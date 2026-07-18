The Lantern and The Void

The Lantern and The Void

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Clever Pseudonym
Jul 19Edited

Reem Alsalem is a member of the Free Palestine! cult and cult members are notoriously impervious to debate and hostile to any facts that contradict their dogma. You wouldn't walk into Jonestown and expect to debate their beliefs, and the same applies here. They are simply credentialed cult members disguised as disinterested bureaucrats using the reputations of the UN and other NGOs as a costume.

Anti-Zionism is an industry, a grift, a career and crusade, a political religion and (sadly) now the reigning ideology of the Western Left and its global aliies. And theirs is a very simplistic worldview with only one permitted story and answer: Palestinian pain and innocence, Israel evil and guilt. Palestinians the new Jews, Jews the new Nazis. And no matter what else they say, there has always always been a single goal: the destruction of the hated Zionist entity, no matter how many deaths or decades this takes. (It helps that it's always the blood of distant strangers.)

The entire conflict has become almost entirely symbolic, post-reality and impervious to evidence. "Gaza", "Israel" etc have a symbolic meaning which can never change or be challenged and must be protected at all costs: this is why they rushed out in unison to blame 10/7 on Israel or at least to wrap it in "context" long enough till they could change the subject and wait for their allies in academia and media to provide justification. Jews deserve no sympathy, not even when on the receiving end of a massacre, they represent a metaphysical evil that must be eradicated. This works to hold the cult together and give it meaning and purpose.

I noticed that while Alsalem refuses to treat a Jewish woman as a fellow human and extend her a droplet of sympathy, she has coined a new term for what's supposedly happening to Palestinian women: "femi-genocide". This shows she knows how to play the game and will never starve: "femi-genocide" will be in books, docs, speeches, will be cited by academics and by gullible journalists and regardless of its truth, it will be broadcast around the globe and become part of the sacred dogma of her cult.

There was never any chance that Alsalem would be sympathetic to Gritzewsky, doing so woud feel like painful blasphemy and fill her with the terror of going against her people and having to face their wrath: one kind word and she might have been excommunicated, or worse.

The Free Palestine! cult would rather see Gritzewsky dead than see her as a suffering human, and Alsalem made this very clear.

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