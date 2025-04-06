The first thing a child learns in a society at war is who deserves to be mourned.

The second is who does not.

No treaty, no speech, no foreign aid package can erase what is learned in that hour. It is the hour that shapes all others.

In Israeli classrooms, the civics textbooks speak of Palestinian identity. The history books do not flinch from moments of violence carried out in Israel’s name. There are maps where the Green Line is still visible, like a scar that refuses to fade. There are stories that end in dialogue, not blood. One might debate what is emphasised, but not what is attempted. These books, quietly and incompletely, make space for the Other.

This is not sainthood. It is statecraft. The fragile architecture of a pluralist democracy, half-built and often threatened, attempting to teach its own contradictions. These efforts are not flawless. But they are real.

In the West Bank and Gaza, the official curriculum has taken another path. Since its complete overhaul in 2016, the Palestinian Authority’s educational programme has been systematically purged of peace. Gone are the Oslo Accords. Gone are references to coexistence. Gone is the word “Israel” from the maps. In its place, there is the language of martyrdom. In its place, there are arithmetic problems solved through the counting of bullets.

A child in Ramallah or Khan Younis does not encounter the idea of peace and reject it. They are not given the chance. It is not there.

The materials glorify those who kill Jews. They present jihad not as history but as destiny. They do not merely omit the possibility of reconciliation. They render it unthinkable.

And then there is UNRWA.

The agency tasked with educating Palestinian refugees has become the most efficient incubator of grievance in modern history. Its schools follow the PA curriculum. Its staff have praised massacre. Some have joined it. Textbooks produced under its authority portray Israelis as demons, Jews as usurers and liars, and the only path forward as one paved with blood. There is no audit. There is no correction. There is no shame.

One hundred Hamas operatives were educated in UNRWA schools. This is not an accident. It is a result.

There are countries in the region that have rewritten their textbooks to remove hatred. Morocco now teaches Jewish history as part of its own. Saudi Arabia, astonishingly, no longer refers to the “Zionist enemy” in its schoolbooks. The Emirates include lessons on the Holocaust. These are not utopias. But they have read the moment, and understood something the world has refused to admit.

What a child learns at six will echo in the tunnels and the tearooms for decades. It will shape the lines in the sand, and the silence after the sirens. If we say we believe in peace, then we must begin here. Not with declarations. Not with slogans. With sentences in a classroom, quiet as breath.

The British government has ceased direct funding of Palestinian educational salaries. But it still funds UNRWA. In December 2024, it pledged seven million pounds, knowing full well what that money would support. Knowing that peace, if it is ever to come, cannot be born in schools that teach children to kill.

There is no symmetry in this conflict. There are dead on both sides, but there is not the same desire to die. One side names its sins. The other names its enemies. One keeps room in its curriculum for complexity. The other eliminates the very idea.

Recognition is not a reward. It is a responsibility. A state that wishes to be treated as equal must first teach its children that the Other exists.

Until then, we are not talking about two peoples trapped in an endless war. We are talking about one people trying to build a future, and another teaching its children to burn it.

Author’s Note

This piece was written after reading reports by IMPACT-se, an organisation that examines how school curricula across the Middle East and North Africa shape children’s understanding of identity, conflict, and coexistence. Their researchers analyse textbooks through the lens of cultural tolerance, using international standards as a guide. What they uncover is not just educational policy, but the early architecture of peace—or its deliberate absence.

