This project gathers a reference lexicon of how language is bent, euphemised, or selectively applied in BBC and adjacent media coverage, particularly in times of war. The intention is not parody, though irony is inevitable, but clarity. It aims to expose the quiet mechanics by which meaning is shifted, patterns are blurred, and the moral framing of public discourse is subtly recast. These entries are not only semantic critiques. They document how language is used to soften brutality, erase context, or conceal ideological choices. The goal is to show how the shaping of language becomes the shaping of perception, and how that, in turn, limits what the public is allowed to understand.

Not affiliated with or endorsed by the BBC.

Any resemblance to actual objectivity is purely coincidental.

A–G

Accusation (Substantiated)

A claim made against Hamas, which must be accompanied by the word alleged, unless corroborated by third-party militant sources.

Accusation (Unsubstantiated)

A claim made against Israel, regardless of evidentiary support, that is reported with gravity and urgency.

Aid Blockade

Israel’s attempt to prevent Hamas resupply via border control, reframed as collective punishment.

Al-Ahli Hospital

Sanctified site in media discourse. Still referenced as a symbol of grievance despite Islamic Jihad’s rocket misfire being the cause.

Al-Aqsa

Always “a flashpoint”; its use by Jews = provocation. Hamas abuse of the site rarely noted.

Al Jazeera

Qatar-based broadcaster praised for its “exclusive access” to Gaza. Contributors with ties to Hamas provide “authentic local perspective.”

Al Jazeera Arabic

Broadcasts in Arabic for “local resonance.” Regularly features clerics, commentators, and poets offering theological commentary on Jewish blood.

Allegation

A term used exclusively when referring to war crimes committed by Israel. Never required when Hamas makes a claim.

Anglican-Run Hospital

Any medical site affiliated with Christianity. Heightens emotional stakes when damaged; Hamas presence usually omitted.

Anti-Hamas Protestor

A rare creature, native to Gaza and quickly endangered. When one appears —like Odai Nasser Saadi Al-Rubai— it is usually silenced before Western cameras arrive. For his story, see The Young Man and the Silence.

Antisemitism

A term used cautiously, if at all. Preferably replaced with “political motivation,” “religious grievance,” or simply omitted. Not to be spoken aloud when Jews are targeted.

Appeared in Video

Proof-of-life released by Hamas. Treated as emotionally significant, but not criticised as psychological warfare.

Arab Jews

Jews who lived in Arab lands for millennia, now largely invisible. Mentioned briefly in museum plaques and quickly skipped over in history syllabi. Their stories don’t fit the narrative, so best filed under “complicating factors.”

Armed Group

Preferred term for designated terrorist organisations involved in mass murder.

See also: Militants

As a Jew

Credential used to criticise Israel while maintaining moral high ground. Identity of speaker never scrutinised.

Balance

An editorial method in which a massacre by Hamas is offset by a strongly worded UN press release. See: Objectivity.

Ballad for the Butchers

Artists once hailed for their conscience now lend harmony to horror. For a lament in full, see The Side Door.

BBC Verify

A modern-day oracle tasked with confirming the already-believed. Facts from certain sources are presumed true; others require satellite forensics and divine revelation.

Beit Hanoun / Netzarim Corridor

Described as “civilian neighbourhoods.” Prior use by Hamas as tunnel hubs not mentioned.

Beyond Description

Emotionally overloaded phrase that forecloses scrutiny. Often invoked post-airstrike.

Both Sides

A reliable method of moral flattening.

British Hostage

A hostage whose plight deserves a candlelight vigil, unless abducted in Israel, in which case their passport is quietly filed under “context.” For their names, their stories, and what this silence reveals, see The Hostages Were British Too.

Buffer Zone

Illegal if created by Israel; acceptable if by NATO, UN, or Hezbollah.

Ceasefire

Period during which Hamas reloads and the BBC reboots its “cycle of violence” template.

Ceasefire Now

Chanted at rallies. Implies that the conflict began with Israel's response.

Child Death During Evacuation

Symbolic narrative device; rarely acknowledged if Hamas placed children in known strike zones.

Church of England Bishops

Quoted for moral authority on Gaza. Clergy critiques of Hamas are not.

Civilian Casualties

Always presumed Palestinian unless stated otherwise. Israeli civilian deaths are generally “Israeli deaths,” which may or may not include soldiers, dogs, or settlers, depending on the day's framing.

Civilians

May include militants if killed by Israel. Militants killed by Hamas or in internal conflict are not counted.

Colonialism

Universal accusation against Israel; not applicable to Iran, Turkey, Syria, or Hamas.

Complete End to Hostilities

Code for Hamas regrouping without disarmament. Framed as reasonable.

Completely Destroyed

Used even when footage shows partial structural or cosmetic damage.

Context

A mystical force which bends timelines to ensure that Hamas’s actions always follow, rather than precede, Israeli ones.

Correction

A theoretical concept. See also: No Breach, Due Accuracy, Shrug.

Critical Medical Shortages

Always blamed on Israel. Hamas stockpiles or blockades of aid are ignored.

Critics Say

Magical incantation that transforms fringe bloggers, disgruntled ex-staffers, or anonymous sources into authoritative dissent. Used to pre-empt facts and launder opinion as journalism. See also: Israel Says, Verified by Open Source Investigators, Balance.

Cruelly Paraded

Applicable to Western hostages dragged through Gaza. Israeli hostages rarely described this way.

CT Scanner

Iconic victim of Israeli strikes. Symbolises “targeting of healthcare” even if hospital dual-use confirmed.

Cycle of Violence

A circular timeline in which Hamas attacks are effects, not causes. Especially useful in headlines.

Dead Hostages Released

Mentioned briefly, typically after a 60:1 exchange. See also: Gesture of Goodwill

Death Toll

A precise figure when cited by Gaza's health ministry. An unverified claim when provided by Israeli sources.

De-escalation

A process by which Israel is asked to stop retaliating while rockets are still in the air.

Detained Without Explanation

Phrase used if Israeli or Western authority is involved. Hamas detention of civilians is not phrased this way.

Dehumanisation

Applied to Israel. Hamas videos of hostages or mutilated bodies rarely framed as such.

Disarmament Condition

Radical demand when applied to Hamas. Not controversial when applied to any other armed group globally.

Disinformation

Incorrect facts which do not align with BBC editorial lines. See also: True facts spoken by Israelis.

Displacement

Caused by Israeli operations only, unless by Hamas, in which case: silence.

Disproportionate

A term never applied to the murder of 1,200 civilians in a single day. Reserved for the retaliatory response.

Diversity

The presence of multiple groups within a space, real or imagined. May include Jews who are no longer there. See: The Thing That Was Erased.

Douglas Murray / Andrew Fox

Voices rarely quoted. If cited, always accompanied by rebuttal or caveat.

See also: Far-right

Due Accuracy

A state of metaphysical balance achieved when BBC reporting aligns with prevailing NGO narratives, regardless of countervailing evidence.

Elite Infantry Unit

Used to imply that captured IDF soldiers are fair game, not web designers or car salesmen reservists, expecting their third child.

Evacuation

Framed as “forcible transfer” when carried out by Israel. When Hamas forces civilians to stay, not mentioned.

Evacuation Order

A benevolent Israeli suggestion to leave an area before it is bombed, which when followed becomes evidence of forced displacement, and when ignored becomes evidence of deliberate targeting of civilians.

Eyewitness (Gazan)

A source of unquestionable authority and narrative coherence. Cannot be falsified.

Eyewitness (Israeli)

Unreliable, emotional, and likely to be grieving. Requires BBC Verify follow-up or a pixelated forensic frame-by-frame to challenge their account.

Fact-Checking

A postmodern ritual in which a BBC journalist emails an accused party for comment, receives no reply, and then states, “We asked them for comment,” as if this were accountability.

Far-Right

A catch-all term for anyone deemed impolite, security-minded, or sceptical of slogans like “From the River to the Sea.” May include centrists, liberals, or Jews with wrong opinions.

Fifth Time Hit

Framing device to imply intent rather than repeated Hamas misuse.

Footage (Circulating)

Any video published by Hamas-linked groups that contradicts IDF claims. Presumed authentic. See also: Hamas-run health ministry.

Forcible Displacement of Patients

Used even if patients walk out on foot. Always framed as Israeli wrongdoing.

Gaza Health Authorities

Hamas-run health ministry. Cited as neutral, scientific source.

Gaza Health Ministry

A sacred oracle consulted hourly. Its casualty figures are printed without caveats, except when cited by the Israeli government.

Geneva Conventions (ICRC Edition)

Legal code cited only when accusing Israel, suitable for broad-spectrum interpretation as long as only applicable to the Jewish State.

Genocide

A crime that may be committed only by states recognised by the United Nations. Armed groups, theocracies, and death cults are immune.

Gesture of Goodwill

Phrase for Hamas releasing one hostage in return for hundreds of convicted terrorists and international legitimacy.

Graphic Content Warning

Used for Palestinian testimonies of violence. Rarely used for Israeli victim accounts.

H–N

Hamas

A “militant group,” never a terrorist organisation, even when it kidnaps children, murders festival-goers, or livestreams executions. See: Militants.

Hamas "denies"

Always presented without scepticism, often outweighing Israeli intelligence or satellite imagery.

Hamas Finance Chief

Described as a "patient" when found in hospitals; rarely identified by his actual role until after airstrikes.

Hamas-Run Health Ministry

Primary source for Gaza casualty figures; political incentive to inflate or misrepresent rarely acknowledged.

Hardliners

Israeli politicians who believe hostages should be rescued or that rockets should be stopped.

Hate Incident

Graffiti near a mosque. A Jewish man stabbed in London may qualify if intent is verified. Eventually.

Hell on Earth

Phrase reserved for Gaza when IDF operates; not used for Hamas tunnels, Syria, or Yemen.

Held in Israeli Detention

Cause for international outcry if it’s a medic, or an actor with a press vest; no comment when Hamas chains diabetics to tunnel walls for six months.

Hospital Attacked Before

Reminder of the October 2023 explosion, with Israeli evidence buried and Islamic Jihad’s failed rocket framed as “disputed”.

Hostage

Sometimes mentioned, preferably in paragraph 12 or lower; de-prioritised unless Western or dual-national; often outscored by paragraph count on Gaza bakery closures.

Human Shields

Frequently placed in quotation marks when referencing Hamas; evidence often downplayed or ignored.

Humanitarian Crisis

A recurring news event that arises only when Israel retaliates. Not to be used in coverage of Hamas-controlled conditions before the war.

IDF

A military organisation whose every action must be “examined,” “verified,” or “contradicted by emerging footage.” Only statements in the passive voice may be attributed to it. See also: Israel says…

IDF Declined to Comment / Referred to Ministry

Framed as evasive or suspicious; Hamas refusals to comment seen as non-notable.

Inadvertent Strike

An Israeli missile that hits the wrong building. Must be described with active verbs and full death counts. Compare: Unverified Report of Israeli Strike and Gazan Ministry Footage.

International Law

Strict code applied uniquely to Israel; others enjoy plausible deniability.

Iranian Dissident

Often discredited as CIA-linked or regime-change cheerleader; not extended the same sympathy as Palestinian activists. Their deaths spark no vigils, their names no hashtags. See also: The Man Who Said Goodbye.

Islamophobic Comment

Any statement that paints Islamist terrorism in too realistic a light.

Israeli Air Strike

Any explosion in Gaza, including those caused by Hamas rockets, misfires, or internal accidents.

Israeli Hostages

A term used selectively. Israeli hostages are simply “held,” while Palestinian detainees are often “languishing,” “detained without charge,” or “jailed under occupation.”

Israeli Offensive

A war resumed, a ceasefire broken. Never a response to murdered citizens.

Israeli Proposal

Almost always followed by framing it as “unreasonable” or “unlikely to be accepted.”

Israeli Propaganda

Footage of Hamas tunnels, hostage rescues, or verified atrocities.

Israel Says

Precedes any factual statement from Israeli sources to cast doubt. See Shaping of the Narrative.

It Will Haunt Us for Generations

Narrative climax; the piece ends not on the 1,200 murdered Israelis, but on moral indictment of their defenders. See also: You Cannot Undo the Suffering.

Jeremy Bowen

BBC’s Middle East bard. Known for mournful tones, selective outrage, and newfound sympathy for Syria’s post-jihadist leadership: proof that even al-Qaeda alumni deserve a second chance, so long as they’re not Israeli.

Jew

A person whose suffering must be mourned historically, but not geopolitically. See: Syria Diversity Segment, No Breach, Erasure.

Journalist in Gaza

A noble truth-teller, regardless of affiliation. If armed, this is never relevant. If embedded, this proves war crimes.

Killing Field

Term borrowed from Cambodian genocide, now casually applied to IDF warzones.

Liberal

A term that once meant open-minded and tolerant, now often used to describe anyone blind to ideological extremism if the extremism comes with good PR.

Lost Contact

Euphemism used by Hamas for hostages likely killed by its own munitions or in booby-trapped areas.

Malnutrition Crisis

Always blamed on Israel, regardless of stored Hamas rations, looted UN warehouses, or ransacked aid convoys.

Martyr

Not used unless quoting Hamas directly; otherwise: “local youth”.

Mass Casualties

Any number above zero; no distinction made between civilian and combatant or cause of death.

Mass Grave

A term reserved exclusively for sites uncovered after Israeli strikes. When discovered in areas previously controlled by Hamas or UN agencies, reclassified as “burial under difficult conditions.”

Meaningful Dialogue

A process by which Israelis are asked to understand, concede, and remain silent.

Medical Workers Killed

Always assumed innocent; potential militant ties or dual roles not examined.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

Quotable moral authority when condemning Israel; almost never questioned when operating near Hamas sites.

Middle Eastern (Anyone but a Jew)

Inclusive term for everyone from Marrakesh to Mosul—except the Levant’s oldest minority.

Militants

A neutral, non-pejorative figure who may fire rockets into civilian areas, tunnel under kindergartens, or launch surprise massacres, but must never be called a terrorist; sounds dynamic, rebellious, and vaguely admirable.

Misstatement

A BBC term for reporting something factually incorrect that advances a certain narrative. See: No breach.

Moderates

Anyone willing to reward Hamas with concessions.

Morag Axis / Philadelphia Corridor

Historic Israeli security terms often presented as obscure or illegitimate.

Memory Blackout

The selective amnesia that follows jihadist attacks in the West. Characterised by a rush to depoliticise, decontextualise, and deny ideological motive in favour of more comfortable narratives. See also: The Peace That Never Comes and The Lessons Never Learned.

Negev Bedouins

Brave when aiding Jewish neighbours; ignored by Western media unless recast as politically useful symbols of marginalisation. For the full story, see The Ones Who Stayed.

Neutrality

The sacred principle of treating a genocidal death cult and a liberal democracy as morally equivalent, provided the latter is Israeli.

No Breach

The BBC’s ultimate talisman against correction. A phrase used to dismiss valid complaints about historical erasure, factual inaccuracy, or context manipulation. May also be issued by the Executive Complaints Unit with the solemnity of a Roman augur reading chicken entrails.

No Casualties Reported, But...

Evacuation death still blamed on Israel despite prior warning.

No Safe Place

Used exclusively in the context of Israeli evacuation orders, not Hamas preventing evacuations or operating in shelters.

Nuclear Deal

Framed as progress even when it enriches the Iranian regime and empowers proxies like Hamas.

O–Z

Objectivity

The sacred BBC principle of ensuring every atrocity by Hamas is followed by a quote from a UN official condemning Israel. Also known as “both-sidesing,” but with the balance beam tilted just so. See also: Balance, Critics Say, Fact-Checking.

Occupation

Israel’s presence anywhere Palestinians claim.

Occupied

A magic word applied only to Israeli-controlled territory. Turkish-occupied Cyprus, Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara, or Russian-occupied Crimea do not activate the same semantic urgency.

October 7th

The one date mentioned in passing before returning to casualty stats from Gaza.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Quote

Humanised soundbite from FPLP-linked doctor never cross-checked for affiliations.

Palestinian Authority

A quiet administrative presence, mentioned only when it criticises Israel. Its repression, corruption, or lack of elections are filed under “background context,” if at all.

Palestinian Official

See Hamas Spokesman.

Palestinian Prisoner

A category that includes everyone from teenagers who threw stones to convicted bombers of school buses. The BBC generally refrains from clarification unless forced.

Paramedics Shot

Story ends at the accusation; rarely explores whether they were carrying stretchers or RPGs.

Photojournalist

A frontline witness unless found embedded with Hamas on 7 October. In such cases, treated as a freelancer unaware of context, or gently rebranded as a “media worker.” See also: Press Vest.

Pogrom

Word of choice for Israeli settler violence; never used for 7 October.

Press Vest

A wearable talisman that converts RPG launchers into “contextual misunderstandings.”

Proportionality

The moral obligation to respond to slaughter with symbolic gestures, strongly worded statements, or precision empathy.

Protester

A term of convenience. If blocking a highway in Tel Aviv, a secular progressive. If burning a swastika in London, a passionate youth. If Jewish and waving an Israeli flag, a potential far-right extremist.

Qatar

The Middle East’s Switzerland, if Switzerland funded mass murder and ran Al Jazeera.

Qatargate

The story of how Hamas’s sponsor bought airtime in Israel—briefly noticed, then politely forgotten. See: The Emir’s Pen.

Raised in the US

Disqualifying label for Jews with American accents. Palestinian returnees from Doha exempt.

Red Crescent

A humanitarian organisation of unquestioned neutrality, even if its vehicles are later found to be transporting militants. Claims from its spokespeople are reported without scrutiny. See also: Circulating Footage.

Refugee

Any Palestinian displaced after 1948, but not any Jew expelled from Arab lands in the same period. One remains a refugee for generations; the other, forgotten.

Reports from the Ground

Anything said by a UN agency or stringer affiliated with Hamas

Resistance

A valorous act, applicable only when violence is directed at Israeli civilians. Throwing a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Paris may also qualify, depending on the paragraph.

Resistance Fighters

Masked men with AKs shooting babies; civilians if killed by Israel.

Residents Said

Eyewitnesses quoted with reverence when criticising Israel, never identified by faction.

Resumed the War

Implies Israel is the one perpetuating conflict, not responding to broken ceasefire.

Return in Coffins

Terrorist death threat presented without critique, as legitimate “negotiating pressure”.

Samidoun

Described as “Palestinian prisoner support network,” not linked to the PFLP or armed action.

School

A structure that may double as a weapons depot, tunnel entrance, or command post—but must always be described as a place of learning, even when storing RPGs, martyr posters, or maps without Israel. See Teaching Hate, or The Unmarked for how ambiguity, ethics, and war collide in concrete and chalkdust.

School (Strike on)

A location where the BBC will report deaths primarily of women and children, mention that Israel claimed the site was a Hamas base, and then reassert that the site was a school. Repeat as needed.

Security Buffer Zone

Unilateral Israeli presence inside Gaza to prevent future massacres, framed as annexation.

Seized Territory

Land temporarily controlled to prevent rocket fire, never framed as previously militarised by Hamas.

Self-determination

Applies to Palestinians; for Jews, see Colonialism.

Shrug

The BBC’s final defence when caught misreporting: an internal review, no breach of guidelines, and a vague commitment to “continue monitoring.” Often accompanied by a statement that the editorial team “stands by its journalism,” even when that journalism forgot the Jews again.

So-Called Security Zones

Only “so-called” when Israeli; never used for Hezbollah’s buffer in Lebanon.

Student Activist

Any 35-year old foreign national advocating the political dismantling of Israel, regardless of immigration status or security concerns.

Syria Diversity Segment

A BBC feature highlighting Syria's rich tapestry of communities: Muslim, Christian, and the ever-present Jewish quarter, despite the near-total absence of Jews. Celebrated as a testament to coexistence, even when the coexistents have long since departed.

Tens of Per Cent of Gaza

Any portion of territory retaken from Hamas.

Terrorist

Word so dangerous it must be quarantined in scare quotes unless used for lone Israeli gunmen. See: Militant.

The Thing That Devours

Not a monster, but a mindset that feeds on memory, youth, and the rituals of vengeance.

True facts spoken by Israelis

A rare and unstable isotope in BBC reporting. Requires triple verification, two satellite images, and a counter-quote from a Gazan resident with a cousin in Hamas. May still be labelled Unverified Claims.

Tunnel Network

Sometimes mentioned; downplayed when explaining why hospitals are targeted.

Unprecedented Attack

The polite euphemism for the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

UN

An impartial global body whose pronouncements are universally respected, especially when condemning Israel. Its ties to Hamas, mismanagement of aid, or failure to investigate sexual violence against Israeli hostages are categorised as unverified concerns.

UN Figures

See Hamas-run Health Ministry.

UN Human Rights Office Warns

Always quoted when criticising Israel, never asked about silence on Hamas.

Unexpected Explosion

Euphemism for a Hamas rocket misfire. Frequently updated with “unverified Israeli claim” until memory fades.

Uninvolved

Masked men strangling babies.

UNRWA

The world's only eternal refugee agency. Praised for its "humanitarian work," never examined for its school curricula, tunnel-adjacent classrooms, or employees moonlighting with RPGs.

Unverified Claims

Applied to anything Israel says with a map; not to Hamas videos with burning babies cropped out.

Useful Idiot

A passionate advocate for causes they don’t fully understand, provided their confusion helps reframe terrorism as liberation and totalitarianism as resistance. Found frequently in faculty lounges, op-eds, and arts segments. See also: Critics Say, Student Activist, Meaningful Dialogue.

Verified by Open Source Investigators

Phrase that confers absolute authority on a screenshot cross-posted by three Reddit mods and one grad student in Denmark.

Video Evidence

Footage released by Palestinian sources that appears to contradict Israeli accounts. Treated as definitive, even if filmed by a participant in the conflict. See also: Circulating Footage.

Video Under Duress

Acknowledged when hostages appear, but the content is still often used to criticise Israel. See also: Bibi’s fault.

Victim

Inverts based on headline position: Gazan if lead, Israeli if unavoidable.

War Crime

An accusation made confidently against Israel. When Hamas is said to have executed hostages or used human shields, referred to as “alleged abuses,” “claims Israel says,” or “unconfirmed reports.” See also: Disproportionate Response.

Whataboutism

The rhetorical sin of mentioning another conflict or context, unless it's used to downplay Jewish suffering.

Wounded

A media term to elicit sympathy. Often includes those injured in combat, but rarely disaggregated between civilians and fighters. Civilian Israeli wounded are occasionally listed but often subsumed in “retaliatory airstrikes.”

Writer and Photographer

Career path of every Gazan casualty with a laptop or phone.

You Cannot Undo the Suffering

Poetic flourish licensed only for the Gaza side of the story. See also: It Will Haunt Us for Generations

Zionist

Once a descriptor of Jewish self-determination, now a term used ambiguously to imply nationalism, racism, or colonialism. Often appears in academic segments or vox pops. When preceded by “hardline,” denotes presumed moral deviance.

