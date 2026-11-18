Read Daniel Clarke-Serret’s PURE JEWISH ANGER today! The print edition (hardback and paperback) is available right now at these Amazon links (US or UK) and here directly from the publisher. It is being released through The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House as an imprint of Uri Zehavi’s Mitzpe Press.
INDICTMENT 2: Palestinians are human beings. Therefore...
Palestinians are human beings; Subjects not objects, capable of transcendence, of acting in accordance with morality. They are not nameless objects, unerodable granite, facts of physics. They are like you and me; able to act rationally, ethically: To love their children by shielding them from harm. To educate their children to respect the other. To love their neighbour much better than they currently love themselves. They are not victims of history. They act in the present. They decide in the present; and they always decide badly. We fund them - the UN funds them - to decide badly. There are human rights, but also human imperatives. To act as you would wish the universal person to act, to act as if all humans were made in the divine image, to detest terrorism, to elect those who detest terrorism. Palestinians are human beings; Subjects not objects, capable of transcendence, of acting in accordance with morality. Israelis have a duty to limit civilian casualties; they are doing so. What was the pager attack but the most precise military strike of all time? Palestinians have an duty to limit civilian casualties; and they are doing worse than failing. They are putting as many of their own civilians as possible in harms way. Whereas Churchill sheltered his people in tunnels, Palestinian tunnels are only for the Nazis. This is wrong; utterly evil; and as human beings with agency, the Palestinians alone are responsible. Let us speak plainly. The identity of Israel's Prime Minister doesn't matter; at least in terms of the external*. They could be pro-peace or anti-peace. Doves or hawks. The Messiah of the bringer of war. Netanyahu may as well be Ehud Barak. The Palestinians would be acting precisely the same. We expect them - like robots - to act precisely the same. Sometimes Israel wins a war decisively. Sometimes it sues for peace. But what difference does it make? Who cares what the latest Israeli peace plan is? And as for US initiatives, there can be no better byword for delusion. What matters is the Palestinian plan for peace. The Palestinian initiative. The Palestinian counter offer. We are still waiting for the first Palestinian peace party and the first Palestinian peace conference. We don't ask for one because we don't think of Palestinians as real people, but rather because... Palestinians are human beings; Subjects not objects, capable of transcendence, of acting in accordance with morality. If they choose to reject peace, it's their choice. If they choose to kills civilians, it's their choice. And by treating them as immovable facts of the universe, the neverending repository of fanaticism, we are racist. Completely racist. Israelis and Palestinians are equal. They have the same duties and responsibilities. They bear the same guilt for their actions right and wrong. To say otherwise, is the true "white" supremacy. If they choose hate, they must be punished. But they have the ability to choose life. The United Nations is hate personified. Institutional racism. UNRWA "educators" teach Palestinians to be objects, rocks, unerodable granite; and fact of physics. Victims without agency. Walking rights. Children; with response-disabilities. We fund UNRWA. We fund Palestinians to be self-loathing; to regard themselves as involuntary actors. We are guilty. Racist, imperialist and colonialist in mentality. Not we - the Israelis - who treat Palestinians as real people. But we - the international community - who treat Palestinians with contempt. Palestinians are human beings; Subjects not objects, capable of transcendence, of acting in accordance with morality. Either they choose peace or they choose war criminality. It's their choice; and their responsibility. I will judge them accordingly.
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👏👏👏 Bravo! Thank you for republishing, Francisco! This is an amazing poem from Daniel’s groundbreaking new book Pure Jewish Anger! I implore all Palestinians to be like Hamza Howidy, Ahmed Foaud Alkhatib, Jedd Hashem, Bassem Eid, the Green Prince, and John Aziz-choose life!