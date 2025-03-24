Shlomo Mansour deserved better

שלמה מנסור הגיע לו יותר

Shlomo Mansour higía lo yotér

Shlomo Mansour merecía más

He survived the Farhud in Baghdad.

הוא שרד את הפרהוד בבגדאד

Hu sarád et ha-Farhúd be-Bagdád

Sobrevivió el Farhud en Bagdad

They called him Asaad,

קראו לו אסעד

Kar'ú lo Asá'ad

Lo llamaban Asaad

“The happiest of all”

השמח מכולם

Ha-sameáḥ mikulám

El más feliz de todos

He fled to Israel in the 1950s,

הוא ברח לישראל בשנות החמישים

Hu baráḥ le-Yisraél bishnot ha-ḥamishím

Huyó a Israel en los años cincuenta

To live not to hide.

כדי לחיות לא כדי להתחבא

K'déi likhyót lo k'déi lehitḥabé

Para vivir no para esconderse

He became Shlomo.

הוא הפך לשלמה

Hu hafákh le-Shlomó

Se convirtió en Shlomo

He built.

הוא בנה

Hu baná

Construyó

A carpenter.

נגר

Nagár

Un carpintero

A grandfather.

סבא

Sába

Un abuelo

A man of light.

אדם של אור

Adám shel ór

Un hombre de luz

His grandchildren climbed on him like trees.

הנכדים טיפסו עליו כמו עצים

Ha-n'khadím tipésu aláv k'mó etzím

Sus nietos trepaban sobre él como si fuese un árbol

He kissed their cheeks.

הוא נישק להם את הלחיים

Hu nishék lahem et ha-leḥayím

Les besaba las mejillas

He hugged, he laughed, he gave blessings.

הוא חיבק הוא צחק הוא בירך

Hu ḥibék hu tsáḥak hu birékh

Abrazaba, reía, bendecía

And then,

ואז

Ve-az

Y entonces

October 7th.

שבעה באוקטובר

Shiv'á be-Október

7 de octubre

They came.

הם באו

Hem bá'u

Vinieron

They took him.

הם לקחו אותו

Hem lakḥú otó

Se lo llevaron

An old man.

אדם זקן

Adám zakén

Un pobre anciano

Unarmed, not a threat.

שום נשק שום איום

Shum nések shum iyúm

Desarmado

They killed him.

הם הרגו אותו

Hem hargú otó

Lo mataron

And then they kept his body.

ואז שמרו את גופתו

Ve-az shamrú et gufató

Y luego se quedaron con su cuerpo

A year and a half.

שנה וחצי

Shaná va-ḥétsi

Año y medio

He wasn’t a fighter.

הוא לא היה לוחם

Hu lo hayá loḥém

No era un combatiente

He wasn’t a flag.

הוא לא היה דגל

Hu lo hayá degél

No era un estandarte

He was a grandfather with soft hands.

הוא היה סבא עם ידיים רכות

Hu hayá sába im yadáyim rakót

Era un abuelo de manos suaves

And a smile like sunshine.

וחיוך כמו שמש

Ve-ḥiyúkh k'mó shémesh

Y una sonrisa como un sol

Now he is buried at home.

עכשיו הוא קבור בבית

Akhsháv hu kavúr ba-báyit

Ahora ya descansa en casa

At last.

סוף סוף

Sof sof

Por fin

But it was never supposed to end like this.

אבל ככה זה לא היה אמור להיגמר

Aval kákha ze lo hayá amúr le-higámer

Pero nunca debió acabar así

Shlomo Mansour

שלמה מנסור

A carpenter.

נגר

Nagár

Un carpintero

A survivor.

שורד

Soréd

Un sobreviviente

A man of peace.

איש של שלום

Ish shel shalóm

Un hombre de paz

They took him.

הם לקחו אותו

Hem lakḥú otó

Se lo llevaron

But they didn’t break him.

אבל לא שברו אותו

Aval lo shavrú otó

Pero no lo quebraron

And we will not forget him.

ואנחנו לא נשכח אותו

Ve-anáḥnu lo nishkákh otó

Y no lo vamos a olvidar

Author’s Note

I am not a Hebrew speaker, and I apologise if any part of the translation feels off. I’ve done my best to honour the man, and the memory. This is also my first time working with right-to-left script in Substack, so fingers crossed everything displayed as intended.

On a different note: I’ve stopped asking for paid subscriptions. If you find value in these writings, I’d much rather you support a cause that matters. Please consider donating to Harif, a charity preserving the history and culture of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa.

Harif – Registered Charity Nº 1186454

