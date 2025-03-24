Shlomo Mansour deserved better
שלמה מנסור הגיע לו יותר
Shlomo Mansour higía lo yotér
Shlomo Mansour merecía más
He survived the Farhud in Baghdad.
הוא שרד את הפרהוד בבגדאד
Hu sarád et ha-Farhúd be-Bagdád
Sobrevivió el Farhud en Bagdad
They called him Asaad,
קראו לו אסעד
Kar'ú lo Asá'ad
Lo llamaban Asaad
“The happiest of all”
השמח מכולם
Ha-sameáḥ mikulám
El más feliz de todos
He fled to Israel in the 1950s,
הוא ברח לישראל בשנות החמישים
Hu baráḥ le-Yisraél bishnot ha-ḥamishím
Huyó a Israel en los años cincuenta
To live not to hide.
כדי לחיות לא כדי להתחבא
K'déi likhyót lo k'déi lehitḥabé
Para vivir no para esconderse
He became Shlomo.
הוא הפך לשלמה
Hu hafákh le-Shlomó
Se convirtió en Shlomo
He built.
הוא בנה
Hu baná
Construyó
A carpenter.
נגר
Nagár
Un carpintero
A grandfather.
סבא
Sába
Un abuelo
A man of light.
אדם של אור
Adám shel ór
Un hombre de luz
His grandchildren climbed on him like trees.
הנכדים טיפסו עליו כמו עצים
Ha-n'khadím tipésu aláv k'mó etzím
Sus nietos trepaban sobre él como si fuese un árbol
He kissed their cheeks.
הוא נישק להם את הלחיים
Hu nishék lahem et ha-leḥayím
Les besaba las mejillas
He hugged, he laughed, he gave blessings.
הוא חיבק הוא צחק הוא בירך
Hu ḥibék hu tsáḥak hu birékh
Abrazaba, reía, bendecía
And then,
ואז
Ve-az
Y entonces
October 7th.
שבעה באוקטובר
Shiv'á be-Október
7 de octubre
They came.
הם באו
Hem bá'u
Vinieron
They took him.
הם לקחו אותו
Hem lakḥú otó
Se lo llevaron
An old man.
אדם זקן
Adám zakén
Un pobre anciano
Unarmed, not a threat.
שום נשק שום איום
Shum nések shum iyúm
Desarmado
They killed him.
הם הרגו אותו
Hem hargú otó
Lo mataron
And then they kept his body.
ואז שמרו את גופתו
Ve-az shamrú et gufató
Y luego se quedaron con su cuerpo
A year and a half.
שנה וחצי
Shaná va-ḥétsi
Año y medio
He wasn’t a fighter.
הוא לא היה לוחם
Hu lo hayá loḥém
No era un combatiente
He wasn’t a flag.
הוא לא היה דגל
Hu lo hayá degél
No era un estandarte
He was a grandfather with soft hands.
הוא היה סבא עם ידיים רכות
Hu hayá sába im yadáyim rakót
Era un abuelo de manos suaves
And a smile like sunshine.
וחיוך כמו שמש
Ve-ḥiyúkh k'mó shémesh
Y una sonrisa como un sol
Now he is buried at home.
עכשיו הוא קבור בבית
Akhsháv hu kavúr ba-báyit
Ahora ya descansa en casa
At last.
סוף סוף
Sof sof
Por fin
But it was never supposed to end like this.
אבל ככה זה לא היה אמור להיגמר
Aval kákha ze lo hayá amúr le-higámer
Pero nunca debió acabar así
Shlomo Mansour
שלמה מנסור
A carpenter.
נגר
Nagár
Un carpintero
A survivor.
שורד
Soréd
Un sobreviviente
A man of peace.
איש של שלום
Ish shel shalóm
Un hombre de paz
They took him.
הם לקחו אותו
Hem lakḥú otó
Se lo llevaron
But they didn’t break him.
אבל לא שברו אותו
Aval lo shavrú otó
Pero no lo quebraron
And we will not forget him.
ואנחנו לא נשכח אותו
Ve-anáḥnu lo nishkákh otó
Y no lo vamos a olvidar
Author’s Note
I am not a Hebrew speaker, and I apologise if any part of the translation feels off. I’ve done my best to honour the man, and the memory. This is also my first time working with right-to-left script in Substack, so fingers crossed everything displayed as intended.
On a different note: I’ve stopped asking for paid subscriptions. If you find value in these writings, I’d much rather you support a cause that matters. Please consider donating to Harif, a charity preserving the history and culture of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa.
Harif – Registered Charity Nº 1186454
Donate Here
Thank you for reading,
FJB.
That's beautiful Francisco. I really love the juxtaposition of the languages too, and the transliteration of the Hebrew which is helpful for me. Keep doing this.