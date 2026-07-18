Ilana Gritzewsky had been held hostage in Gaza for 55 days. Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council last month, she addressed Reem Alsalem, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

Gritzewsky described what happened when terrorists attacked Kibbutz Nir Oz.

«They touched me and sexually abused me. I was beaten and mutilated before blacking out. I woke up half naked with seven terrorists standing over me, not knowing what happened to me in those lost moments.»

She then spoke about the women abused in captivity and turned directly to Alsalem.

«I am the living proof of sexual violence by Hamas.»

And then:

«Please look at me.»

The appeal was literal, but it also captured the argument that has followed Reem Alsalem since October 7.

What does it mean to look at evidence and still say that you have not seen enough?

I do not know what Alsalem was thinking in those seconds. A video cannot tell us that.

Her own words can tell us something else.

In December 2025, she published a seven-page statement explaining her position on allegations of sexual and gender-based violence committed on and since October 7. It was, in part, a defence of something she had written on X a month earlier:

«No Palestinian applauded rape in Gaza. No independent investigation found that rape took place on the 7th of October 2023.»

Her statement is careful, heavily qualified and full of references to investigations, evidentiary standards and institutional mandates. Read quickly, it can sound like a reasonable defence of caution in the middle of an extraordinarily contested war.

Read more closely, however, and something peculiar happens.

Alsalem does not really defend the statement she made.

She replaces it with another one.

«No independent investigation found that rape took place» becomes, over seven pages, something much narrower: one particular independent commission did not reach a definitive conclusion that rape had occurred.

Those two claims are not the same.

The distinction matters because Alsalem herself acknowledges what another United Nations mission found.

In early 2024, Pramila Patten, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, visited Israel with a technical team. Her mission found «reasonable grounds to believe» that conflict-related sexual violence occurred during the October 7 attacks, including rape and gang rape in at least three locations.

Alsalem quotes that finding in her own statement.

She does not dispute it.

Instead, she explains why, in her view, it does not count.

Patten’s office, she writes, is «a United Nations one and not an independent investigative mechanism». She also stresses that the mission did not find evidence meeting the higher standards of «clear and convincing» information or «beyond a reasonable doubt».

There is an obvious problem with this argument.

Alsalem did not originally write that no Human Rights Council-mandated independent investigative mechanism had reached a definitive conclusion, applying the highest available evidentiary standard, that rape had occurred on October 7.

She wrote that no independent investigation had found that rape took place.

An ordinary reader encountering that sentence would reasonably understand it to mean that no credible independent examination had found evidence sufficient to conclude that rape occurred.

Yet a UN mission had examined the available evidence and found reasonable grounds to believe that rape and gang rape did occur.

Patten does not count as an «independent investigation» because Alsalem places her outside the institutional category she has chosen. And «found» no longer means reaching an affirmative conclusion on the available evidence, but something closer to establishing the matter at a considerably higher threshold.

The original sentence survives, but only after both of its important words have been given new meanings.

There is another problem, and it appears within Alsalem’s own seven pages.

Early in the statement, she explains how her own mandate handles allegations. Special Procedures mandate-holders receive information from victims, survivors, witnesses and human rights organisations. They corroborate and triangulate that information where possible.

Then she describes the threshold for action:

«When there are reasonable grounds to believe that the allegations received are credible, they are transmitted to the concerned State or non-State actor to seek clarification.»

Reasonable grounds to believe.

That is enough for her mandate to act.

A few pages later, the same phrase appears again, this time in the finding Alsalem is trying to qualify. Patten's mission found «reasonable grounds to believe» that rape and gang rape occurred during the October 7 attacks.

Different mechanisms have different mandates and different purposes. The threshold required for Alsalem's mandate to engage with an allegation is not the same as the threshold required to establish criminal responsibility.

But nobody had claimed that Patten’s mission convicted anyone.

The question was whether an independent examination had found sufficient grounds to believe that rape occurred.

It had.

The standard Alsalem describes as sufficient for her own mandate to engage with an allegation becomes, when the allegation concerns Israeli women, a reason to insist that the evidence still falls short.

The same pattern appears elsewhere in the statement.

Alsalem discusses an early report by Physicians for Human Rights Israel on sexual violence during October 7. She notes, correctly, that the organisation later acknowledged shortcomings and regretted including testimonies that had been disputed or could not be verified.

That matters. Some early stories were wrong, exaggerated or impossible to substantiate, and they should not be preserved simply because they support one side.

But the correction did not conclude that the broader evidence of sexual violence had collapsed. Physicians for Human Rights Israel also pointed to Patten’s later finding of reasonable grounds to believe that rape and gang rape occurred.

Alsalem keeps the retraction and leaves the later finding behind.

Something similar happens with the UN Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission could not independently verify specific allegations of rape and said that it was unable to reach a definitive conclusion on rape. It also found some particular allegations to be false, inaccurate or contradictory.

The same Commission, however, documented sexual violence in several locations and identified a pattern of sexual violence during the October 7 attacks.

Alsalem says she accepts those findings too.

This leaves Alsalem in a curious position.

She accepts that sexual violence occurred.

She accepts that an independent Commission documented a pattern of it.

She acknowledges that another UN mission found reasonable grounds to believe that rape and gang rape occurred.

She does not claim to have disproved those findings.

Yet she still maintains that saying rape occurred on October 7 belongs to what she describes as the continuing spread of «misinformation».

When Alsalem turns to allegations concerning Palestinian women, the language changes. She writes that she received «credible information» that she was able to corroborate. She refers to «credible accounts of rape» involving at least two Palestinian female detainees and goes on to speak more broadly of crimes, atrocities, reproductive violence, femicide and genocide.

This does not mean the allegations concerning Palestinian women should be dismissed. Nor does it mean that the evidence available in each case was identical. Alsalem says that she received information from Palestinian victims and their representatives that she considered sufficiently credible to pursue through the procedures of her mandate.

That may explain why she was able to engage with those allegations in a different way. It does not explain the difference in the language she ultimately uses.

Israel did not cooperate with Alsalem or with the Commission of Inquiry, and those bodies have repeatedly cited that lack of access as a limitation on their work. But Israel’s refusal cannot simply be treated as evidence against it. A state that regards an investigative mechanism as biased is under no obligation to pretend otherwise, and distrust of the mechanism is not the same thing as obstruction of the truth.

The consequence is narrower: those bodies had less direct access to Israeli victims, witnesses and evidence. That should make their conclusions more cautious. It should not become a device by which the absence of access is blamed on Israel and then used to discount the evidence that does exist.

For Israeli women, the vocabulary contracts around uncertainty: allegations, reports, absence of forensic evidence, inability to verify, no definitive conclusion.

For Palestinian women, it expands towards conclusions.

The question is why scepticism appears to have a preferred direction.

There is one other sentence in Alsalem’s original post worth noticing:

«No Palestinian applauded rape in Gaza.»

Her seven-page statement never establishes that claim. It points instead to the fact that some specific allegations concerning October 7 were false, inaccurate or contradictory.

Those are not the same thing.

Perhaps Alsalem meant that she had seen no independently verified evidence of Palestinians applauding rape. That would have been a narrower claim.

Instead, she made an absolute one.

The contrast with her treatment of Israeli women is hard to avoid. When speaking about rape on October 7, the absence of definitive verification prevents a conclusion. When speaking about whether any Palestinian celebrated rape, the same kind of uncertainty does not appear to trouble her in the same way.

That is why the December statement matters now.

When Ilana Gritzewsky stood before Reem Alsalem and asked her to look at her, the moment was immediately interpreted as evidence of indifference, hostility or prejudice.

Perhaps it was.

A few seconds of video cannot tell us what someone was thinking.

The seven-page statement is more useful.

There, Alsalem had time to choose her evidence, explain her methodology and set out her position in her own words.

She accepts evidence of sexual violence. She accepts an independent finding of a pattern of sexual violence. She acknowledges a UN finding of reasonable grounds to believe that rape and gang rape occurred.

And still, for her, that is not enough to say that an independent investigation «found» rape.

Perhaps that is what makes Gritzewsky’s words so difficult to forget.

«Please look at me.»

Alsalem has looked at the evidence. She has quoted the findings. She has acknowledged that there are reasonable grounds to believe rape and gang rape occurred.

And still she says that no independent investigation «found» rape.

Sometimes looking is not the same as seeing.

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