judge made this explicit in court:

“Mr Kashti was targeted due to his Jewish heritage.”

But the BBC won’t say the word antisemitism.

It won’t connect this to the wider wave of antisemitic violence since October 7th.

It won’t acknowledge that this wasn’t just a crime, it was a hate crime.

It won’t say what everyone can see.

Humanising the Criminals, Dismissing the Victim

And then comes the soft treatment of the perpetrators.

The BBC calls their plot “botched”.

Their attack “highly amateurish”.

One of them, we are told, is a “redeemable character”.

Another feels “genuine remorse”.

Would the BBC describe an attempted murder as “botched”?

Would they call a failed terrorist bombing “highly amateurish”?

Why does it matter how well they executed their crime when their intent was crystal clear?

They had:

A shopping list of gloves, masks, a gag, rental cars, a stolen identity.

Messages saying “We can’t fail because we have 100% faith in Allah.”

Plans to tie their victim up, drug him, and extort him.

But somehow, the BBC presents them as hapless fools rather than ideologically motivated criminals.

Meanwhile, the victim —the man who was handcuffed to a radiator, beaten, told he would die— gets no such softening.

When he says this was his “own personal October 7th,”

the BBC treats it as just his opinion, not as a statement of reality.

His injuries are listed clinically:

Bruising.

Swelling.

A cut to the scalp.

What they don’t say is what could have happened if he hadn’t escaped.

What they don’t say is how far these men were willing to go.

What they don’t say is that this was not a robbery gone wrong, not a random act of violence.



This was a targeted antisemitic attack.

The BBC’s Quiet Erasure

This isn’t an accident. It’s a pattern.

When Jews are attacked, the BBC hesitates.

It blurs the edges.

It distances the crime from ideology.

It finds ways to shift focus away from the attackers’ motives.

It avoids words like antisemitism, terrorism, Islamist extremism, even when they are staring them in the face.

It is a quiet kind of erasure.

One that lets hatred fester by refusing to name it.

And that’s how you rewrite reality.

Not by telling outright lies,

but by making sure the truth never quite lands.

The original article can be read here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c2ljglvv842o