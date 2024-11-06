Welcome, readers. Today, we’ll dive into a challenging but essential topic: antisemitism on the political left. For many, the concept might seem contradictory—after all, leftist movements are traditionally associated with values of inclusion, equality, and justice. But as Steve Cohen argues in his book, That’s Funny, You Don’t Look Antisemitic: An Anti-Racist Analysis of Left Antisemitism, prejudice can find its way into any ideological camp, even one devoted to fighting discrimination. Written in the 1980s, Cohen’s work is a powerful and still-relevant critique of antisemitic attitudes within leftist spaces, particularly in their treatment of Jewish identity, Zionism, and the State of Israel.

Let’s explore the key themes of Cohen’s book and examine why his arguments continue to resonate today in both progressive and broader political circles.

Historical Roots of Left-Wing Antisemitism: A Blind Spot

Cohen opens by examining the history of antisemitism among left-wing movements, tracing its origins back to 19th-century socialist and Marxist groups. One of his central arguments is that even ideologies rooted in anti-capitalism can slip into dangerous territory if they reduce Jewish identity solely to economic terms. Historically, some leftists portrayed Jews as members of a capitalist or "bourgeois" class, failing to recognize them as an ethnic or religious minority who have faced longstanding persecution and discrimination.

This failure to fully recognize Jewish identity as multifaceted—economic, ethnic, religious—creates a blind spot in leftist analysis. As a result, Jews have sometimes been cast not as a marginalized group, but as symbolic representatives of the economic structures that the left seeks to dismantle. This kind of reductive thinking obscures the real experiences of Jewish communities and leads to stereotypical portrayals that fuel antisemitic views, even if unintentionally.

By approaching Jews only through the lens of class or economics, Cohen argues, the left effectively dehumanizes Jewish people, missing the unique challenges and oppression they face, while also unintentionally echoing antisemitic tropes about Jewish wealth, power, or influence.

The Left’s Complicated Relationship with Zionism and Israel

A major focus of Cohen’s critique is how the left addresses Zionism and the State of Israel, especially in relation to the so-called Palestinian liberation movement. Cohen makes it clear: he believes it is entirely legitimate to critique the policies of the Israeli government, just as we might critique the policies of any other state. However, he argues that the left’s approach to Israel and Zionism sometimes slips into language that mirrors antisemitic tropes.

Here, Cohen encourages a greater understanding of what Zionism actually represents. At its core, Zionism is the national liberation movement of the Jewish people, advocating for the Jewish right to self-determination in their historical and cultural homeland. For many Jewish communities, Zionism represents a response to centuries of persecution and displacement, culminating in the establishment of a safe haven after the Holocaust. This desire for a secure homeland was born from a deeply rooted historical, cultural, and religious connection to the land of Israel, a connection that spans thousands of years.

For Cohen, the left’s failure to recognize Zionism in this context—often treating it solely as a form of colonialism or imperialism—can inadvertently lead to antisemitic interpretations. Criticizing Israel’s policies is, of course, valid, as Cohen notes. However, when leftists single out Israel disproportionately or portray Zionism as uniquely sinister, it risks ignoring the Jewish community's historical and lived realities. Furthermore, this approach can create an environment where Jewish people around the world are unfairly held accountable for the policies of a single government they may not support or even be connected to.

Cohen encourages leftists to think carefully about how they criticize Israel and to examine whether their critiques rely on stereotypes or generalizations that could be harmful to Jewish people more broadly. The question he poses is not about silencing legitimate criticism but about ensuring that such critiques don’t unwittingly drift into antisemitism.

Left-Wing Antisemitism as "The Other Racism"

In Cohen’s view, antisemitism on the left has often been overlooked because of a belief that the left, by definition, is inherently anti-racist. This assumption can prevent self-reflection, leading to a situation where Jewish people feel dismissed or sidelined within movements that otherwise champion inclusion. Cohen calls antisemitism on the left "the other racism"—a form of prejudice that progressive movements often fail to address.

One example of this oversight is the tendency of some leftist frameworks to categorize Jews as solely "privileged" or "powerful," which discounts the historical and ongoing experiences of discrimination that many Jews face. According to Cohen, this dismissal contributes to an environment where leftists may feel justified in ignoring or downplaying antisemitism, effectively alienating Jewish people from progressive spaces. In doing so, the left fails to recognize antisemitism as a unique and real form of oppression.

Cohen challenges the left to see antisemitism as integral to their anti-racist efforts, arguing that the fight against discrimination must encompass all forms, including those that affect Jewish communities. Ignoring one form of racism undermines the fight against all forms of racism.

The Importance of Nuance in Anti-Racist Leftist Ideals

That’s Funny, You Don’t Look Antisemitic is not simply a critique—it’s a call for leftist movements to adopt a more nuanced understanding of Jewish identity and antisemitism. Cohen advocates for an anti-racist left that doesn’t shy away from self-reflection, that critically examines its own biases, and that avoids simplistic portrayals of any group, including Jews.

He calls for leftists to abandon reductionist views of Jewish people and to recognize that Jews, like any other group, have complex and diverse identities and perspectives. Not every Jewish person identifies with Zionism, nor do all Jews support the policies of the Israeli state. Conversely, Zionism itself has diverse interpretations within Jewish communities, from religious to cultural to political expressions.

For Cohen, genuine anti-racism means opposing prejudice in all its forms, without exceptions. He urges leftist groups to recognize that confronting antisemitism is just as important as fighting other forms of discrimination and to create spaces where Jewish people can feel fully included in the fight for justice.

A Lasting Legacy: Why That’s Funny, You Don’t Look Antisemitic Matters Today

Decades after its publication, That’s Funny, You Don’t Look Antisemitic remains a vital text for activists, thinkers, and political groups navigating the complex landscape of antisemitism, anti-Zionism, and progressive politics. In recent years, debates around Israel and antisemitism have intensified in leftist spaces globally, making Cohen’s insights as timely as ever. Yet, recent events underscore how much work remains to be done, particularly in the wake of the October 7th attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, which led to a wave of discourse—and often harsh condemnation—of Israel within leftist circles.

For many left-leaning Jews and non-Jews, the response from sections of the left has been deeply troubling. The October 7th attacks were the deadliest against Jews since the Holocaust, resulting in the murder of over a thousand civilians, kidnappings, and brutal violence. However, instead of unequivocal condemnation of these acts, some parts of the left framed the attacks as justified resistance, overlooking the horrific toll on innocent civilians. Calls for Israel’s dismantling or for "decolonization" of Jewish presence in their historic homeland surfaced with renewed vigor, often paired with a dismissive or hostile tone toward Jewish suffering. This tone has led many Jewish individuals who previously identified with leftist values to feel sidelined or even unsafe in spaces they once considered home.

Cohen’s warnings about the left’s failure to meaningfully understand Jewish identity, the complexity of Zionism, and the nuanced realities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ring loudly in this context. By framing the issue in binaries—oppressed vs. oppressor, colonizer vs. colonized—many leftists have reduced the Jewish experience to simplistic categories that neglect historical realities, trauma, and the right to self-determination. This response risks turning away not only Jewish individuals but also other progressive thinkers who believe that genuine anti-racism must condemn all forms of violence and uphold human dignity universally.

In the age of TikTok and social media soundbites, the challenges have only grown. Attention spans are shorter, and complex historical contexts are often distilled into oversimplified, sensationalized narratives that gain traction but often distort reality. Deceptive or one-sided posts that strip away nuance can easily go viral, contributing to an echo chamber that overlooks Jewish experiences and the complexity of Zionism. Many in the younger generation encounter the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through these brief, emotionally charged clips, which sometimes push anti-Zionist or even antisemitic tropes under the guise of justice, all while erasing or vilifying the Jewish struggle for security and self-determination.

The fallout has driven a wedge between the left and those who once aligned with its anti-racist and anti-oppression ideals, leaving them disillusioned with what they now see as selective empathy. To these disillusioned members, it seems that the left has failed to extend the same solidarity and compassion toward Jewish people as it does for other marginalized groups, leading to a growing divide within progressive movements. Many Jews and their allies now feel compelled to rethink their political affiliations, searching for spaces where they are neither erased nor dismissed.

As leftist movements continue to grow and evolve, Cohen’s book serves as a critical reminder: true anti-racism requires constant self-examination and openness to addressing uncomfortable truths, especially around Jewish identity and the treatment of Israel. By embracing Cohen’s challenge, the left can work toward a movement that honors its commitment to fighting oppression in all its forms, not only creating a genuinely inclusive space but also building a community where Jewish people and other marginalized groups feel valued, safe, and respected.

This book is available to purchase or to download as a free PDF from the following website: Workers' Liberty. Reason in Revolt.