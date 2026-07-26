On 31 October 2012, a trailer appeared on YouTube announcing that HispanTV would soon host «a new television creation by Producciones CMI». It was called Fort Apache. Pablo Iglesias was its presenter.[1]

Podemos did not exist yet.

Iglesias was a political-science lecturer who had become a familiar face on the television fringes of the Spanish left. Spain was going through mass unemployment, austerity and the aftermath of the indignados protests. The Socialist Party and the conservative Partido Popular still dominated national politics, although the ground beneath them was beginning to move.

A little over a year later, Iglesias and several of the people around him founded Podemos. The new party won five seats in the 2014 European elections and, by the end of 2015, had become one of the largest political forces in Spain.[2]

He carried on presenting Fort Apache throughout that rise.

In May 2016, Congress authorised Iglesias, by then leader of Podemos and a national MP, to continue his work as the programme’s presenter and director. The published decision named 360 Global Media and recorded a commitment of two hours a week.[3]

Read on its own, it looks like an ordinary parliamentary compatibility decision. An MP had outside work and Congress approved it. The document does not address the fact that the work placed the leader of a major Spanish party on an Iranian state television channel.

I began with the allegation everybody had heard: that Iran secretly financed Podemos. It sounded like the centre of the story. It turned out to be the part the available evidence supported least well.

Spanish courts never established illegal Iranian financing of the party. Some of the material used to promote the claim came from an unofficial police dossier, and the affair later became caught up in the exposure of improper police operations against Podemos.

The courts were right not to rescue a criminal accusation from bad evidence. But as that accusation fell apart, the media relationship was pulled into the wreckage with it. Something public, commercial and documented started to be remembered as though it had existed only inside the discredited dossier.

A Spanish programme on Iranian state television

HispanTV was the Spanish-language service of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, intended for audiences in Spain and Latin America.

The trailer is unusually helpful because it says, in one sentence, what each side brought to the arrangement. Fort Apache was described as a creation of Producciones CMI, short for Con Mano Izquierda, an organisation from Iglesias’s own political and media circle. HispanTV would «acoger» it, give it a home.[1]

The presenters, producers, guests and political references came from the Spanish left. Iranian state television gave them a broadcaster and the production operation around it. I found no evidence that the programme arrived in Madrid with scripts or instructions from Tehran.

The scale of that operation was greater than I had expected. Mahmoud Alizadeh Azimi, an Iranian media executive based in Spain, appeared repeatedly in the management of companies linked to HispanTV, Press TV and 360 Global Media. In 2013, El Confidencial reported that 360 had leased the former CATA television studios from Spain’s authors’ society, SGAE, for €257,827 a year.[4]

None of this was unusual for an international broadcaster. It needed premises, staff and Spanish companies with which local producers could contract. What it shows is that HispanTV had established a lasting operation in Madrid rather than buying the occasional discussion programme from abroad.

The arrangement looked innocuous when each document was read on its own. The commercial registry contained Spanish companies. Congress saw two hours of freelance work. The invoices later supplied to a court bore the name 360 Global Media. Only when those records are placed beside one another does the Iranian state broadcaster come fully into view.

What Iglesias said in Zaragoza

Iglesias explained the relationship with unusual candour during a talk to young communists in Zaragoza in March 2013. He put the objection himself: why would people on the left agree to make a programme for an Iranian government which was a theocracy?

His answer was not that HispanTV was politically neutral or that the identity of the broadcaster did not matter.

«La geopolítica es así», he said. Geopolitics is like that. His side would not be «the only idiots» refusing to practise politics while everybody else did.[5]

He compared the arrangement to the sealed train which Germany provided to carry Lenin back to Russia during the First World War. Germany wanted Lenin there because political disruption in Russia served its interests against a military adversary. Critics could have called Lenin a traitor, a spy or an enemy of his country for accepting German assistance. Politics did not work by refusing every opportunity offered by somebody with different motives.

Iglesias then applied the comparison to HispanTV:

«A los iraníes les interesa que se difunda en América Latina y en España un discurso de izquierdas porque afecta a sus adversarios. ¿Lo aprovechamos o no lo aprovechamos?»

Iran, he said, wanted left-wing discourse circulated in Latin America and Spain because it affected its adversaries. Should his side take advantage of that or not?

His answer was yes.

Anyone involved in politics had to be prepared to «cabalgar contradicciones», to ride contradictions, and his group was prepared to do so. He acknowledged one of them directly. Female presenters on HispanTV had to cover their hair. He did not like it, but he did not regard it as a sufficient reason to walk away from the channel. What his group was doing there was, in his view, more effective.

He also said that HispanTV had given them «absoluto control de la redacción y del contenido de los programas», absolute control of the editorial line and the programme content.[5]

Towards the end of the extract, Iglesias expressed the hope that Latin American media organisations connected to left-wing governments would eventually take seriously the task of «intervenir en Europa», intervening in Europe. That would create fewer ideological contradictions. Until then, he said, the strongest available channels were outlets such as Russia Today and the Iranian broadcasters.

This is a much fuller explanation than the one he later gave El País, where he described a production company selling Fort Apache to broadcasters willing to carry it and said that HispanTV allowed him to control the content.[6]

In Zaragoza, Iglesias openly described foreign state media as instruments in a political struggle. Iran wanted a Spanish-language left-wing discourse because it worked against its adversaries. Iglesias’s circle wanted the platform and was prepared to accept the contradictions that came with it.

There is very little left to infer about how he understood the bargain.

The programme he controlled

The surviving archive returns frequently to Israel and Zionism. Programme titles included Palestine and Israel: David and Goliath, Jerusalem Is the Capital of Palestine, Israel Wants Palestine Dead, The Zionist Power in the United States and The Deal of the Century to Bury Palestine. The published panels regularly drew on BDS campaigners, anti-Zionist activists, Podemos-linked contributors and figures from Spain’s Communist-influenced left. I found no obvious mainstream Israeli or Zionist voice in the guest lists for the programmes examined.[7]

Criticism of Israel, AIPAC, settlements or Israeli military conduct is not antisemitic. Claims that Jews collectively control Wall Street and Hollywood belong to a much older tradition.

In El poder sionista en EEUU, Iglesias introduced a discussion of the power exercised by the «Zionist lobby» over American politics. The opening film described AIPAC as an agent of Israel operating inside the United States Congress.

Carlos Enrique Bayo, then a journalist at Público, told the panel that from Goldman Sachs to the major financial institutions on Wall Street, «practically all are in Jewish hands». Teresa Aranguren later invoked Marlon Brando’s supposed claim that «the Jewish lobby dominated Hollywood», called it an evident fact and said that he had been forced to apologise because «they» could destroy his career.[8]

Aranguren had been introduced simply as a journalist, which left out rather a lot. She had covered Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon for Mundo Obrero, the newspaper of the Spanish Communist Party (PCE), and was a longstanding advocate of the Palestinian cause. At the time of the programme she also sat on the governing board of RTVE, Spain’s national public broadcaster, having originally been proposed by Izquierda Unida (United Left), the new political vehicle for the PCE.[9]

The professional titles around the table varied more than the political assumptions.

Iglesias challenged neither Bayo nor Aranguren. Later in the programme, he returned to the central proposition himself, asking why no country or lobby had ever exercised such influence over something as serious as international relations.[8]

Bayo’s words were Bayo’s, not Iglesias’s. Iglesias was nevertheless presenting and directing a programme whose content, by his own account, he controlled. The statements passed without correction and the discussion continued.

The IHRA working definition of antisemitism includes stereotypical allegations about Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other institutions. Some uses of the definition are contested. This example is not particularly difficult.[10]

I then looked for the obvious comparison. What did Fort Apache do when the subject was Iran?

Not very much, at least in the surviving official archive. The only clearly Iran-centred programme I found was Pacto nuclear con Irán. Its synopsis began with Donald Trump’s hostility to the nuclear agreement and his decision to withdraw from it. Iran entered the programme mainly as the object of American policy.[11]

There may be a critical remark about the Islamic Republic somewhere in the many hours of television which remain online. I found no programme built around its executions, political prisoners, repression of women or suppression of protest. Those subjects did not receive the titles, panels and complete discussions repeatedly devoted to Israel.

Syria produced much the same result. The official description of Five Years of War in Syria concentrated on American pressure, the argument between Washington and Moscow, a failed ceasefire and Europe’s response to refugees. Assad, Iran and Hezbollah were absent from the synopsis, although Iranian support for Assad and Hezbollah’s intervention were hardly peripheral to the war.[11]

Saudi Arabia was treated differently. There, Fort Apache described an absolute monarchy and a theocracy. It spoke about public executions, restrictions on basic freedoms, discrimination against women and the Saudi intervention in Yemen.[11]

The programme was perfectly capable of talking about theocracy, executions and women’s rights. It did so when the country under discussion was an American ally and an Iranian rival.

Iglesias had already said that HispanTV gave him control of the programme. The asymmetry cannot easily be blamed on editorial orders from Tehran.

Iranian media personnel later spoke about the association with some satisfaction. In a 2019 Tasnim interview, Fahimeh Esmailpour, a senior figure at HispanTV, recalled that the presenter of Fort Apache had initially been unknown, then became famous, formed a party and emerged as one of the principal opponents of the Spanish government. She described the programme as one of the network’s main productions and called it anti-American.[12]

A separate Iranian media discussion in 2023 cited Iglesias as a successful example of attracting an effective media figure who could increase an outlet’s audience. The Persian word used, jazb, means attracting, drawing in or engaging. It does not show intelligence recruitment and it does not mean that Tehran anticipated the creation of Podemos. It does show how Iglesias was remembered afterwards.[12]

The Iranian side’s later satisfaction fits remarkably well with the description Iglesias had given in Zaragoza. Iran wanted the discourse because it affected its adversaries. Iglesias wanted the platform and was willing to use it.

The money and the case built around it

Six invoices appeared in 2025 during an Audiencia Nacional investigation into the improper police activity directed at Podemos. The investigation was not a prosecution of Iglesias for his television income. Podemos itself asked for the documents.

The invoices had been issued by Iglesias to 360 Global Media in 2016. They covered his work directing and presenting Fort Apache between February and July and totalled €12,600. The company holding the records later said it no longer had the equivalent documents from 2015.[13]

They are ordinary invoices for work he plainly performed. That is why they are useful. They fix a commercial relationship in time without asking us to believe the television programme was a sham.

Iglesias was leading Podemos and sitting in Parliament while invoicing the production company attached to a programme on Iranian state television. Congress had authorised the work. Its published decision does not appear to have considered where the production money came from or whether the broadcaster itself raised any issue beyond the normal compatibility rules.

Natalia Carrascosa, who had worked as a manager at 360 Global Media, reportedly told the Audiencia Nacional that the company was Spanish in legal form but sustained by Iranian investment, with funds coming from HispanTV. She was also reported as saying that 360 financed Fort Apache and paid its team.[14]

Carrascosa’s testimony only takes the payment chain so far. The transcript is not public, nor are the relevant contract and banking records, so I cannot reconstruct exactly how money moved from HispanTV to 360 Global Media and from there to the programme. Her account nevertheless sits awkwardly with the simpler picture of a Spanish producer selling one programme to an unrelated foreign buyer.

In July 2020, El Mundo reported that three reports from Sepblac, Spain’s financial-intelligence unit responsible for analysing suspected money laundering and illicit financial flows, had examined approximately €9.3 million entering 360 Global Media between 2012 and 2015. According to the newspaper, the money arrived through 67 transfers involving sixteen companies, most of them routed through Emirates NBD in Dubai.[15]

I have treated those figures as one attributed source rather than several independent confirmations. The Sepblac reports and bank records remain unpublished, while most of the later articles I found point back to El Mundo.

The use of Dubai and intermediary companies is not proof of sanctions evasion or money laundering. Iran’s limited access to international banking could have made such routes practically necessary, and the European rules governing Iranian transfers changed during the period.[16] But if the reporting is accurate, this was also the financial structure supporting the Spanish media operation in which Iglesias worked. It cannot simply be dismissed as background noise because the criminal allegations later attached to it went too far.

One question eventually swallowed all the others: did any of the money become an illegal donation to Podemos? Before reaching that point, there were more basic matters which received much less attention. Who funded the Spanish production structure, how did the money reach it, and what exactly was the commercial relationship between the broadcaster, 360 Global Media and Fort Apache?

Carrascosa also reportedly told the court that a man identifying himself as connected to Spain’s CNI intelligence service had previously spent about a year asking questions about 360. She said he was interested in Azimi and in the origin and legality of the money entering the company.[14]

I cannot verify who the man was or whether he belonged to an authorised CNI investigation. Still, if Carrascosa’s account is accurate, somebody was asking about Azimi and the incoming funds before PISA became the public version of the story.

That later police operation now belongs to the history of Spain’s policía patriótica, senior officers accused of using state resources to collect and circulate damaging material against opponents of Mariano Rajoy’s conservative government.

José Manuel Villarejo, the commissioner whose secret recordings exposed much of that world, later spoke contemptuously about the PISA dossier.[17]

PISA stood for Pablo Iglesias Sociedad Anónima, effectively «Pablo Iglesias Ltd». It was presented as police intelligence on Podemos’s foreign financing. It had no official letterhead or signature, and much of its material consisted of press stories assembled into the form of a dossier.

The Supreme Court rejected a complaint based on it in April 2016. Press reports without accessible and rational evidence behind them were not enough to open a criminal investigation. The Audiencia Nacional later archived another complaint based on PISA after questioning its authenticity and evidential value. The prosecution called it a disorderly collection of reproduced news stories.[17]

That was the correct outcome. Podemos was subjected to an abusive police operation, and nothing in Iglesias’s relationship with HispanTV makes the abuse any less serious.

It also left the subject in a peculiar state. Either Iran had secretly financed Podemos, or every connection involving Iran, Iglesias and HispanTV had been invented by corrupt police. The programme, invoices, parliamentary authorisation and company records belonged to neither account.

Once PISA had been discredited, however, examining those records could be made to look like an attempt to bring PISA back.

A 2024 civil judgment added to the confusion. The Supreme Court rejected an honour claim brought by Iglesias and Podemos against a journalist who had spoken about Iranian and Venezuelan financing, finding that the statements had a «sufficient factual basis» in their political context.[18]

It was not a finding of illegal Iranian financing. The court was deciding whether political commentary was unlawfully defamatory. The earlier courts had considered whether the evidence supported criminal proceedings. None of those proceedings examined the media relationship in its own right.

What Spain stopped asking

By then, the record had been divided among institutions answering different questions. Congress had approved Iglesias’s outside work with a Spanish company. The commercial registry contained the audiovisual businesses operating around HispanTV. Sepblac was reported to have examined the incoming transfers. Criminal courts considered whether the material placed before them could support charges against Podemos, while a later investigation dealt with the abuse of police powers.

Each institution dealt with the fragment in front of it. I found no sustained public examination which stepped back and asked why an Iranian state broadcaster had maintained a paid relationship with Iglesias through the years in which he went from television lecturer to party leader.

The arrangement lasted until he entered government. In January 2020, as Iglesias prepared to become Spain’s second deputy prime minister, he had to stop presenting Fort Apache and his other television programme. Article 98 of the Constitution prohibits members of the government from carrying on other professional or commercial activity, and the operating agreement signed by PSOE and Unidas Podemos expressly recalled that rule.[19]

He did not leave HispanTV because Congress, PSOE or the Spanish political system had reconsidered the broadcaster, the payment structure or the political argument he had made in Zaragoza. He left because becoming a member of the government made every outside professional activity incompatible.

That is a revealing end to the relationship. Spanish politics had accepted years of paid work within the production structure of an Iranian state broadcaster while Iglesias was a party leader and MP. The same history was treated as no obstacle to making him deputy prime minister. The law eventually stopped the television work because it stopped all outside work, not because anyone had decided that this particular relationship mattered.

There was no legal finding which barred Iglesias from government. That does not settle the political judgement. Pedro Sánchez’s coalition appears to have treated the arrangement as irrelevant to his suitability for executive office.

The available evidence does not support the most extravagant version of the story. I found nothing showing that Tehran created Podemos, controlled Iglesias or dictated the party’s policies, and no Spanish court found illegal Iranian party financing. That still leaves a programme created inside his own political circle, carried by Iranian state television and paid through its Spanish production structure while his public importance grew.

His claim that HispanTV allowed him to control the content is central. The programme returned repeatedly to Israel, «Zionist power» and supposed Jewish control of Wall Street and Hollywood. I found no comparable body of programmes on Iran’s executions, political prisoners or repression of women. When Saudi Arabia was discussed, Fort Apache managed perfectly well to talk about theocracy, executions and women’s rights.

Iran did not need to supply Iglesias with a politics he already had. Iglesias said so himself. Iran wanted that politics broadcast because it affected its adversaries, and his side was willing to take advantage of the opportunity.

The criminal accusation failed because the evidence could not sustain it. Spain should then have been left with a smaller and more answerable question.

Instead, it largely stopped asking it.

Buy Me a Coffee

Notes

[1] Trailer uploaded on 31 October 2012. Description: «En breve, Hispan TV acogerá una nueva creación televisiva de Producciones CMI: Fort Apache.» Archived copy held by the author.

[2] European Parliament, Spanish members elected in 2014:

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/es/agenda/briefing/2014-07-01/4/eurodiputados-espanoles

[3] Congress of Deputies, compatibility decision covering Iglesias’s work with 360 Global Media:

https://www.congreso.es/gl/busqueda-de-publicaciones?_publicaciones_id_texto=%28BOCG-11-D-73.CODI.%29&_publicaciones_legislatura=XI&_publicaciones_mode=mostrarTextoIntegro&p_p_id=publicaciones&p_p_lifecycle=0&p_p_mode=view&p_p_state=normal

[4] El Confidencial, on the Madrid companies and the lease of the former CATA studios:

https://www.elconfidencial.com/espana/2013-02-10/el-entramado-que-se-esconde-tras-la-cadena-irani-censurada-por-el-gobierno_228900/

[5] Video extract from Iglesias’s Zaragoza talk, March 2013, and the official Senate transcript in which it was later reproduced:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjeVbE3dL4Q



https://www.congreso.es/en/busqueda-de-publicaciones?_publicaciones_id_texto=DS_C_12_393.CODI.&_publicaciones_legislatura=XII&_publicaciones_mode=mostrarTextoIntegro&p_p_id=publicaciones&p_p_lifecycle=0&p_p_mode=view&p_p_state=normal

[6] Iglesias on editorial control, El País, 16 June 2014:

https://elpais.com/politica/2014/06/16/actualidad/1402946493_140110.html

[7] HispanTV archive and selected episode pages:

https://www.hispantv.com/showprogram/fort-apache/106

https://www.hispantv.com/showepisode/fort-apache/fort-apache---palestina-e-israel-david-y-goliat/44018

https://www.hispantv.com/showepisode/fort-apache/fort-apache-el-poder-sionista-en-eeuu/55286

https://www.hispantv.com/showepisode/fort-apache/acuerdo-siglo-palestina-israel-eeuu-trump/57054

[8] Transcript produced from the recovered programme audio. A contemporary report of the Bayo and Aranguren exchange was republished by Equipo Nizkor:

https://www.derechos.org/nizkor/espana/doc/podemos155.html

[9] Aranguren’s RTVE biography, her election to the board and Mundo Obrero:

https://www.rtve.es/rtve/20140429/teresa-aranguren-amezola/929900.shtml

https://www.boe.es/boe/dias/2006/12/27/pdfs/A45822-45825.pdf

https://mundoobrero.es/equipo-de-direccion-edicion-y-consejo-de-redaccion/

[10] IHRA working definition of antisemitism:

https://holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definition-antisemitism

[11] HispanTV episode pages for Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia:

https://www.hispantv.com/showepisode/fort-apache/fort-apache-pacto-nuclear-con-iran/55422

https://www.hispantv.com/showepisode/fort-apache/fort-apache---5-anos-de-guerra-siria/43329

https://www.hispantv.com/showepisode/fort-apache/fort-apache---arabia-negocios-o-derechos-humanos/43993

[12] Tasnim interview, 4 December 2019, and the syndicated 2023 discussion:

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/fa/news/1398/09/13/2152749/

https://36953435.khabarban.com/

[13] Europa Press, six invoices from 2016 and the unavailable 2015 records:

https://www.europapress.es/nacional/noticia-empresa-pagaba-iglesias-dirigir-fort-apache-aporta-an-seis-facturas-2016-peticion-podemos-20250214103628.html

[14] Reporting on Natalia Carrascosa’s evidence about Iranian investment, HispanTV, Fort Apache and the purported CNI contact:

https://www.europapress.es/nacional/noticia-contable-pago-pablo-iglesias-programa-indica-alguien-dijo-ser-cni-investigo-empresa-20250304123007.html

https://www.infobae.com/espana/agencias/2025/03/04/el-cni-indago-sobre-inversion-irani-en-productora-del-programa-de-iglesias-segun-testigo/

[15] The €9.3 million, 67 transfers, sixteen companies and Emirates NBD figures derive from El Mundo’s reporting on unpublished Sepblac material. A later account attributing the figures to El Mundo:

https://www.lavozdegalicia.es/noticia/espana/2020/07/23/productora-pablo-iglesias-recibio-93-millones-euros-iran/00031595503803861539933.htm

[16] Council Regulation (EU) No 267/2012:

https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A32012R0267

[17] Villarejo, PISA and the 2016 court proceedings:

https://elpais.com/politica/2019/03/27/actualidad/1553700103_099489.html

https://www.rtve.es/noticias/20160413/supremo-archiva-querella-contra-iglesias-errejon-por-financiacion-ilegal-cuestiona-informe-policial-sobre-podemos/1336660.shtml

[18] Supreme Court press notice on the 2024 honour judgment:

https://www.poderjudicial.es/cgpj/en/Judiciary/Pressroom/News-archive/El-Tribunal-Supremo-rechaza-la-demanda-de-Pablo-Iglesias-contra-un-periodista-por-decir-que-Podemos-se-financio-con-fondos-procedentes-de-Venezuela-e-Iran

[19] Europa Press, republished by El Confidencial, on Iglesias leaving Fort Apache and Otra vuelta de Tuerka before becoming second deputy prime minister under the incompatibility rule in Article 98 of the Constitution:

https://www.elconfidencial.com/espana/2020-01-08/la-tuerka-programas-pablo-iglesias-incompatibilidad_2403984/